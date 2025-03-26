When Beyoncé is in an elevator, it can be worth a billion dollars. And when you add an iconic booze to Mrs. Knowles-Carter, that value multiplies exponentially, as evidenced by her latest venture. In 2024, Queen B debuted her first foray into the alcohol business with SirDavis American Whisky. The icon is always on trend so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that whiskey is now the official word on the street. In fact, the global luxury whiskey market is estimated to grow by USD $746.9 million from 2024-2028 and in 2024 alone the revenue from whiskey sales at grocery and convenience stores in the U.S. was approximately $11.1 billion. While we can always count on Beyoncé to bring the star power to any endeavor, there’s also a logical explanation for the spirit’s renaissance.

“First, there's a growing consumer appreciation for craft spirits and complex flavors, which American whiskey delivers in spades,” Cameron George, the global head of advocacy and blender for SirDavis American Whisky explains. He also cites whiskey’s “rich heritage, and room for innovation” as elements that drove growth because they allow brands like SirDavis to experiment and innovate in the space while still respecting the tradition of the liquor — an exploration that, he adds, appeals to both whiskey-drinking novices and connoisseurs. “Additionally, American whiskey's versatility is a major draw — it shines in classic cocktails, can be savored neat, or enjoyed on the rocks, making it appeal to a diverse range of palates and preferences.”

Now that we know why whiskey is the “it” liquor for 2025, let’s get to know it a little. For novice drinkers, the first thing to understand is that the generic term “whiskey” refers to many varieties of a similar spirit. When it’s spelled with an “e” it refers to the type of whiskey produced in America and Ireland. Then there’s whisky (no “e”), which refers to the liquor product made in Scotland, Canada, and Japan. Today, we’re focusing on the former and how the American and Irish versions are distinct — from their ingredients to geographic origin, distillation process, and flavor profiles.

To educate us on the uniqueness of these spirits, two experts are here to explain the characteristics that make each of these tipples flawless.

American Whiskey

According to David McCabe, master blender at Midleton Distillery, the biggest difference between American and Irish styles boils down to ingredients and production processes. “American whiskey often features a higher proportion of corn or rye and is usually distilled one or two times, resulting in bold, spicy flavors,” he says.

According to George, though the SirDavis American Whisky product is technically an American whiskey, the brand chose to use the spelling without the “e” to highlight the connection “to international whiskey-making traditions and styles.” George expounds on the complexities of “several distinct styles” of the American version of the spirit, including rye varieties, which he says is a particularly noteworthy category.

“Rye whiskey, which must be made from at least 51% rye grain, offers a spicier, more robust flavor profile compared to its corn-based cousin, bourbon,” George explains. “At SirDavis, we've embraced rye's potential, crafting a truly unique expression that balances its inherent boldness with a high percentage of malted barley (49%) to achieve an elegant, nuanced, and complex spirit.”

He continues, adding that each category and subcategory of American whiskey has its own “signature characteristics.” George notes the vanilla and caramel notes of bourbon, mellowed hints of maple in Tennessee whiskey, softer, smoother wheat whiskey, and corn whiskey being lighter and sweeter.

He also points out that there are legal requirements that must be met when producing American whiskey. “By law, American rye whiskey must be aged in new charred oak barrels, which imparts a distinctive woody character and deep amber color. This contrasts sharply with Irish whiskey or scotch, which often employ previously used barrels.”

Irish Whiskey

Irish whiskey is, of course, made in Ireland but the distilled spirit features other differences from its American counterpart, ranging from its ingredients to the casks they’re aged in. “In the case of Redbreast, [it] is made from a mash of malted and unmalted barley, and triple distilled in copper pots for a smooth, light flavor,” McCabe shares. “Irish whiskey can be matured in various cask types including American whiskey barrels as well Oloroso sherry wine casks, for example.”

Triple distillation plays a crucial role in Irish whiskey’s final product and gives it what McCabe calls the “refined, approachable texture” the style is known for. The flavor profiles for Irish whiskey include dried fruit, honey, and spices. “The blend of malted and unmalted barley adds creaminess, while oak maturation imparts subtle spice, vanilla, and nutty undertones, creating a luxurious and well-rounded drinking experience.”

Rules Of Thumb

Now that the basics of American and Irish whiskey have been explained, it’s time to learn how to apply the knowledge on your next shopping excursion. George says a bottle’s label contains helpful information for those newer to American whiskey, especially regarding its flavors. “First, consider the category, since this indicates some of the flavors you can expect from the liquid,” he advises.

“For instance, an American rye typically offers spicy and peppery notes that you wouldn't find in a Tennessee whiskey,” George adds. “Also, look out for 'non-chill filtered' whiskies, which often provide a richer mouthfeel and softer texture. Lastly, age statements don’t directly correlate to the quality of the liquid, so don’t disregard non-age statement bottles.”

McCabe differs in his opinion on pricing, adding a bit more context for those shopping for Irish whiskey. “Price often correlates with the age, but also the rarity and exclusivity of a particular whiskey.” He also clarifies that older (or more expensive) doesn’t always equate to a better product. “Younger expressions or blends can be more accessible but still deliver the smoothness and character Irish whiskey is known for. It’s important to know what you’re looking for. A well-made Irish whiskey can be enjoyed at many different price ranges.”

Lastly, when drinking whiskey at home, George recommends trying it neat (without ice, water, or mixers) first to fully appreciate its aromas, flavors, and nuances. “After that, try adding a drop of water or serving it on the rocks to open up the liquid a bit more or use it as a base for cocktails.”

Ahead, expert-approved American and Irish whiskey picks that will get you drunk in love no matter which you prefer.