(Travel)

The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice: Best Helicopter Tours

Some destinations are best experienced from the sky.

by The Zoe Report Editors
Wings Air Helicopters

Some destinations are simply best experienced from above. This year's Readers' Choice Award nominees for Best Helicopter Tours offer unforgettable aerial adventures that reveal breathtaking landscapes impossible to appreciate from the ground. From soaring over Alaska's towering glaciers and Hawaii's lush waterfalls to taking in the dramatic peaks of British Columbia or the iconic skyline of New York City, these operators transform sightseeing into a once-in-a-lifetime luxury experience. Whether you're chasing natural wonders or unforgettable city views, each delivers a perspective that's as thrilling as it is unforgettable.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Blackcomb Helicopters

Vancouver & Whistler, BC

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Blue Hawaiian Helicopters

Maui, Kauai & Big Island, HI

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Helinet

Los Angeles, CA

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HeliNY

New York, NY

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Maverick Helicopters

Las Vegas, NV & Grand Canyon, AZ

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Temsco Helicopters

Juneau / Skagway, AK

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Photos Courtesy of Alaska Helicopter Tours/Ali'i Air Tours & Charters/Blackcomb Helicopters/Blue Hawaiian Helicopters/Charm Aviation/Corporate Helicopters/Fly Heli Tours & Charters/Heli Air Miami/Helinet/HeliNY/Maverick Helicopters/Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter Tours/Telluride Helitrax/Temsco Helicopters/Wings Air Helicopters