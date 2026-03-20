The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice: Best Botanical Gardens

Consider this your invitation to stop and smell the roses, literally. The nominees for The Zoe Report’s Readers’ Choice Awards Best Botanical Gardens celebrate spaces where nature, design, and serenity intertwine. From the storybook landscapes of The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens to the iconic expanses of New York Botanical Garden and the tranquil beauty of Portland Japanese Garden, these destinations are living works of art ... perfect for your next mindful escape.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Bontanic Garden/Michael Stewart, Chicago Botanic Garden/Jeff Carrion, Desert Botanical Garde, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Filoli Historic House & Garden/Albert Dros, New York Botanical Garden, Portland Japanese Garden/Mike Centioli