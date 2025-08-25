Nothing strengthens and solidifies a loving bond like a romantic vacation, whether you’re in the throes of a burgeoning love story or in a longstanding relationship with a life partner. The winners for TZR’s Reader’s Choice Awards for Best Romantic Hotel are truly the stuff of love stories, spanning chic city escapes to storybook countryside retreats. Sip champagne in Parisian-inspired glamour at Baccarat Hotel New York, cozy up in the secluded elegance of Twin Farms in Vermont, or steal away to the oceanfront bliss of Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito. Whatever you and your significant other are in the mood for, you can be sure the experience is on this list and yours for the taking. Whether it’s a grand gesture or a quiet weekend for two, these destinations turn romance into an art form.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.