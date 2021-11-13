Remember when, growing up, it seemed like even the most functional item you owned had a cute, clever twist? Sometimes the cold, harsh realities of the adult world get in the way of incorporating the unexpected into the mundane. So, if you find yourself waxing nostalgic for the days when even the most boring item you owned had a little spunk or whimsy, check out these 60 clever products that are so popular, Amazon keeps selling out of them.

The amount of stuff you can find on Amazon is both a challenge and delight. Unlike the mall or a big-box store, it’s capable of introducing you to thousands of unique products from all over the world — exquisite and affordable finds you never knew existed and can subsequently no longer live without. But then, what happens when you get hooked and the item just, disappears?

We’ve all been there. At some point or another, if you haven’t yet, you’re bound to fall for the product that got away. Your best-kept secret gets popular. What was once your holy grail is now nowhere to be found. With these clever best-sellers from Amazon, though, you won’t have to worry. They’re popular enough that thousands of people swear by them, so while they do tend to sell out frequently, they (almost) always come back in stock.

Rest assured that everything on this list is available on Amazon right now — so add as many of these wildly popular products to your cart while you still have the chance.

1 This Racer Back Sports Bra With A Pocket For Your Phone Amazon QUEENIEKE Sports Bra with Pocket $20 See On Amazon This genius sports bra provides medium support to A through C cups and comes with removable front pads that let you control your coverage. The clever racerback panel, which has a discreet, built-in pocket, keeps your phone safe and snug while you move. Cue up your exercise music and thread your headphones through the bonded eyelet to amp your training. Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 26

2 These Soothing Eye Collagen Patches Made of 24-Karat Gold Amazon MIZON Under Eye Collagen Patches $16 See On Amazon Snail slime and 24-karat gold? Not necessarily the combo you’d expect from a dynamic under-eye mask, but it’s a combo that works. Just ask the 4,000-plus Amazon reviewers who swear by these best-selling eye masks from Korean beauty brand Mizon. “These were perfectly packaged and my eyes looked incredible the next day,” one person wrote. Apply the soothing, adhesive gel patches for 15 minutes daily to achieve a hydrated under-eye area that feels smoother and more refreshed. And here’s a clever hack: Wear them while you’re doing your eye makeup to catch any eyeshadow fallout and act as a guide for your eyeliner.

3 A Handy Little Cleaning Palette For Your Makeup Brushes Amazon Real Techniques Makeup Brush Cleaner $9 See On Amazon This clever, Real Techniques makeup brush cleaner is a new must for your makeup-tool maintenance. Lightweight and ergonomically crafted, this compact silicone cleaning mat is designed to sit on your hand and gently work between the bristles of your makeup brush to provide a deep, powerful clean. You can use it literally anywhere and it’s small enough to pack into a small toiletry bag, so it’s great for travel.

4 This Hyped-Up Beverage Chiller That Lets You Play Barista Amazon HyperChiller Beverage Chiller $25 See On Amazon “Now I can taste the richness of my espresso,” one Amazon reviewer raved of the best-selling HyperChiller. “Come for the iced coffee, stay for the Gatorade,” enthused another. Compatible with juice, booze, coffee, or water, the patented HyperChiller cools your drinks in under 60 seconds, and without dilution. It’s also dishwasher friendly and comes in four modern colors, including mint green and light pink. Available colors: 4

5 This Beloved Bath Foam With A Practically Perfect Amazon Rating Amazon Dr Teal's Epsom Salt Foaming Bath $5 See On Amazon Who’s a fan of Dr. Teal’s Epsom Salt Foaming Bath? Better question: Who isn’t? With over 40,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this best-selling bath foam combines pure epsom salt and lavender essential oil to soothe sore muscles, calm your mind, and nourish your skin. Thick, long-lasting soap bubbles make for an experience that brings the spa right to your bathtub.

