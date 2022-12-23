(Entertaining)
Cheers!
Dec. 26 marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, the annual celebration of African-American and Pan-African culture. The holiday culminates on Jan. 1 with the communal Karamu feast, but all seven days (which align with Nguzo Saba or The Seven Principles) are filled with activities, parties, and — most importantly — community. And, like other winter holidays, festive cocktails can serve as a fun and spirited component to all Kwanzaa celebrations.
Lisa5201/E+/Getty Images
“Cocktails are for celebrations so they play a big part in [Kwanzaa] festivities,” explains Phil Wills, mixologist, co-founder of beverage consulting company The Spirits in Motion, and expert on the hit TV show Bar Rescue. “I feel that if you are going to have libations to celebrate, it is the perfect opportunity to use Black-owned business for your liquor, beer, or wine indulgence.”
Shutterstock