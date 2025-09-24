(Travel)

TZR Readers' Choice Awards: The Best Rooftop Bars

These hotspots bring the party to new heights.

by TZR Editors
TZR's 2025 Jet-Set Readers' Choice Awards

TZR’s Readers’ Choice Awards are headed sky-high to celebrate the most buzz-worthy rooftop bars in the U.S. This year’s nominees bring the party to new heights with inventive cocktails, unbeatable views, and the kind of energy that makes every night feel like an occasion. From sultry lounges perched above glittering cityscapes to breezy open-air terraces perfect for golden hour, these spots prove that the best nightlife isn’t found on the ground. Whether you’re here for the photo-worthy backdrop or the expertly mixed drinks, each nominee delivers an unforgettable rooftop experience worth toasting.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

54thirty

Denver, CO

Calabra

Santa Monica, CA

Cindy's

Chicago, IL

Fog Room

Seattle, WA

L.A. Jackson

Nashville, TN

The Mercury Room

Kansas City, MO

Perch LA

Los Angeles, CA

Rosa Sky

Miami, FL

Top of the Gate

Washington, DC

Virtue Bar

Atlanta, GA

Westlight

New York, NY

Photos of courtesy of 54thirty, Marriott, Santa Monica Proper Hotel, Chicago Athletic Association, White Lodging, The Mercury Room/Aaron Leimkuehler, L.A. Jackson/QED Hospitality, El Ta'koy at The Dominick, The Rooftop Beverly Hills