6 A Striking, Gold-Plated Necklace In Your (Or Your BFF’s) Zodiac Sign Amazon PAVOI Astrology Necklace $13 See On Amazon Whether it’s for that trend-setting Aries in your life or the sophisticated Capricorn, this delicately packaged PAVOI astrology necklace arrives ready for gift-giving — though it’s so unique and affordable, you’ll probably end up adding one to your cart for yourself before it’s gone again. Available in every Zodiac sign in either rose-, white-, or yellow-gold plating, this dainty piece of jewelry is safe for sensitive skin and boasts a finish that favors the lustrous constellations it’s inspired by.

7 A Sleek Leather Wallet That Keeps Your Cards & ID Safe On Trips Amazon Travelambo RFID Blocking Bifold Wallet $15 See On Amazon Don’t underestimate this fan-favorite Travelambo wallet. Lightweight and compact on the outside, with 16 card slots and two zippered slots for your cash and other small items on the inside, this bi-fold wallet keeps you organized while taking up minimal space in your bag. With over 25,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s a number-one best-seller for a reason: In addition to all that space, it also boasts RFID-blocking technology to prevent would-be thieves from stealing your credit card and ID information. A true must-have for travel. Available colors: 30

8 This Best-Selling Cold Brew Maker To Perk Your Mornings Right Up Amazon Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker $23 See On Amazon “This coffee maker is my best friend,” one Amazon reviewer raved of the ultra-popular Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker. With mostly five-star Amazon ratings (over 35,000 and counting), this durable, leak-free pitcher is available in three colors, two sizes, and is priced so reasonably that it’s unlikely to stick around. Its unique, fine-mesh filter keeps the grounds out of your coffee, while the cold brew process promotes a smoother and less bitter taste. Made of BPA-free Tritan plastic, this pot is an ideal adventure companion and effortlessly takes the heat when you want your brew steaming instead of cold. Available colors: 3

Availabe sizes: 2

9 A Weighted Eye Pillow Filled With Lavender & Flaxseeds Amazon Eye Pillow Vacation Lavender Eye Pillow $13 See On Amazon Weighted with flaxseeds and infused with lavender to give it a relaxing scent, this satin eye pillow is a must for anyone who struggles to sleep, suffers from headaches, or has anxiety, thanks to the double whammy of lavender’s calming benefits and the comforting effects of the weight. And since it’s not contoured like most sleep masks are, it truly blocks out all the light. Available colors and styles: 15

10 These Super-Cozy Joggers Lined With Plush Sherpa Fleece Amazon Yeokou Sherpa Lined Joggers $36 See On Amazon Meet your new must-have winter pants. These cozy sherpa-lined joggers are ribbed at the bottom and elasticized up top, with a drawstring waist closure for a comfortable fit you can control. With over 6,000 five-star ratings — one Amazon reviewer called them a “winter survival essential,” while another simply asked, “Where have these been my whole life?” — you just might need one in every available color. Available colors and styles: 10

Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

11 These Soft, Quirky Scrunchies That Went Viral On TikTok Amazon LokiStashed Scrunchies with Pocket $12 See On Amazon These luxe-feeling scrunchies from LokiStashed are not only a hit on Amazon, but they’re TikTok famous, too. And for good reason: Each of the scrunchies in this three-pack typifies ‘90s exuberance and comes with a cleverly concealed, zippered pocket to keep your cash and other small items safe. Choose from a set of velvet scrunchies in black, navy and tan, or a premium suede trio in pretty pastels — or just go all in and snag both options while you can.

