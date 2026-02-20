TZR 2026 Readers' Choice Awards: Best Green Hotels

Celebrating sustainable style in travel, The Zoe Report Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Green Hotels honors properties that combine environmental stewardship with unforgettable experiences. This year’s nominees showcase how luxury and conscious hospitality can go hand in hand, from the nature-infused design of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge with its soaring views of the Manhattan skyline, to the laid-back, eco-minded charm of The Ambrose just steps from the Pacific, and the mountain-meets-mindfulness vibe at Viceroy Snowmass. Each setting redefines green travel for the modern, style-driven adventurer.

Photos courtesy of 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay/AVABLU, Alila Ventana Big Sur, Castle Hot Springs, Cavallo Point, Hidden Pond, The Lodge at Bluesky/Auberge Collection, Viceroy Snowmass, Wildflower Farms/Auberge Collection