Travelers are increasingly shaping trips around moments rather than destinations, and the data show this isn’t just a niche trend. Multiple 2026 reports from KAYAK, Chase Travel, American Express, Skyscanner, and more point to a surge in event-driven travel. KAYAK found that 97% of Gen Z and millennial travelers plan to travel for a major event, with music (44%), sports (37%), and cultural festivals (33%) topping the list. Similarly, surveys indicate that a majority of Americans now plan at least one vacation around a ticketed experience, with concerts and sporting events driving much of the activity.

This shift is changing how people book: travelers are taking fewer trips overall, but each one is carefully designed around a marquee experience. The event isn’t an add-on — it is the trip, shaping destination, timing, and even hotel choice.

Hotels are leaning into this demand, offering stays that put guests front and center. In Milan, Bulgari Hotel lets visitors ski by day and watch Olympic competitions by night. In Paris, Le Meurice offers an elegant perch for Fashion Week, while The Dominick in New York pairs a SoHo skyline with penthouse game-day gatherings. Across continents, hotels are becoming more than a place to sleep — they’re a front-row seat to the moment itself. Here, some of the best stays close to the action.

Event: Paris Fashion Week

Located between the Louvre and Place de la Concorde, the hotel blends 18th-century grandeur with modern luxury, drawing designers, editors, and celebrities season after season. Expect impeccably dressed guests, discreet luxury, and a lobby scene that rivals the front row. Staying here during Spring or Fall 2026 Fashion Week puts travelers in the thick of the action — while still feeling cocooned in classic Parisian elegance.

The Dominick: New York City, New York

Event: World Cup Final

In a city that never slows down, The Dominick offers a rare sense of calm without sacrificing location. Located in SoHo, the hotel combines skyline views with spacious rooms and a destination spa. For 2026 game days, the Penthouse Playoff Package lets guests host in-suite watch parties with panoramic city views, curated bites and drinks, and optional private transportation to the MetLife Stadium — a polished base for both attending and watching major events.

The Sunny: Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

Event: World Cup

A quieter alternative to Miami Beach, The Sunny offers a relaxed, design-forward stay just north of the action, and only a 20-minute drive to Hard Rock Stadium, where the World Cup games are played. Sunny Isles Beach provides a breezier home base for travelers attending matches while still craving ocean views and resort-style downtime. Expect contemporary rooms, easy beach access, and a calm counterbalance to the tournament’s high-energy atmosphere.

Event: Cannes Film Festival

Few hotels are as synonymous with an event as Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc is with Cannes. During the May 2026 Film Festival, this legendary property becomes an extension of the red carpet, hosting private parties, A-list guests, and late-night conversations overlooking the Mediterranean. Travelers can expect timeless glamour, manicured gardens, and the unmistakable feeling of being inside cinema history rather than just observing it.

The Anthem: Los Angeles, California

Event: World Cup

The newly opened hotel The Anthem is built for stadium moments — it’s located just a 15-minute walk from SoFi Stadium. Modern rooms, communal spaces, and seamless access to major venues make it a strategic stay during the 2026 World Cup and other LA stadium moments. Guests can expect a high-energy atmosphere, quick transit to matches, and a distinctly Los Angeles blend of sport, culture, and nightlife — all without needing to crisscross the city.

Hotel Swexan: Dallas, Texas

Event: World Cup

Hotel Swexan brings European polish to downtown Dallas, making it one of the city’s most stylish bases during World Cup season. With refined interiors, a rooftop pool, and dining that feels destination-worthy, the hotel offers an elevated alternative to traditional sports-adjacent stays. Travelers visiting Dallas for World Cup matches can expect sophistication, comfort, and a cosmopolitan atmosphere amid the global crowds.

Event: F1 Grand Prix

During the Monaco Grand Prix, Hôtel de Paris is quite literally at the center of the circuit — and the spectacle. Overlooking Casino Square, the Belle Époque icon places guests within steps of race-day action, luxury shopping, and legendary nightlife. Expect balconies buzzing with excitement, Champagne-fueled afternoons, and a stay that feels inseparable from the thrill of Formula 1 in May 2026.

