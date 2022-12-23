Dec. 26 marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, the annual celebration of African-American and Pan-African culture. The holiday culminates on Jan. 1 with the communal Karamu feast, but all seven days (which align with Nguzo Saba or The Seven Principles) are filled with activities, parties, and — most importantly — community. And, like other winter holidays, festive cocktails can serve as a fun and spirited component to all Kwanzaa celebrations.