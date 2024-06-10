Pinot Grigio

Perhaps the most popular of all the Pinot wines is Pinot Grigio. According to Rita Orrù, a senior winemaker at Ruffino, Pinot Grigio “stands out for its intense and complex aroma, which offers notes of ripe pear fruit, peach and spices, a savory taste and medium acidity.” She adds that another reason this varietal is unique is noticeable on the vine. It has “small leaves and a compact, cylindrical and short bunch.” The eponymous grape berries “are pink and spherical, with a pruinose and thin skin.”

“Historically, the ideal region for its cultivation is Alsace, in France,” she explains. In fact, the same white grape grown in Italy, known as Pinot Grigio, also grows in France but is called Pinot Gris. Savvy wine drinkers may notice the Pinot Gris varietal on wine lists. Despite the grapes being the same, Pinot Gris is a completely different wine that’s more medium-bodied, sweeter and has lower acidity due to the climate and terroir in France.

Over time, Orrù admits that Pinot Grigio has become more widespread in winemaking regions all over the world. She considers the best to be the United States of America, Italy, Germany, Australia, Hungary, and New Zealand.

Orrù produces Pinot Grigio in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto, and Lombardy, because these grapes grow particularly well in these cold climates. But she also notes that “interesting expressions” of Pinot Grigio can be found in central and southern Tuscany.

While Pinot Grigio is always delicious, there are notable differences in the bottles produced in different parts of the globe. “The aroma and taste” are particularly affected depending on the production area, Orrù points out.

“Pinot Grigio, obtained from grapes grown in places with a consistent and cold climate, will have an excellent body and structure, with a velvety and soft flavor and with an aroma of flowers and fruit and a pleasant aftertaste with balsamic hint,” she says. “On the other hand, the wine grown in places characterized by considerable temperature variations will result in a wine with exclusively fruity scents and a remarkable body and flavor.’

She also mentions Pinot Grigio’s versatility. Those who prefer aperitifs are in luck and can savor every sip. If you’re searching for a zesty white wine to serve with a meal and happen to be serving fresh cheeses, vegetable pies, fish dishes, or white meat, grabbing a bottle of Grigio will satisfy your guests from soup to nuts.