Readers' Choice Awards: Best Christmas Markets

Consider this your permission to turn holiday shopping into a festive outing. With twinkling lights, seasonal treats, and gifts worth veering off your list for, Christmas markets make checking it twice half the fun. For The Zoe Report’s Readers’ Choice Awards, Atlanta Christkindlmarket, New York’s Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, and California’s Cambria Christmas Market are vying for your vote. Which one tops your holiday itinerary?

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Atlanta Christkindlmarket/Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park/Colin Miller/Cambria Christmas Market/Carmel Christkindlmarkt/Roben Bellomo/Christkindlmarket Chicago/Eric James Walsh/ArtsQuest/Lisa Boehm/Christmas Village in Baltimore/Christmas Village in Philadelphia/Denver Christkindlmarket/The Distillery Winter Village/Marché de Noël allemand de Québec/Gabriel Rancourt/Tomas Flint/Roc Holiday Village/Plant Riverside District/Jacob Williamson/VCM/Oleksii-Popov