The nominees for TZR’s Readers’ Choice Awards for best boutique hotel aren’t just places to stay — they’re destinations in their own right, blending thoughtful design, curated experiences, and a sense of place that lingers long after checkout. From sleek city hideaways to dreamy coastal escapes, each property has been chosen for its ability to make every trip feel elevated and unforgettable. Now, it’s up to you to decide which boutique hotel deserves the title of the ultimate reader-approved getaway.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos courtesy of Auberge Du Soleil, Hotel Kinsley/Harrison Lubin, Hotel San José/Grant Pifer, Inn at the Market, The Little Nell, The Norumbega/Peter Logue, Zero George Street /Keen Eye Marketing