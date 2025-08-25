Saddle up for a luxury escape where rustic charm meets five-star comfort. TZR’s Readers Choice Awards winners for Best Western-Themed Resort make every guest feel like the star of their own Yellowstone-themed adventure. Whether you’re exploring the sweeping Colorado landscapes at 4RU Ranch, soaking in the rugged beauty of Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming, or unwinding at the riverside serenity of Sorrel River Ranch in Moab, each property blends authentic ranch life with modern indulgence, proving that the Wild West can be both thrilling and incredibly luxurious.

