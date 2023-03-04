(Entertaining)
Easy on the eyes and tastebuds.
As you plan your next spring soireé, make pretty cocktails a priority. To properly prepare you, TZR tapped top mixologists and experts to share their recipes for aesthetically pleasing spring cocktails that are as easy on the eyes as they are the tastebuds.
Shutterstock
Honey Bear
Crafted by NEFT Vodka’s in-house mixologist, Luke Barr, this sweet-tart drink is a must for summer. Muddle 5 raspberries and combine with 2 oz NEFT Vodka, 1 oz lemon juice, and .5 oz honey syrup in a mixing tin with ice. Shake vigorously and pour into Collins glass. Top with Prosecco. Garnish with a lemon twist or berries.
Shutterstock