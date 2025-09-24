(Spirits)

TZR Readers’ Choice Awards: The Best Woman-Owned Wineries

Girl-powered vino.

by TZR Editors
TZR's 2025 Jet-Set Readers' Choice Awards

TZR’s Readers’ Choice Awards are spotlighting the woman-owned wineries redefining what it means to sip in style. These nominees go beyond the glass, blending thoughtful craftsmanship with a fresh perspective that’s shaping the future of wine. From chic coastal vineyards to storied estates tucked into rolling hills, each destination offers not only exceptional pours but also a glimpse into the passion and artistry of the women at the helm. Whether you’re planning your next tasting trip or simply seeking inspiration for your wine rack, these standout nominees prove that the best bottles come with a story worth savoring.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Desperada

Paso Robles, CA

Handley Cellars

Mendocino, CA

Hubba Wines

Paso Robles, CA

J. Dusi Wines

Paso Robles, CA

La Sirena

Calistoga, CA

Remy Wines

McMinnville, OR

Ser Winery

Santa Cruz, CA

Photos courtesy of Darcie Kent Estate Winery, Freeman Vineyard & Winery, Hubba Wines, J. Dusi Wines, La Sirena, McBride Sisters Wine Company, Remy Wines, Rosa Fierro Cellars/Ron Essex Photography, Theopolis Vineyard

