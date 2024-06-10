(Entertaining)
We all know that good things come in threes, and that especially rings true when it comes to the wonderful world of wine. Particularly, Pinot wines. The three most popular Pinot varietals, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Grigio, and Pinot Noir seem like they would boast a ton of similarities thanks to having the same forename, but they don’t.
The biggest distinction, obviously, is that Pinot Blanc and Pinot Grigio are white wines, while Pinot Noir is red. Each Pinot wine is an autonomous entity with unique characteristics, flavors, and body, and is optimal for drinking on specific occasions. Samra Morris, the winemaker at Alma Rosa Winery, expounds on this familial analogy. “Pinot Noir and Pinot Blanc are two grape varieties that, despite sharing a genetic relationship, are distinctly different,” she says. “They are often referred to as cousins, as Pinot Blanc is a mutation of Pinot Noir.” The same holds true for Pinot Grigio.
Just like you have a favorite dessert or snack, everyone will have a Pinot varietal their palate prefers. Below Morris and other experts will guide us through the prominent Pinot family so everyone can better decide their favorite member. And if you fall in love with all three, good for you.