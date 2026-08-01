One of my big childhood regrets was never experiencing a traditional sleepaway camp. Like so many millennials, I grew up watching shows and movies like Bug Juice, Salute Your Shorts, The Parent Trap, and It Takes Two and dreamed that one day, I’d get the opportunity to bunk up in a cabin in the middle of nowhere, make s’mores by a roaring fire, go on long nature hikes, and sail down a river with my fellow campers. Alas, that day never came. As a born-and-raised Los Angeles lady, my summers were spent in the city, babysitting, shopping with my mom, and catching movies with friends. So, you can imagine my excitement when I was invited to indulge my inner child and attend an adult summer camp experience in the mountains of North Carolina. Planned and executed by Chase and Marriott Bonvoy, the itinerary boasted the classic activities one would expect from a traditional camp experience, but with elevated luxury components sprinkled in. Kayaking excursions with a side of chilled red wine and in-room massages? Sign me up.

To be clear, this experience was well-timed in that it came right at the height of the adult summer camp travel boom. The perfect wanderlust blend of nostalgia and off-the-grid escapes, this trend is attracting all manner of millennial travelers. In fact, searches for “adult summer camps” increased approximately 350% in 2025, according to Yelp data reported by CBS News. The hospitality industry is springing to action, with luxury properties offering camp-adjacent, outdoorsy itineraries springing up all over the world, from the woods of Connecticut to the Swiss Alps. Again, the spin here is to offer the beauty and magic of the great outdoors as well as the emotional comfort of human connection and nostalgia, but with a hefty serving of the upscale amenities adults seek on their well-deserved vacations.

Day 1: Arrival + Southern Feast

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Call me a statistic, but my personal camp deprivation was the driving force behind my eagerness to participate in Chase X Marriott’s Camp Elevate experience. I wanted to experience the spoils of nature and the great outdoors, even if just for a few short days. In lieu of shared bunk bed-laden cabins, my fellow campers and I stayed at the Trailborn Highlands, Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy. The 63-room mountain retreat boasts all the comforts of a cozy camp dwelling, but with all the elevated amenities a 40-year-old woman might want on vacation. Yes, we’re talking Grown Alchemist bath products, custom robes, morning coffee service, and an outdoor Nordic spa.

The hotel — and camp-cation activities (which I’ll get into more ahead) — actually comes with a wide range of perks for cardmembers of the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card. A stay at the Trailborn Highlands and meals at the Highland Supper Club can earn up to 17X total points to redeem toward future free nights — oh, and new cardmembers who sign on before Aug. 5 can earn 125,000 bonus points and a 1 Free Night Award that can be redeemed for stays at adventure-focused properties like the Trailborn Highlands. So, if you’ve been marinating on a perks-laden credit card and you’re a sucker for travel, this is one to consider.

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My first evening consisted of dinner at the property’s restaurant, Highlands Supper Club, which serves Southern comfort cuisine in a historic log cabin built in 1930. I feasted on elevated takes on classics like buttermilk biscuits, macaroni and cheese, bacon braised collards (my favorite), roasted chicken, and blueberry cobbler (also my favorite). While there’s no lights-out at an adult summer camp, I chose to hit the hay early to allow for ample energy for the next day’s activities. Falling asleep was a breeze, thanks to my queen bed and the choir of cicadas outside that lulled me to a deep sleep.

Day 2: Hiking, Barbecue, Arts & Crafts, & S’Mores

I woke up refreshed and eased into the nearby lobby for the morning coffee service. Our morning guided hike through Glen Falls was going to require maximum caffeine fuel. Indeed, for two hours, we traversed through the forest, stopping to enjoy the picturesque waterfalls, nibble on edible foliage and berries, and observe the stunning wildlife in action. While slightly strenuous, I barely noticed I was out of breath and sweating in the Southern heat until the tail-end of our tour. With no breakfast and only a couple of handfuls of trail mix in me, I was hungry and ready for something substantial to tide me over until dinner.

My food prayers were answered by local institution Highlands Smokehouse, which is known for its barbecue. A true foodie, I was more than ready to indulge, ordering a carb-filled meal that included the eatery’s famous brisket melt, fries, mac-and-cheese (yes, again!), and fried pickles. Properly stuffed and slightly depleted, we returned to the hotel for some downtime, where I caught up on emails and enjoyed a book on my outdoor patio deck.

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Our next activity leaned into arts and crafts; but there were no popsicle log cabins or macaroni bracelets to be made here. Instead, we campers learned the art of cyanotype. Again, as a bonafide city gal, this was my first time hearing of — let alone trying — this specific printing process. For those also not familiar, cyanotype is a camera-less technique that involves laying an object on paper coated with a solution of iron salts before exposing it to UV light and washing with water to create stunning white and blue imagery. At a table filled with just-picked wildflowers, I compiled my portraits and watched them transform into works of art. Yes, this definitely beats a finger-painting session, and my manicure stayed happily intact.

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For dinner, we enjoyed Spanish-inspired cuisine in town at The Stubborn Bull. After a hearty meal of patatas bravas, crispy brussels, albondigas, and salmon a la brasa, we walked back to the hotel, where a roaring campfire awaited. Sipping wine and whiskey cocktails, we swapped stories while whipping up our much-anticipated dessert: s’mores. Each camper was given a boxed kit that consisted of everything needed to put the sweet treat together: marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate. (Also, for those with a more savory-leaning palette, the hotel also offers a robust kit for “savory s’mores,” which consists of cheeses, cured meats, dried fruit, and crackers.)

Day 3: Kayaking + Rustic Wilderness Feast

Ahead of another activity-filled day, I opted for a quiet morning of wellness. I was treated to a 60-minute in-room massage, which included customizable aromatherapy and scalp massage. It left me feeling energized and refreshed for the long day of kayaking.

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After my mini spa session, I headed with my fellow campers to Headwaters Outfitters, where we grabbed lunch and prepped for our river excursion. For context, the company offers all manner of adventurous activities, including fly-fishing, hiking, and tubing. But for this particularly sunny day in North Carolina, we opted for a two-hour paddle excursion down the majestic French Broad River.

As you can imagine, my kayaking skills are rudimentary at best. Luckily, the self-guided river tour was for beginner-level travelers and incredibly easy to pick up on. After a quick bus ride to our departure spot, I was given a quick rundown on proper paddle practices before taking off on a relaxing ride down the river. The operative word here is relaxing, as the water was calm and tranquil, making for easy navigation.

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After our paddle sesh, we took a quick bus ride to a secluded barn-turned-event space for our last supper. The al-fresco meal was Southern barbecue reimagined for luxury travelers, consisting of watermelon-feta appetizers, roasted sweet potatoes, couscous salad, and grilled steak for dinner. For dessert, milk and chocolate chip cookies and olive oil cake with peach preserves were served. In between courses, I took in the stunning country setting, walking along the nearby creek and basking in the sunset views while sipping on chilled red wine and listening to a live bluegrass band. The evening was the perfect ending to a perfect three days.