The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice: The Best Pet-Friendly Hotels

For many travelers, a vacation isn't complete without their four-legged companion in tow. But the best pet-friendly hotels go far beyond simply allowing animals — they welcome them with thoughtful amenities, dedicated services, and experiences designed for both humans and their furry guests. From sprawling desert retreats and beachfront escapes to iconic city stays, these properties make traveling with pets feel seamless, luxurious, and genuinely enjoyable. Ahead, discover the destinations readers voted as the very best for checking in with their favorite travel buddy by their side.

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Photos Courtesy of Berverly Hills Hotel/Dorchester Collection/Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Collection/Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Collection/Conrad Washington/Hilton/Dawn Ranch/Eau Resort & Spa/The Foundry Hotel Asheville, Curio Collection by Hilton/The Greenwich Hotel, New York/Hotel Saint Cecilia/Alison Marlborough/The Madrona Hotel/The Mark Hotel/Edition Hotels/Sandbourne Santa Monica, Autograph Collection/Santa Monica Proper Hotel/@amaraajordan/St. Regis Aspen Resort/Marriott/Walker Hotel Tribeca