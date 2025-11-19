TZR 2025 Readers' Choice Awards: Best U.S. Spiritual Retreat

Discover some of the most transformative wellness destinations in the country as TZR’s Readers’ Choice Awards spotlight the Best U.S. Spiritual Retreats. From the desert serenity of Canyon Ranch in Tucson to the secluded, holistic haven of Golden Door in San Marcos, and the lush, restorative escape of Lumeria Maui Retreat Center in Hawaii, this year’s nominees represent the pinnacle of soulful rejuvenation. Each offers its own unique path to healing, mindfulness, and renewal, inviting travelers to reset, reconnect, and rediscover themselves.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.