(Travel)

TZR 2026 Readers' Choice Awards: Best Sustainable Travel Gear Brands

Because travel starts with intentional gear, crafted for longevity, planet care, and effortless style.

by Angela Melero

From backpacks to packing cubes, sustainable travel gear is no longer a niche, it’s essential for the mindful explorer. The Zoe Report Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Sustainable Travel Gear Brands honors the companies that make eco-conscious design travel-ready and stylish. Our readers celebrated brands that pair thoughtful materials with functional innovation, from July’s clean-design luggage built to last, to Bellroy’s sleek, responsibly sourced bags and accessories, and Nimble’s eco-minded tech gear that keeps you powered on the go. These brands prove that thoughtful travel starts with intentional gear, crafted for longevity, planet care, and effortless style.

Bellroy

Venture Duffel

Cadence

Capsules in Snow & Parcels in Merlot

Eagle Creek

Tarmac 26" Hybrid Luggage

Horizn Studios

RE Series in "Glossy Mocha"

Hydro Flask

24 oz Straw Bottle and Boot in "Trillium"

July

The Carry On Pro (Agave)

Lo & Sons

The Aoyama Nylon Crossbody

Matador

SEG28 Technical Pack

Monos

The Hybrid Trunk

Nimble

APOLLO Power Bank + WALLY Single

Parker Clay

Merkato Zip Tote in "Bordeaux"

Peak Design

Travel Backpack 45L

Solgaard

Carry-On Closet

Photos courtesy of Bellroy, Hydro Flask, July, Lo & Sons, Nimble, Peak Design, Solgaard, Stasher