12 A Fan-Favorite Lunch Box That Makes Meal Prep A Breeze Amazon Bentgo Stackable Bento Box $15 See On Amazon Make the most of your homemade lunches with the Bentgo Stackable Bento Box. The best-selling lunch box is stackable for easy storage, comes with a sealing strap for extra security, and boasts two layers for multiple courses, with the top container featuring a divider. Made of eco-friendly, BPA-free materials, the compact container goes easy on both the environment and your conscience: Bentgo’s ongoing partnership with Save the Children supports kids who face hunger in America and around the world. Available colors: 8

13 A Colorful Gallon Water Jug To Inspire Hydration Amazon Venture Pal Gallon Water Bottle $17 See On Amazon “Hydrate yourself,” urges the Venture Pal gallon water bottle, and as most of us know, the struggle can be real. But the Venture Pal’s motivational benchmarks and transparent appearance will keep you on track to getting your recommended daily intake of water — one gallon, or 16 cups, a day. It even comes with two replaceable flip-top lids, each with its own clever design. The see-through container makes it easy to assess your progress. As one of the 15,000-plus Amazon customers who gave this water jug a perfect rating put it: “This is probably one of the simplest and best investments you will make in yourself.” Available colors: 12

14 These Scented, Soy Wax Candles That Take You Places Amazon Homesick Candle $29 See On Amazon Evoke a crisp fall afternoon in the Adirondacks or the winter air of America’s Last Frontier with one of Amazon’s nostalgia-fueled Homesick Candles. Made of hand-poured, all-natural soy wax, these candles aim to trigger your sensory memory by capturing the signature aromas of each U.S. state (and Puerto Rico), from top to base notes. Grab one or more in your favorite place for an experience redolent of your happiest adventures in nature — one that lasts up to three hours at a time and 80 hours total — before it’s gone.

15 This Dreamy Set of Sheet Masks For Velvety-Soft Skin Amazon FaceTory Moisturizing Cream Sheet Masks (5-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Whether your goal is to hydrate, smooth, soften, or soothe, these clever, two-step face masks from FaceTory are such a treat for your skin. The ‘Moon Velvet’ masks are drenched in a milky essence made with nourishing shea butter and hydrating hyaluronic acid, which — like the name implies — help leave your skin feeling velvety soft. Consider trying the brand’s other, equally popular face masks while you’re at it, like ‘Sun Bae’ (a soothing aloe mask) or ‘Ace The Face’ (rich in skin-plumping collagen).

16 A 2-in-1 Hot Tool For Every Hair Type Amazon LANDOT Hair Straightener and Curler $43 See On Amazon If you’re the type of person who likes to switch up your hairstyle on any given day, but without a lot of fuss, look no further than the LANDOT hair straightener and curler. Its one-of-a-kind, twisted plates let you volley between pin-straight hair and bouncy curls, while the built-in ionic generator smooths unwanted frizz and promotes shine. Fit for all hair types and with a speedy, 30-second heat-up time, this clever hot tool is bound to become your new holy grail.

17 This Pretty Beverage Tumbler For On-The-Go Tea Drinkers Amazon Teabloom Beverage Tumbler $26 See On Amazon This stainless steel, 16-ounce beverage tumbler functions as a portable thermos, tea infuser, and cold brew coffee maker, among other things. It’s cleverly designed to protect surfaces and fit neatly into beverage holders, and even comes with a removable sleeve for added insulation. With a brushed metallic exterior, the flask is not only lovely, but sustainable, too. Use it every day for a year instead of a disposable cup, and save the earth over 20 pounds of trash. Available colors: 5

18 A Sunscreen That’s Truly Invisible On All Skin Tones Amazon Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen, $34 See On Amazon Meet Supergoop!’s most popular sunscreen: Unseen Sunscreen. It’s a truly invisible SPF 40 sunscreen and makeup primer in one, even on dark skin tones. The formula is oil-free and rich in good-for-skin antioxidants, and it’s totally scentless, as well. No wonder it’s one of the rare beauty products on Amazon with a nearly perfect 4.8-star overall rating.

19 These Hanging Outdoor Lanterns That Are Powered By The Sun Amazon MAGGIFT Solar Lanterns $25 See On Amazon These outdoor solar lanterns are the ultimate mood-setter. Naturally powered by the sun, they automatically turn on at dusk and fade in the early morning. You can hang them from the top of your trees or porch — line your walkway with them, even — and watch the ornate patterns cast a dreamy, romantic vibe across your little corner of the neighborhood.

