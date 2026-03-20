The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice: Best Treehouse Stays

Consider this your sign to take your getaway to new heights. The nominees for The Zoe Report’s Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Treehouse Stays redefine rustic luxury, offering elevated escapes that feel both grounded in nature and completely transportive. From the refined wilderness retreat at The Chatwal Lodge to the storybook spheres of Free Spirit Spheres and the forest-canopy views at Skamania Lodge, these stays invite you to reconnect ... with nature, and your sense of wonder.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Fort Treehouse Co./Ian Patterson, Mohican Media, Onera/Paul Clark, The Lodge at Primland/Noe DeWitt, Snow Bear Chalets, Treebones Resort/Kodiak Greenwood, TreeHouse Point/Claymore MacTarnaghan, Twin Farms/Claude-Simon Langlois