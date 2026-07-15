The Zoe Report’s 2026 Readers' Choice: Best Apertif Culture

The ritual of the aperitif is about far more than the drink itself, it's an invitation to slow down, gather with friends, and savor the hours between day and night. This year's Readers' Choice Award nominees celebrate that easygoing spirit in three distinctly different ways, from a chic Italian-inspired cocktail destination in New York City to a European-style wine bar in Washington, D.C., and a colorful rooftop cantina overlooking Los Angeles. Whether you're lingering over a perfectly mixed spritz, sharing small plates, or soaking up golden-hour views, these standout spots prove that aperitif culture is as much about the atmosphere as what's in your glass.

Have questions? Read the official Readers’ Choice rules.

Photos Courtesy of Aperitivo by Carta/Apéro/Bar Fino/Bar Flores/Bar Pisellino/Bar Sprezzatura/Barra Santos/Bisous/Dante Aperitivo/Dante Beverly Hills at The Maybourne Beverly Hills/Salon Salon at Maison Métier/Sip & Guzzle-Eric Medsker/Vandell-Julian Mercado/ViceVersa