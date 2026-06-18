The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice: Best Gears To Gourmet Restaurants

Great food can be found in the most unexpected places — sometimes tucked inside a former gas station, hidden behind a neighborhood market, or housed within a beautifully restored historic building. This year's Readers' Choice winners prove that memorable dining experiences are about far more than white tablecloths and formal settings. From inventive Southern fare in Savannah to beloved tacos in Chicago and an eclectic wine-and-tapas destination in Miami, these restaurants have cultivated devoted followings through exceptional food, distinctive atmospheres, and a strong connection to their communities. Ahead, discover the gears-to-gourmet spots readers return to again and again for meals that are as unforgettable as the settings themselves.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of All Day Darling/One Off Hospitality/El Carajo Tapas and Wine/Instagram/@garagetx/Instagram/@thegreysavannah/Laundrette/Leon's Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop/Roberta's Pizza/Root Down/Station St. Helena/Sugarpine Drive-In/Tacombi/Tandem Coffee Roasters/Tank Garage Winery/Xiao Bao Biscuit