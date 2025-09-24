(Travel)

TZR Readers’ Choice: The Best Boutique Hotels

These properties are destinations in their own right.

by TZR Editors
TZR's 2025 Jet-Set Readers' Choice Awards

The nominees for TZR’s Readers’ Choice Awards for best boutique hotel aren’t just places to stay — they’re destinations in their own right, blending thoughtful design, curated experiences, and a sense of place that lingers long after checkout. From sleek city hideaways to dreamy coastal escapes, each property has been chosen for its ability to make every trip feel elevated and unforgettable. Now, it’s up to you to decide which boutique hotel deserves the title of the ultimate reader-approved getaway.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Hotel Kinsley

Kingston, NY

Vote Now

Hotel Wailea

Wailea, Maui, HI

Vote Now

The Robey

Chicago, IL

Vote Now

XV Beacon

Boston, MA

Vote Now

Photos courtesy of Auberge Du Soleil, Hotel Kinsley/Harrison Lubin, Hotel San José/Grant Pifer, Inn at the Market, The Little Nell, The Norumbega/Peter Logue, Zero George Street /Keen Eye Marketing

Become A Style Insider
Join The Zoe Report’s exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style, and more.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy