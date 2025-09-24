TZR’s Readers’ Choice Awards are celebrating the most enchanting waterfront restaurants in the U.S., where every meal comes with a view to remember. This year’s nominees transform dining into a destination, blending culinary artistry with the magic of being by the water. Picture golden-hour cocktails as the sun dips below the horizon, fresh seafood savored to the sound of waves, or candlelit dinners reflecting off city lights on the harbor. Each nominee offers an experience that feels as transportive as it is delicious, proving that the most unforgettable meals are always paired with a view.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos courtesy of 2941 Restaurant/Sion Parsamian, Canoe/Green Olive Media, Halekulani, Opal Collection/Sunset Key Cottages, Winter Caplanson/Conn Food & Farm, The Strand House