Moving is, without question, one of the most stressful universal experiences. It doesn’t matter how organized you think you are or how short your moving distance may be, once you’re knee-deep in cardboard boxes, everything starts to feel mildly unhinged. I’ve safely avoided this nightmare for as long as I possibly could, but after recently planning my first move in 10 years, I quickly remembered I wasn’t cut out for coordinating logistics, wrapping glassware, or leaving my skin care stash to my own devices. There’s a unique kind of panic that sets in when you're a fashion girl with a very specific (and very fragile) collection of possessions. I’m talking priceless vintage jewelry, delicate silks and cashmeres, expensive handbags, fragile art, and about two lifetimes’ worth of shoes. Sure, they’re just things — but they’re also pieces I’ve thoughtfully curated over years, and I wasn’t about to risk them getting crushed, ruined, or lost in the chaos of a major move.

To save myself from an unnecessary amount of stress and many inevitable headaches, I decided to call in the professionals. Enter Piece of Cake Moving, one of the fastest-growing moving companies in the U.S., known for their hot pink trucks, concierge-level service, and a client roster that includes Ashley Park and Kathy Hilton. I’d seen the name before and I had read plenty of glowing reviews, but didn’t fully grasp the hype until I booked them myself. And let me tell you, they were worth every cent spent.

The process was no-nonsense from start to finish. After a quick initial call to outline what I’d be moving, the team calculated exactly how many boxes I’d need, which packing materials would work best for my items, and how many movers it would take to get it all done. I had a quote in hand within minutes and was able to book the service super last-minute — just five days out (I’m a notorious procrastinator). On the day of the move, Piece of Cake packed up my entire three-bedroom space in under four hours. Let me repeat that: three bedrooms, four hours, zero stress. Every item was handled with care and detail, from my 85-inch TV to my overflowing coat collection. The team was so impressive in that they were both efficient and impossibly calm, making what should have been an overwhelming day feel effortless.

The thing is, they didn’t just show up with a truck and muscle — they brought strategy. I worked closely with their team, including CMO Najah Ayoub, to round up some of their top moving hacks for the fashion-obsessed, like me. From packing tips for fragile decor to how to approach high-value items, these genius hacks will ease the panic that often goes along with packing, creating an experience that’s, well, a piece of cake (sorry, I had to).

Ahead, I’m breaking down Ayoub’s expert-backed strategies for prepping and protecting your most precious possessions.

Put Your Jewelry In First-Class

Jewelry isn’t only valuable, it’s also deeply personal, and often impossible to replace. “For valuable or sentimental jewelry, we always recommend carrying it with you on moving day rather than placing it on the moving truck,” says Ayoub. “Even when working with a professional mover, fine pieces should remain in your care for both security and insurance purposes.”

Even at your side, how you transfer your jewelry matters, too. “To keep jewelry organized, use dedicated jewelry boxes or travel cases, which can also serve as long-term storage after your move. To prevent tangling, store necklaces individually in felt pouches or a jewelry travel roll with separate compartments. Earrings can be secured on an earring card and placed inside a padded pouch, while rings and bracelets are best kept in ring boxes, velvet trays, or cushioned travel cases to avoid scratches,” says Ayoub. The bottom line: Don’t treat any heirlooms and/or delicate pieces like afterthoughts during your move. They should be safely stored separate from your other things.

Handle Your Wardrobe Like A Stylist Would

When packing your closet, think more “archival” than “overflow bin.” There’s so much more to safely moving your clothing than just throwing it into a cardboard box and calling it a day. According to Ayoub, “Fine textiles and delicate fashion items should be gently folded and placed in luggage or stored in breathable garment bags, to be hung in wardrobe boxes on moving day. For shoes, the best option is to pack them in their original boxes and then place those in your large moving boxes or bins. If the original boxes aren’t available, use shoe storage boxes with dividers to keep each pair separated, or wrap each pair in packing paper for protection and separation in your moving boxes.”

I choose to invest in a few new Away suitcases of different sizes to help transfer some of my most precious pieces, so I could keep an eye on them at all times. The brand’s newer trunk suitcase is perfect for transporting shoes and heavier sweaters, while the bigger carry-on was great for keeping my evening bags in one place, safe in my own car. I also bought plastic garment bags to store my fine cashmeres and silks to keep them protected.

Prevent Spills In Your Skin Care Bag

When it comes to packing beauty products, Ayoub’s order of operations is clear, and includes a three-part checklist. “Start by checking that the lids and seals of all beauty products are secure before packing,” she says. Then, she layers in the protection: “Place liquid items in leak-proof zip-top bags and store them upright in sturdy containers inside your moving boxes to prevent spills. Cushion glass bottles with bubble wrap or soft towels, and keep daily essentials in a small toiletry bag you carry with you.” Finally, there’s her warning: “Avoid packing electronics or other items that could be damaged by leaks. Be sure to clearly label the box so movers know to keep it upright.” Follow that sequence, and you dramatically reduce the risk of a mess.

Maintain Your Handbags’ Shape (And Status)

Your handbag collection deserves more than a last-minute toss into a moving bin. Ayoub advises: “We recommend stuffing each bag with packing paper to help maintain its structure.” She also notes that how you wrap and store them matters just as much, recommending that you place handbags in their original dust bags or use soft pillowcases to prevent scratches. “Designer and structured handbags should be packed upright in individual boxes; consider using a plastic bin for more support so they do not get crushed,” she says. And if you’re moving with a larger handbag archive, don’t skimp on sharing the details with your movers. “Ensure you let your movers know when booking so they provide the correct insurance coverage.”

Carol Yepes/Moment/Getty Images

Fragile Decor: Separate The Breakables

Packing by room might seem logical — but it’s a major don’t when it comes to fragile items. Ayoub is clear, advising “...never mix heavy and delicate objects in the same box. While it’s common to pack by room, fragile items require their own carefully planned packing.” Take glassware and ceramics, for instance. “Glassware is far more fragile and should be packed separately. For stemware or wine glasses, use specialty boxes with built-in dividers instead of just wrapping them in paper or bubble wrap. Candles, decorative ceramics, and delicate home décor should each be individually wrapped in packing paper or bubble wrap and placed in appropriately sized boxes with padding. For framed art or photographs, always use picture-frame boxes that provide extra protection and prevent shifting during transit.”

The key takeaway? Ayoub says, “By separating fragile items from heavy or bulky objects, you ensure they arrive at your new home intact.”

Storage vs. Moving: Know The Difference

If your items are headed to storage, not a home, your packing approach should shift accordingly. As Ayoub explains, “Packing for storage differs from packing for a traditional move because your items may sit untouched for months or years.” In those cases, “Sturdy boxes or moisture-resistant plastic bins are essential to protect your belongings from temperature changes, moisture, and time while sitting in a storage unit.”

Yet when it’s just a traditional move, things are a bit different. “The focus is on safe transit. Items are still professionally packed and wrapped to withstand handling during transport, but they will not face prolonged storage conditions, so the considerations are different.”

Pack A First-Night Box

Ayoub also shared her go-to hack for streamlining things on the actual day of your move, once you’ve narrowed down your things and lightened your load. “One great tip is creating a ‘first-night essentials’ box or two. Pack everything you’ll need for the first 24 to 48 hours in your new home, like toiletries, a few clothing outfits, a set of basic kitchen items, pillows, towels and bed linens, and any daily electronics like laptops, chargers, or smart home devices.” This way, even if the rest of your belongings are still in boxes, you can comfortably settle in without the stress.