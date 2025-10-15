(Travel)

TZR Readers' Choice Awards: The Best East Coast Luxury Ski Resorts

Cold, crisp, and totally worth the trip.

by TZR Editors
TZR's 2025 Jet-Set Readers' Choice Awards

As if you need another excuse to book that ski vacay. Now TZR is revealing the nominees for our Readers’ Choice Award for Best East Coast Luxury Ski Resort. This year’s contenders showcase the best in slope-side elegance, from cozy-chic lodges to five-star dining and unparalleled mountain views. Whether your crave thrilling runs or relaxing après-ski, these resorts emulate peak East Coast winter opulence.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Bretton Woods

Carroll, NH

Vote Now

Holiday Valley Resort

Ellicottville, NY

Vote Now

Jay Peak Resort

Jay, VT

Vote Now

Killington Resort

Killington, VT

Vote Now

Okemo Mountain Resort

Ludlow, VT

Vote Now

Omni Homestead Resort

Hot Springs, VA

Vote Now

Mont Tremblant Ski Resort

Mont-Tremblant, QC

Vote Now

Smugglers' Notch Resort

Jeffersonville, VT

Vote Now

Snowshoe Mountain Resort

Snowshoe, WV

Vote Now

Stowe Mountain Resort

Stowe, VT

Vote Now

Stratton Mountain Resort

Stratton Village, VT

Vote Now

Sugarbush Resort

Warren, VT

Vote Now

Sugarloaf Mountain

Sugarloaf, ME

Vote Now

Sunday River Resort

Newry, ME

Vote Now

Whiteface Mountain

Wilmington, NY

Vote Now

Become A Style Insider
Join The Zoe Report’s exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style, and more.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy