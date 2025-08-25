(Travel)

TZR 2025 Readers' Choice Awards: The Best Golf Resorts In The US

Golf, glamour, and getaways — cast your vote for the best property in the game.

If your idea of the perfect getaway involves perfectly manicured greens, sweeping views, and a post-round cocktail that tastes like vacation, the winners of TZR’s Readers Choice Awards for Best Golf Resorts category deliver in spades. There’s The Coeur d’Alene Resort, which wows with its legendary floating green and lakeside luxury, and the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, which pairs world-class golf with the unmatched beauty of Hawaii’s Big Island. And over on the Georgia coast, Sea Island Resort serves up a trio of championship courses alongside five-star Southern hospitality. Whether you’re chasing a personal best or just here for the spa and sunsets, these destinations prove that golf getaways can be as indulgent as they are unforgettable.

The Broadmoor

Colorado Springs, CO

Vote Now

Coeur d'Alene Resort

Coeur d’Alene, ID

Vote Now

The Greenbrier

White Sulphur Springs, WV

Vote Now

PGA National Resort

Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Vote Now

The Sea Pines Resort

Hilton Head Island, SC

Vote Now

