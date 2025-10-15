(Travel)

TZR Readers' Choice Awards: The Best Christmas Towns In The U.S.

These destinations don’t just celebrate the holiday season — they become it.

by TZR Editors
TZR's 2025 Jet-Set Readers' Choice Awards

You don’t need to book a trip to the North Pole to indulge in holiday magic. TZR’s nominees for our Readers’ Choice Award for Best U.S. Christmas Town are the festive destinations that go all out for the most wonderful time of the year — think twinkling lights, charming main streets, holiday parades, ice skating, caroling, and cozy local shops brimming with seasonal spirit. From mountain getaways to storybook small towns, each contender brings its own unique brand of Christmas magic to life.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Aspen, CO

Vote Now

Bethlehem, PA

Vote Now

Blue Ridge, GA

Vote Now

Crested Butte, CO

Vote Now

East Aurora, NY

Vote Now

Frankenmuth, MI

Vote Now

Franklin, TN

Vote Now

Grapevine, TX

Vote Now

Leavenworth, WA

Vote Now

Park City, UT

Vote Now

Portsmouth, NH

Vote Now

Prescott, AZ

Vote Now

Santa Claus, IN

Vote Now

Santa Fe, NM

Vote Now

Solvang, CA

Vote Now

Stowe, VT

Vote Now

Become A Style Insider
Join The Zoe Report’s exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style, and more.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy