If your idea of the perfect getaway involves perfectly manicured greens, sweeping views, and a post-round cocktail that tastes like vacation, the winners of TZR’s Readers Choice Awards for Best Golf Resorts category deliver in spades. There’s The Coeur d’Alene Resort, which wows with its legendary floating green and lakeside luxury, and the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, which pairs world-class golf with the unmatched beauty of Hawaii’s Big Island. And over on the Georgia coast, Sea Island Resort serves up a trio of championship courses alongside five-star Southern hospitality. Whether you’re chasing a personal best or just here for the spa and sunsets, these destinations prove that golf getaways can be as indulgent as they are unforgettable.

