The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice: Best Coastal Hotels

The best coastal hotels capture everything travelers crave about an oceanside escape: breathtaking views, thoughtful design, exceptional hospitality, and an effortless connection to their surroundings. This year's Readers' Choice Award nominees showcase three distinct interpretations of waterfront luxury, from the lush cliffs of Kaua'i's North Shore to the historic charm of Charleston and the vibrant energy of Miami Beach. Whether you're seeking restorative wellness, timeless Southern elegance, or a glamorous beachfront retreat, these standout properties prove there's no wrong way to check in by the water.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Hotel Hanalei Bay/The Cooper/Delano Miami Beach/Robert Rieger/The Dunlin, Auberge Collection/Faena Hotel Miami Beach/Faraway Nantucket/Hotel Joaquin/Hotel Wailea-Travis Rowan/Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort/Little Palm Island Resort/Post Ranch Inn/Rosewood Miramar Beach/The Roundtree, Amagansett/Timber Cove Resort/The Vineta Hotel