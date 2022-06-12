Menu
Hearty Salads That Are As Delicious As They Are Filling
Perfect for any meal.
Angela Melero
Aysegul Sanford
Bulgur Salad with Roasted Grapes
This hearty bulgur salad
bursting with flavor and amazing texture is my favorite way to enjoy it,” says vegan chef Jenne Claiborne on her blog
Sweet Potato Soul
. “Roasted grapes add texture and sweetness that pairs perfectly with the savory curry dressing.”
White Bean Salad
“I love
this recipe
because it’s so versatile,” says celebrity chef and nutritionist Serena Poon on her blog
Serena Loves
, adding that the versatile salad, “lets you swap out a few ingredients while still getting plenty of plant-based protein and having a satisfying flavor profile.”
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.