TZR 2026 Readers' Choice Awards: Best Sustainable Bars

Cheers to conscious cocktails and carbon-light libations, The Zoe Report Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Sustainable Bars honors the spirited spots that marry environmental mindfulness with standout mixology. Our readers raised their glasses to venues redefining what it means to drink responsibly, from the eco-chic skyline vibes of Harriet’s Rooftop in New York to the botanical brilliance of Botanica in Los Angeles and the inventive, community-rooted pours of Good Funk in Chicago. These bars prove that sustainability isn’t just a philosophy, it’s a way to craft memorable moments, one thoughtful sip at a time.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos courtesy of Clemente Bar/Emily Setelin, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, Kumiko/Alan Nguyen, Julia Momose, Mirate/Matt Egan, The Hope Farm, True Laurel/Aubrie Pick, The Lodge at Blue Sky/Auberge Collection