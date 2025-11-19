(Travel)
TZR 2025 Readers' Choice Awards: Best U.S. Mineral Springs Getaway
These destinations allow nature to work its therapeutic magic.
by TZR Editors
Immerse yourself in the healing power of geothermal waters as TZR’s Readers’ Choice Awards spotlight the Best U.S. Mineral Springs Getaways. This year’s standout nominees — Auberge Solage in California’s wine country, The Springs Resort amid Colorado’s geothermal-rich San Juan Mountains, and the storied Ojo Caliente in New Mexico — each offer their own restorative blend of natural mineral pools, tranquil settings, and soul-soothing wellness experiences. These retreats invite travelers to slow down, soak deeply, and let nature’s therapeutic elements work their magic.