20 This Hanging, Multi-Purpose Toiletry Organizer Amazon Buruis Toiletry Bag $25 See On Amazon If your bathroom is a veritable wasteland of skin creams, scrunchies, and hair products, this hanging toiletry bag might help you solve that. Made of waterproof nylon, this compact, lightweight toiletry bag comes in an assortment of bold and neutral colors and with multiple compartments — including clever mesh pockets — that somehow make sense of your random assortment of toiletries. With an exemplary 4.6-star overall Amazon rating, this organizer delivers. Use it for at-home storage to keep your bathroom tidy, or bring it along on your next trip for ultimate convenience. Available colors: 9

21 A Dermatologist-Designed Exfoliator That Comes With Two Brush Heads Amazon Olay Facial Cleansing Brush $21 See On Amazon Why all the fuss over this Olay cleansing brush? “My skin looks revived,” exclaimed one of the 13,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it five stars. “60% of my blackheads are gone,” wrote another. With two different speeds — everyday cleaning or gentle exfoliation — and a dermatologist-designed brush head, this clever, waterproof facial brush is sure to prove why it’s a best-seller and an indispensable part of your skin care regime.

22 This Bamboo Charcuterie Board With A Built-In Knife Set Amazon SMIRLY Cheese Board Set $43 See On Amazon This cheese board set is your party’s next most coveted guest. Fill the multiple serving sections of this handsome bamboo tray — and the cute matching plate that accompanies it — with your choice of fruits, charcuterie, and cheeses for an exquisite presentation. Its clever, slide-out drawers come with stainless steel serving tools and grooved edges designed to hold your crackers or meat. And with an untouchable rating of 4.8 stars on Amazon? Act fast.

23 This Popular, All-Natural Scrub In Two Lip-Licking Flavors Amazon Handmade Heroes Lip Scrub $10 See On Amazon You only need a pea-sized amount of this all-natural Handmade Heroes lip scrub to get big results. Made with coconut, sugar, avocado, and jojoba oil, this plant-based scrub exfoliates and conditions dry lips to give you a smoother, softer pout. Between its delicious, botanical ingredients and the absence of chemical additives, you’re allowed a quick taste — just not too many before it finishes working its magic.

24 These Fluffy, Faux-Fur Slippers You Can Wear Inside And Out Amazon Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers $25 See On Amazon The second you slide your feet into these toasty slippers, you won’t want to take them off. And you won’t have to. With protective, anti-slip soles and memory foam cushioning, these fluffy, faux-fur house shoes allow you to run outside when you have to, and to tread lightly when you’re inside with minimal noise or damage to the floor. They come in four neutral colors — dark gray, beige, pink, and red — and with a sterling reputation. 8,000-plus five-star ratings on Amazon can’t be wrong. Available colors: 4

25 Cozy, Fleece-Lined Yoga Pants Designed To Brave The Elements Amazon BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings $29 See On Amazon “I want to buy them in every color,” one Amazon reviewer gushed about these fleece-lined leggings from BALEAF. And there are 16 colors available — from lilac purple to army green — as of right now. The cozy fleece lining and flexible, moisture-wicking fabric make these winter pants a best-seller; their clever, hidden waist pocket and the fact that they come with or without side pockets are just two of the many reasons they’re selling out. When the temperatures drop, you’ll want these around, like the reviewer who wore them running on a 30-degree day: “My legs were not cold! Highly recommended.” Available sizes: X-Small—3X-Large

Available colors: 16

26 A Perky, Compact Griddle For Waffle Breakfasts In A Snap Amazon Dash Mini Griddle $13 See On Amazon With a super fast heat-up process and dual nonstick surfaces, this Dash mini waffle maker and griddle makes breakfast tasty and easy — but you can use it later in the day for other single-serve meals, like burgers or paninis. Available in six colors like the eye-catching aqua pictured, this little crowd-pleaser (which currently sits at over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon) makes a perfect gift for kids just learning to cook, or young adults living on their own for the first time. Case in point: It comes with a handy little recipe book. Available colors: 6

