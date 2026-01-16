Room Key is TZR’s definitive guide to the world’s most exclusive stays. From private island resorts to design-forward urban escapes, each feature offers an insider’s look at the properties redefining modern luxury.

Nestled deep within the majestic red rock canyons of Sedona, Arizona, is Mii Amo, a spiritual, wellness-focused hidden gem that makes for the perfect weekend (or weeklong!) getaway. While I’d gone to Sedona for a birthday trip previously and it was nice and restful, it was the stillness, peace, and high vibrational energy surrounding this particular property that made my second trip an even more magical experience. I first heard about Mii Amo from a friend who also enjoys the meditative vibe of Sedona, and I couldn’t be more thankful that they introduced me to it.

The property is snug within Boynton Canyon, which sits directly on top of one of Sedona’s more secluded energy vortexes in the area. For solace-seeking guests, the location couldn’t be more perfect as it allows you to unplug and unwind with ease as you take in the illustrious landscapes. There are nearby hiking and walking trails for those who would like to reconnect with nature, but don’t worry, there’s also modern amenities like Wi-Fi and plenty of cell service if you’d prefer a balance of natural tranquility and real-world connection.

Mii Amo is unique because it offers guests an all-inclusive experience. When you take a “journey” with the destination, all food, drinks, taxes, gratuity, and a daily spa credit are included in the package, making it easier than ever to navigate your experience in one fell swoop. Mii Amo calls your experience a journey because it encourages guests to set a specific intention for their stays. Whether you’re looking to rest, recharge, or explore, a Mii Amo journey guide will help you curate an experience tailored to your goals. Ahead, my full rundown on the resort.

Courtesy of Mii Amo

The Property

There’s an immediate sense that you’ve stepped into a desert dream when you arrive at this destination spa, which is the sister property to Enchantment Resort, located just steps away. While Enchantment offers room stays on any night of the week for any given amount of time, Mii Amo follows a different format in terms of your stay. At Mii Amo, you can opt for a three-, four-, seven-, or 10-night all inclusive journey. Three-night journeys are available for a Thursday arrival, four-night journeys are available for a Sunday arrival, seven-night journeys can begin on either Thursdays or Sundays, and 10-night journeys begin on Thursdays.

Upon arrival, you’re immediately enveloped by the surrounding red rocks. The property’s energy guide explained that the canyon and red rocks were created millions of years ago through natural geological processes when the area was mostly water. Naturally, the water began to recede, but sediment deposition also took place, amplified by quartz crystals. Quartz crystals are typically known for amplifying the energy surrounding them. The presence of these crystals are what created the high vibrational energy vortexes often felt in Sedona. If you’re not familiar with this phenomenon, energy vortexes are known to assist mind-body healing, relieve stress, and soothe anxiety.

Courtesy of Mii Amo

My room happened to be situated directly next to one of the red-rock canyon walls, and it was lovely sitting outside on the room’s adjoining patio every morning with a cup of coffee enjoying the scenery. I’ve always been someone who’s sensitive to the energy around me. Here, I immediately felt more relaxed and at peace — like all of my problems back home could wait and I didn’t need to stress about them during this experience. With the property being so secluded, feelings of safety and being held by nature were also experienced immediately. Even if you opt to use the property’s gym or want to hang out in the spa’s guest lounge (more on that later), you’ll always have a spectacular view of the rocks, adding to the picturesque experience.

The Spa

If you’re like me and gravitate toward any type of spa-infused getaway, Mii Amo is truly one to book. As someone who’s visited their fair share of spas in my time as a beauty writer and editor, I can say that this one has hit the top of my list in terms of exceptional treatments and services. Mii Amo guests have access to an exclusive upstairs journey lounge that overlooks the red rocks, and there’s an additional steam and sauna room downstairs if you’d like to use one of those.

On the first day, I received a hot stone massage with my therapist Jessica, who had a unique way of working in that she alternated between hot and cold stones to help break up any stagnation in the body. After the treatment, I felt a big difference in the flow of energy in my body’s subtler channels — they felt less sluggish, and I immediately had more energy. Knots that had been there for what felt like ages were immediately soothed. The second treatment I received was cupping with my therapist Yvette, who also took a bit of an atypical approach and glided the cups along my back before stopping them in areas where they were needed more.

Courtesy of Mii Amo

I finished my spa experience with the spa’s signature Desert Mist Body Wrap, which left my skin incredibly hydrated and soft. After my indulgent treatment day, my zen levels had reached their peak.

The Activities

In addition to the spa treatments, Mii Amo also offers an array of activities that you can sign up for, ranging from fitness and movement classes to hiking, biking, and astrology readings with the property’s resident astrologer, Kymberley Griffin. Additionally, Trail House is also open, both Enchantment and Mii Amo’s adventure program that provides guests with hiking, rock climbing, and biking.

For my itinerary, I opted for an astrology reading with Griffin, whom I immediately hit it off with. She provided me with a detailed look at my birth chart and even discussed how recent transits are affecting me now. I was completely engrossed in everything that she had to say. Not only did she explain aspects of my chart that I’d never previously thought of or looked at, she also used the time as an opportunity to dive into aspects of my energy that could be healed and more about my spiritual purpose. She was so thorough, and I’ve never met an astrologer who gave such logical depth and insight while effortlessly weaving in the spiritual aspects of my chart.

My weekend also included a daylong hike called the Four Vortexes Experience, which takes you to all the area’s major energy vortexes. Weirdly enough, it was raining throughout my desert stay, but that didn’t stop my guide Oksana and I from venturing out and taking in the sights. Oksana was incredibly knowledgeable about the area and delved into the history, keeping me engaged the entire time. She also incorporated an oracle card reading and meditation into the experience which added spiritual depth to the trip for me.

The Food

It is essential to wax poetic about Mii Amo’s food and drink offerings. Because the property is all-inclusive, you have full access to the onsite juice and smoothie bar at no extra cost. My favorite ritual was walking around the resort in my bath robe whilst sipping on a smoothie before heading to the spa’s sauna or steam room. I tried multiple items on the juice bar menu, and everything was beyond delicious, although some favorites were the Arroyo juice, Avocolada smoothie, and the Boyton Experience.

Food offerings come courtesy of the Hummingbird Café, which offers a variety of options for everyone, including vegan and vegetarian. Each dish featured simple and clean ingredients, but that didn’t mean anything lacked in flavor. Normally when on a trip, I don’t always opt for the healthiest items on the menu (I’m on vacation!), but this was a welcome change. The meals were deliciously seasoned and filling but never made me feel like I over-ate. Standout dishes included the Roasted Carrot Hummus, Poulet Rouge (which I had for two nights it was so good!), and Alaskan King Salmon.

It was indulgent but not gluttonous — the perfect way to describe my entire trip, actually. If you ever find yourself wanting to take an all-inclusive getaway or could just use a spiritual reset, Mii Amo is the place. It quickly climbed to the top of my list of best luxury resorts and, maybe, it will be on yours too.