TZR 2025 Readers' Choice Awards: Best US Hotel Spas

From coast to coast, TZR’s Readers’ Choice Awards nominees for Best U.S. Hotel Spa prove that the country’s most iconic properties are redefining luxury wellness. This year’s standout contenders range from the sleek, star-studded Fairmont Spa Century Plaza in Los Angeles to the history-steeped Hotel Chelsea Spa in New York, all the way to the serene Gulf-coast glamour of The Ritz-Carlton Spa in Naples. Whether you’re craving cutting-edge treatments, cultural immersion, or pure oceanside tranquility, these hotspots represent the very best in restorative escapes.

