The Zoe Report Readers' Choice: Best U.S. Mineral Springs Getaways

Some trips are built around a dinner reservation. These are built around a long, hot soak. The nominees for Best U.S. Mineral Springs Getaways in The Zoe Report’s Readers’ Choice Awards take you from Arizona’s desert at Castle Hot Springs to Colorado’s mountains at Dunton Hot Springs, with a dip inside the Utah Crater at Homestead Resort along the way. There’s also the historic spa town of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, home to the Country Inn, and a Wine Country escape at Indian Springs Calistoga. Wherever you land, pack a swimsuit and keep the rest of the itinerary loose.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Castle Hot Springs/Country Inn of Berkeley Springs/Dunton Hot Springs/Homestead Resort (Utah Crater)/Indian Springs Calistoga/Iron Mountain Hot Springs/Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel, Kate Berry/Solage, Auberge Collection/Murrieta Hot Springs Resort, Kevin Eassa/Ojo Caliente/Omni Homestead Resort & Spa/Quinn's Hot Springs Resort/Riverbend Hot Springs/Roosevelt Baths & Spa/The Springs Resort/Two Bunch Palms