The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice: Best Rooftop Pools

A great rooftop pool offers more than just a refreshing escape, it delivers a front-row seat to some of the world's most iconic skylines. Whether perched above the Manhattan waterfront, overlooking Miami Beach, or providing a sophisticated oasis in the heart of downtown Dallas, this year's Readers' Choice Award nominees elevate the hotel pool experience with striking views, exceptional service, and unmistakable sense of place. Equal parts scenic retreat and stylish social hub, these standout destinations prove that sometimes the best way to experience a city is from above.

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Photos Courtesy of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge/1 Hotel South Beach/The Adolphus/Austin Proper Hotel/Brickell Arch, a Luxury Collection Hotel/Círculo Mexicano/Conrad Nashville/Hotel Californian/Hotel Xcaret Arte/RH Guesthouse New York/Santa Monica Proper/The Sun Rose West Hollywood/Viceroy Chicago/Virgin Hotels New Orleans/The West Hollywood EDITION