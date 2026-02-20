TZR 2026 Readers' Choice Awards: Best Farm-to-Table Restaurants

At the intersection of seasonality, sustainability, and soul-satisfying cuisine, The Zoe Report Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Farm-to-Table Restaurants celebrates the places doing farm-fresh dining right. Our readers honored establishments that elevate local ingredients with thoughtful technique, cultural reverence, and genuine heart. From the pastoral elegance of The Barn at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee to the refined, ingredient-led tasting menus at Quince in San Francisco and the inventive, vegetable-centric fare at Vicia in St. Louis, these restaurants serve up unforgettable experiences that are as mindful as they are delicious.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos courtesy of Blackberry Farm, Castle Hot Springs, Foray/Joseph Weaver, Post Ranch Inn/Kodiak Greenwood, SingleThread/Garrett Rowland, Southall Farm