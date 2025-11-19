TZR 2025 Readers' Choice Awards: Best U.S. Mineral Springs Getaway

Immerse yourself in the healing power of geothermal waters as TZR’s Readers’ Choice Awards spotlight the Best U.S. Mineral Springs Getaways. This year’s standout nominees — Auberge Solage in California’s wine country, The Springs Resort amid Colorado’s geothermal-rich San Juan Mountains, and the storied Ojo Caliente in New Mexico — each offer their own restorative blend of natural mineral pools, tranquil settings, and soul-soothing wellness experiences. These retreats invite travelers to slow down, soak deeply, and let nature’s therapeutic elements work their magic.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.