The Venetian: Las Vegas, Nevada

Event: F1 Grand Prix, Sphere shows

The Venetian is uniquely positioned for Las Vegas’ evolving cultural calendar. During the November 2026 F1 Grand Prix, the resort offers both spectacle and comfort just off the Strip’s racing chaos. Add in proximity to the Sphere — home to headline-making residencies and immersive shows — and you can expect a stay that blends motorsport adrenaline with next-level entertainment.

Thompson Houston: Houston, Texas

Event: World Cup, Houston Rodeo

The Thompson in Houston offers a lively urban resort base for travelers attending both the 2026 World Cup and the Houston Rodeo. Conveniently located in Buffalo Bayou Park, the hotel provides unobstructed views of downtown Houston and puts guests within a 15-minute drive of NRG Stadium, Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center, and other key venues. Its 172 rooms, including 34 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows, pair modern design with comfort, while the 1-acre rooftop — complete with greenspace, infinity pool, and Sol 7 restaurant and bar — offers space to unwind. Dining options range from the rooftop bar to the modern French brasserie Chardon and the adjacent Toca Madera steakhouse, giving guests a full taste of Houston’s vibrant culinary scene — all while remaining at the center of the city’s seasonal energy.

Sofitel New York: New York City, New York

Event: World Cup

Midtown may be hectic during the World Cup, but Sofitel New York provides a distinctly European sense of calm. Known for soundproofed rooms and refined service, the hotel offers a welcome reset between matches and city exploration. Travelers can expect polished comfort, central access, and a quieter take on one of the world’s busiest cities during peak summer excitement.

Four Seasons Boston: Boston, Massachusetts

Event: World Cup

Overlooking Boston Common, Four Seasons Boston blends classic luxury with a prime downtown location. During the 2026 World Cup, it offers a refined retreat for travelers attending matches while exploring the city’s historic neighborhoods. Expect spacious rooms, top-tier service, and a front-row seat to Boston’s summer cultural energy. (And don’t miss the snack vaults — rooms full of snacks and drinks for free on every floor!)

Alexander Hotel: Mexico City, Mexico

Event: World Cup

Located in the upscale Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood, Alexander Hotel offers an intimate, design-driven stay in one of the World Cup’s most vibrant host cities. Guests can expect super sleek and curated interiors, attentive service, and easy access to cultural landmarks, dining, and match venues — making it a smart choice for travelers looking to experience Mexico City beyond the stadium.

Virgin Hotel Dallas: Dallas, Texas

Event: World Cup

Bold, playful, and social, Virgin Hotels Dallas matches the celebratory spirit of World Cup season. With lively public spaces, a rooftop pool, and a youthful crowd, the hotel feels like part of the event rather than just a place to recover. Travelers can expect a high-energy stay that leans fun, social, and unmistakably Dallas.

Event: World Cup

The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta is the city’s only downtown luxury hotel, just a mile from Mercedes‑Benz Stadium, making it an ideal base for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Guests can expect the brand’s signature service, refined dining, and spacious rooms, paired with easy access to match-day energy. The hotel is also planning curated game-day services and VIP guides, helping visitors immerse themselves in both the tournament and Atlanta’s vibrant cultural scene, offering a calm yet connected retreat in the heart of the action.

Ritz-Carlton, South Beach: South Beach, Florida

Event: World Cup, Miami Open, F1 Miami Grand Prix

Few hotels are as perfectly positioned for a packed cultural calendar. From tennis in March to Formula 1 in May and the World Cup in summer, The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach offers a front-row seat to Miami’s biggest moments. Expect oceanfront luxury, an iconic Art Deco backdrop, and an atmosphere that shifts seamlessly from sporty to glamorous throughout 2026.

Hotel Daphne: Houston, Texas

Event: World Cup, Houston Rodeo

Hotel Daphne delivers a boutique, neighborhood-driven alternative during Houston’s biggest events. Whether visiting for the Rodeo in March or the World Cup in summer, guests can expect thoughtful design, warm hospitality, and a stay that feels more residential than resort-like — perfect for travelers seeking authenticity alongside major moments.

Hotel Max: Seattle, Washington

Event: World Cup

Art-filled and unapologetically playful, Hotel Max reflects Seattle’s creative spirit during the 2026 World Cup. Located downtown, the hotel offers easy access to match venues while immersing guests in local culture through rotating art installations and music-forward design. Expect a stay that feels energetic, expressive, and distinctly Pacific Northwest.