The Zoe Report Readers' Choice: Best U.S. Yoga Retreats

A change of scenery can do as much for your yoga practice as it does for your out-of-office mood. For The Zoe Report’s Readers’ Choice Awards, our nominees for the Best U.S. Yoga Retreats span some decidedly different settings, from Arctic Hive in Alaska and Blackberry Mountain in Tennessee to Hotel Joaquin on the Laguna Beach coast. If the desert is more your speed, there’s CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa in Carefree or L’Auberge de Sedona in Arizona’s red rock country. Consider it an invitation to roll out your mat somewhere worth waking up early for.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Arctic Hive/Blackberry Mountain/CIVANNA Wellness Resort & Spa/Hotel Joaquin/L'Auberge de Sedona/Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm/Lumeria Maui Retreat Center/Mii amo/Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa/The Pearl Laguna/The Ranch Hudson Valley/The Ranch Malibu/Sagrada Wellness/Sensei Porcupine Creek, Noah Webb/Sewall House Yoga Retreat