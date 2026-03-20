The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice: Best Romantasy Stays

Escape into a world where romance meets fantasy—and every stay feels like the start of a love story. The nominees for The Zoe Report’s Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Romantasy Stays transport guests to places dripping with charm, intrigue, and cinematic vibes. From the gilded glamour of The Biltmore Los Angeles to the whimsical sophistication of The Maker and the fairytale grandeur of Thornewood Castle, these destinations prove that a getaway can be as romantic as it is unforgettable.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos courtesy of Beverly Wilshire, The Chanler at Cliff Walk, Fairmont Banff Springs/Chris Amat, Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, Grand Hotel, Hotel del Coronado, Mission Inn Hotel, The Plaza