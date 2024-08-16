Mention Scotland, and images of crumbling castles, peat-laced whisky and scores of “baaing” sheep likely spring to mind. While Scottish folklore has never been more popular (thanks, Outlander), there’s a laundry list of other reasons to visit this uniquely stunning part of Great Britain — besides its men in kilts.

From the cobblestoned wynds of Edinburgh to the white sand beaches of the North Highlands, you can spend weeks exploring the country’s windswept nooks and crannies — in luxe and unique accomodations to boot. Yes, just like its lush landscape, Scotland is filled with a diverse mix of epic hotels that offer a truly authentic experience, wherever you find yourself on your journey. No, this doesn’t mean you are designated to a medieval castle, although those are definitely aplenty in Scotland, as you can imagine.

For travelers looking to bask in a piece of history, get dark and devious in the big city or find the ultimate country estate à la Bridgerton, queue the bagpipes. Ahead, TZR’s picks of the best hotels around Scotland. And while all of these hot spots retain their magic year-round, they truly come alive in the fall and winter seasons, so be sure to keep them at top of mind for your next autumn getaway.

57 Nord

57 Nord

On the outskirts of Skye, the two standalone cabins that make up the 57 Nord property know how to show off Scotland. Via floor-to-ceiling windows, Hill House and Skye House have unparalleled views of three converging lochs and the movie-famous Eilean Donan Castle. But its interiors are just as dreamy. Stylish Scandi furniture mixed with Scottish fabrics and statement pieces like the eco wood burning stove and the window-side soaking tubs makes you want to move in.

The Balmoral

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel

Edinburgh’s grand dame, The Balmoral, defines the city skyline with its iconic Victorian clocktower. Dating back to 1902, this 187-room hotel is known for its regal afternoon tea in the Palm Court and incredible views of Edinburgh Castle and Old Town. For an extra touch of magic, book the J.K. Rowling Suite, where the author is said to have written Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

Gleneagles

Courtesy of Gleneagles

Few hotels in Scotland illicit more of a gasp than Gleneagles. For 100 years, kilted porters have been ushering in A-listers and royalty to this chateau-style hotel. Its stately Georgian exterior is grand, but its 233 rooms, all unique, steal the show with velvet furniture, clawfoot tubs and chandeliers. Endless activities are available onsite, from ropes courses to falconry to gun dog training. And when you’ve had enough of nature, its new spa facilities and countless restaurants and bars, including the two-Michelin star restaurant, Andrew Fairlie, await.

The Fife Arms

The Fife Arms

The chicest hunting lodge in all the land, The Fife Arms is a maximalist decor dream. It's home to 46 unique rooms and 16,000 works of art from the owner’s private collection (including an original Picasso). A Braemar hotel since 1867, thanks to its proximity to Balmoral Castle, it reopened as an art gallery you can stay in in 2018. Designed by Russell Sage Studios, the eye candy is as intense as a plate of haggis. Be sure to order a drink in the Elsa Schiaparelli-themed bar, complete with a vintage disco-ball and fashion-themed cocktail menu.

Glenapp Castle

@glenappcastle

A drive through the less-visited Ayrshire Countryside is worth it for a stay at Glenapp Castle. Live out all your princess dreams at this bonafide palace turned five-star hotel with bespoke, want-for-nothing service. Its 17 suites feature period furniture, palatial canopy beds and tartan touches. Spend your days here wandering its manicured gardens, salmon fishing in a nearby river or forest bathing. When evening hits, sample the country’s freshest seafood under a sparkling crystal chandelier.

House Of Gods

House of Gods

Neon lights guide guests into the House of Gods’ dimly lit lobby, decked out with plum leather couches, tasseled leopard lamps and a disco ball dripping with pink paint. With two locations, one in Edinburgh and one in Glasgow, the theme is more akin to a medieval brothel than a regular old hotel. Its tiny rooms are draped in wildly patterned velvet and feature buttons to summon Prosecco or a plate of warm cookies and milk when your vices take over.\

Rusacks St Andrews

Rusacks St Andrews

Overlooking the 1st and 18th-hole of the world-famous St. Andrews Old Course, Rusacks St Andrews is hallowed ground for golfers. Although you don’t have to hit the links to enjoy a stay in one of its 120 rooms, everything is golf-themed, from the putter throw pillows on the beds to the golf balls embroidered into the hallway. Reserve a table at its rooftop restaurant and bar,18, for dry-aged Scottish steaks and unbeatable views over the “Newport of Scotland.” At the end of the night, head to its basement pub, the One Under Bar, for a pint of Guinness and whatever football (aka soccer) match is playing.

Inverlonan

Inverlonan

With quiet travel on the rise, a bothy stay is the perfect break from a jam-packed Scottish road trip. Traditionally, bothies dot the remote Highlands, free and open for travelers looking for a place to rest between hikes. But the bothies at Inverlonan knock the levels of luxury up several notches. Its three standalone cabins on Loch Nell are small and secluded, with indoor and outdoor fireplaces, a pizza oven and a private outdoor shower. A do-it-yourself attitude is required, given no central heat or hot water, but that’s all part of the adventure. Baskets of hyper-local produce and ingredients are delivered for you to cook, or book an eight-course fire-cooked meal as part of their “wild dining” experience.

Gleneagles Townhouse

Gleneagles Townhouse

One of Edinburgh’s newest hotels is arguably its best. Sister hotel to the iconic Gleneagles, Townhouse opened in 2022 inside the former Bank of Scotland building on posh St. Andrews Square. It honors the building's splendor with original fireplaces, carved portrait medallions and mosaic tile floors while blending in new touches like local female artwork and gun dog wallpaper in its 33 rooms. The hotel’s private club ensures a fantastic gym and spa with a cryotherapy room, plus a must-photograph rooftop bar.