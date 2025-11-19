TZR 2025 Readers' Choice Awards: Best U.S. Day Spa

This year’s TZR Readers’ Choice Awards nominees for Best U.S. Day Spa spotlight the most transformative wellness escapes from coast to coast. From the atmospheric serenity of AIRE Ancient Baths Chicago, where ancient traditions meet modern indulgence, to the sprawling, globally inspired World Spa in Brooklyn, and the zen-infused sanctuary of Kabuki Springs & Spa in San Francisco, these standout destinations prove you don’t need an overnight stay to experience peak relaxation. These day spas are redefining what it really means to unwind.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.