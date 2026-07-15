The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice: Best Helicopter Tours

Some destinations are simply best experienced from above. This year's Readers' Choice Award nominees for Best Helicopter Tours offer unforgettable aerial adventures that reveal breathtaking landscapes impossible to appreciate from the ground. From soaring over Alaska's towering glaciers and Hawaii's lush waterfalls to taking in the dramatic peaks of British Columbia or the iconic skyline of New York City, these operators transform sightseeing into a once-in-a-lifetime luxury experience. Whether you're chasing natural wonders or unforgettable city views, each delivers a perspective that's as thrilling as it is unforgettable.

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Photos Courtesy of Alaska Helicopter Tours/Ali'i Air Tours & Charters/Blackcomb Helicopters/Blue Hawaiian Helicopters/Charm Aviation/Corporate Helicopters/Fly Heli Tours & Charters/Heli Air Miami/Helinet/HeliNY/Maverick Helicopters/Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter Tours/Telluride Helitrax/Temsco Helicopters/Wings Air Helicopters