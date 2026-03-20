(Travel)

The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice Awards: Best Immersive Art Experiences

The future of art is immersive.

by Angela Melero

Art you don’t just admire, you step inside. The nominees for The Zoe Report’s Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Immersive Art Experiences are redefining how we engage with creativity, turning viewers into participants. From the boundary-pushing digital worlds of ARTECHOUSE to the whimsical, nostalgia-fueled rooms at Museum of Ice Cream, and the multi-sensory playground that is Hopscotch, these destinations blur the line between art, entertainment, and pure escapism.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Artechouse

New York, NY; Houston, TX & Washington, DC

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Arte Museum

Las Vegas, NV & New York, NY

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Color Factory

New York, NY; Chicago, IL & Houston, TX

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Cosm

Los Angeles, CA; Dallas, TX & Atlanta, GA

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Hopscotch

San Antonio, TX

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Meow Wolf

Las Vegas, NV; Denver, CO; Santa Fe, NM; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX & Los Angeles, CA

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Museum of Ice Cream

Miami, FL; New York, NY; Chicago, IL and Austin, TX

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Otherworld

Columbus, OH & Philadelphia, PA

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WNDR Museum

Chicago, IL & Boston, MA

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Photos Courtesy of Artechouse/ATH Studio, Cosm Dallas, Culturespaces/Fabijian Vuksic, Meow Wolf Sante Fe/BrandonSoder, Otherworld Philadelphia & Otherworld Ohio/Catie Viox, University of Texas/Blanton Museum/Jamie Stukenberg, WNDR Museum Chicago/Kyle Flubacker