27 A Stylish Pair Of Rain Boots (That Don’t Look Like Rain Boots At All) Amazon Asgard Ankle Rain Boots $32 See On Amazon When the sun isn’t shining, these Asgard rain boots will be. The matte exterior — available in a dreamy color palette including bright yellow and silver glitter — keeps you on-trend when the weather won’t cooperate, while the roomy toes and EVA foam insoles keep you comfy. The easy on-and-off fit makes them conducive to both the fickle weather and your style preferences. Plus, they’re so lightweight and supportive, you just might find yourself wearing them on dry days, too. Just don’t wait too long to claim a pair; they’re likely to stomp away ASAP. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5—12

28 These Adorable Beauty Sponges Shaped Like Chicken Eggs Amazon Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponges $10 See On Amazon While you probably didn’t know you needed these irresistible Blending Eggs from Beauty Bakerie, you’re probably going to need them now. Hurry, though, before their novelty becomes a craze. These useful beauty sponges are designed to fit in the palm of your hand to allow for easy blending, and come adorably packaged in a half-dozen egg carton. They’re also latex-, paraben-, and cruelty-free. Dare you to find a more clever set of beauty blenders on the market.

29 This Stylish, All-Purpose Towel Made of Organic Turkish Cotton Amazon DEMMEX Turkish Cotton Towel $22 See On Amazon You’ll get plenty of use out of this elegant Turkish towel, which also functions as a yoga mat, picnic blanket, table cloth, and chair cover. On warm summer days, you can even wear it as a sarong. Available in 15 distinctive colors like Bordeaux, lilac, pink, and yellow, the towel also features an intricate diamond-weave pattern that makes it as beautiful as it is comfy. Available colors: 15

30 This Sweet, Animal-Ear Headband That Amazon Reviewers Adore Amazon I DEW CARE Black Cat Headband $7 See On Amazon This animal-ear headband from K-beauty brand I DEW CARE is about to make your morning and nighttime rituals a whole lot cuter. Available in four different shapes — Black Cat, Brown Bear, White Cat, and Pink Caticorn — these waterproof headbands keep the hair out of your face and eyes when applying makeup, doing masks, or washing up. They’re cheap, durable, and designed to bring a smile to your otherwise rote routines. Available styles: 4

31 Wine Glass Markers That Look Like Teeny Tiny Pieces of Cheese Amazon True Zoo Wine Glass Markers $10 See On Amazon When’s your next wine-and-cheese affair? Because these kitschy wine glass markers would like to RSVP. Garnish your guests’ wine glasses with a micro slice of cheddar, brie, colby jack and more so they can tell their drinks apart. Don’t love cheese? They also come citrus- and pizza-themed versions.

32 The Best-Selling Hair Dryer That Doubles As A Round Brush Amazon REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer $35 See On Amazon OK, there are a ton of ratings on Amazon for the cult-favorite One-Step Hair Dryer from Revlon, and a ton of those — over 190,000, to be specific — are five stars. Why? “I have a lot of hair. A LOT,” one reviewer explained. “This thing took me 8 minutes [to dry]. I naturally assumed, upon finishing, that I had entered some sort of Amazon-created beauty time warp.” Not quite. Chalk that fast and flawless salon-worthy finish up to the One-Step’s clever, frizz-free ionic technology and round, ventilated design. As it dries your hair, it adds plenty of volume, too.

