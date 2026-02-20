TZR 2026 Readers' Choice Awards: Best Eco-Luxury Retreats

From forest-soaked hideaways to coastal wellness sanctuaries, The Zoe Report Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Eco-Luxury Retreats honors destinations that elevate sustainability without sacrificing style or comfort. This year’s nominees redefine what it means to travel consciously, whether you’re unwinding among the waterfalls and woods at Cascada in Oregon, finding balance and renewal at The Ranch Malibu, or immersing yourself in the holistic heritage of Rancho La Puerta. These retreats prove that mindful design, thoughtful programming, and environmental stewardship can create some of the most restorative and luxurious escapes around the world.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

