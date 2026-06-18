The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice: The Best Glamping Destinations

For travelers who crave the beauty of the outdoors but aren't willing to sacrifice comfort, glamping offers the best of both worlds. Today's luxury camps elevate the experience with plush accommodations, thoughtful amenities, chef-driven dining, and breathtaking natural settings that place guests closer to the landscape than a traditional resort ever could. Whether overlooking the red rocks of Utah, sleeping beneath Arizona's star-filled skies, or waking up to sweeping mountain views in Colorado, these destinations transform nature into the ultimate luxury. Ahead, discover the glamping escapes readers voted among the very best for an unforgettable stay under the stars.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Alila Ventana Big Sur/Backland Luxury Nature Resort/Amangiri/Collective Govenors Island/Collective Retreats/Conestoga Ranch/Dunton Destinations/The Fields/Mendocino Grove/Paws Up Montana/Sandy Pines Glamping Resort/TreeBones Resort/ULUM Moab/Under Canvas/Under Canvas/Bailey Made