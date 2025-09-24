TZR’s Readers’ Choice Awards are headed sky-high to celebrate the most buzz-worthy rooftop bars in the U.S. This year’s nominees bring the party to new heights with inventive cocktails, unbeatable views, and the kind of energy that makes every night feel like an occasion. From sultry lounges perched above glittering cityscapes to breezy open-air terraces perfect for golden hour, these spots prove that the best nightlife isn’t found on the ground. Whether you’re here for the photo-worthy backdrop or the expertly mixed drinks, each nominee delivers an unforgettable rooftop experience worth toasting.

