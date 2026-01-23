TZR 2026 Readers' Choice Awards: Best US Luxury Cabins

From architectural hideaways tucked deep in the woods to design-forward retreats with five-star amenities, luxury cabins have become the ultimate modern escape. This year, The Zoe Report Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate the best of the best — cabins that redefine rustic living through elevated design, thoughtful details, and unforgettable settings. Chosen by our readers, these standout stays prove that nature-forward travel doesn’t mean sacrificing style, comfort, or indulgence. Consider this your definitive guide to the cabins worth planning a trip around.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos courtesy of Firefall Ranch/Tracy Barbutes, Paws Up Montana, Hidden Pond, Nimmo BayJeremy Koreski, Piaule Catskill/Adrian Gaut, Post Ranch Inn/Kodiak Greenwood, Wild Rice Retreat