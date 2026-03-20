The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice Awards: Best Art Hotels

Where design lovers check in and inspiration checks out, these art-forward stays redefine what it means to travel beautifully. From the dramatic, historic interiors of The Beekman, A Thompson Hotel to the pastel-drenched glamour of Palm Beach’s The Colony Hotel and the bold, contemporary edge of The Joule in Dallas, each nominee transforms a getaway into a fully immersive aesthetic experience. Consider this your invitation to sleep inside a work of art.

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Photos Courtesy of Crosby Street Hotel, Faena Miami Beach/Nik Koenig, The Gwen, Hotel Bardo/Kathryn Ann WallerHotel Emma at Pearl, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts/Rashid Johnson