33 This Flexible Clamp Light for A Little Late-Night Reading Amazon Vekkia Rechargeable Book Light $17 See On Amazon Now here’s a lamp that’ll let you read into the night while your partner sleeps undisturbed beside you. You can power this book light in three ways — with batteries, a USB cable, or an adapter (not included) — and choose between multiple modes and brightness levels. Available in four sharp colors, this modern-looking clamp light features a long, flexible neck for easy positioning and is designed to provide focused light that doesn’t flicker or spot. Available colors: 4

34 A Prismatic Keyboard That Makes Typing So Much More Fun Amazon Motospeed Rainbow Keyboard $38 See On Amazon Sit back and let the translucent backlighting of this rainbow keyboard take your work from business-as-usual to a full-fledged mood. With its svelte, raised construction and double shot keycaps, this Mac-and-PC-compatible keyboard is designed to up your productivity. It even claims to last up to 50 million (!) keystrokes. Choose from eight color patterns and either red or blue switches. “I got the blue switches because I find the ‘clickiness’ satisfying,” one reviewer wrote. “If you want a quieter keyboard, definitely get the red.” Available colors: 8

35 This Rose-Gold Exfoliating Scrub For A Post-Shower Shimmer Amazon Frank Body Rose Gold Shimmer Scrub $20 See On Amazon Packed with coffee seed oil and vitamin E, this rose-gold exfoliating scrub from Australian-owned Frank Body is designed to smooth and nourish your skin. Raw sugar gently exfoliates while the rose-gold mica shimmer dust leaves you with a subtle sparkle. Be sure to check out the brand’s other body scrubs, as well, like coconut coffee and peppermint (or, snag the variety pack if you’re looking for a thoughtful gift).

36 This Handy, No-Flame Lighter That’s Super Easy To Use Amazon RONXS Candle Lighter $12 See On Amazon Wind resistant and splash-proof, this no-flame candle lighter is a go-to for picnics and barbecues, though you’ll find yourself using it around the house for all your candle-lighting needs, as well. Fans on Amazon appreciate how safe and convenient it is to use, due to this clever lighter’s long, flexible neck, which rotates for optimal positioning. Power it up with a USB cord and get up to 600 uses out of a single charge. One obsessed BDG editor says she gives them out as gifts to all her friends.

37 The Face Roller That Thousands Of Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon BAIMEI Jade Roller and Gua Sha $15 See On Amazon This lovely jade roller and Gua Sha duo boasts over 20,000 five-star Amazon ratings. It’s easy to see why: Made of rose quartz — and available in three other eye-catching colors — this sturdy, double-sided tool rolls on smoothly to give your face a soothing massage. (As for the Gua Sha’s benefits, there are almost too many to count, but you can find an in-depth rundown, here.) Store the tools in your fridge between uses for a cool and uplifting morning refresher.

38 An Electric Wine Opener With A Pop Of Brilliant Blue Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener $22 See On Amazon Designed to remove corks in mere seconds, this electric wine opener can open up to 30 wine bottles of varying sizes on a single charge. Amazon users love how easy the best-seller is to use: You place it on top of your wine bottle, press a button, and that’s it! Plus, the electric blue color adds a little pizzazz.

39 This Set Of Measuring Cups With An Astonishingly High Amazon Rating Amazon Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons $14 See On Amazon These dual-sided measuring spoons are dishwasher safe and made of durable stainless steel, and the fact that they’re magnetized means they’re practically impossible to lose. Amazon shoppers love the way the stackable spoons nest together and how convenient they are to use, thanks to their thoughtful, clever design. “Readily accessible, out of the way, and useful,” one reviewer reported. “Happy little camper, me.” Available colors: 6

40 Power-Packed Shower Fizzies For The Ultimate Aromatherapy Session Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers $20 See On Amazon Clever is right there in the name of these best-selling shower steamers, and here’s why: unlike a bath bomb, the six bath teas in this adorably packaged set are intended to create not so much a tactile experience as an aromatic one. Place one of these colorful fizzies in the corner of your shower and then inhale deeply as the scent — whether it’s relaxing menthol and eucalyptus or mood-boosting vanilla and orange — gets to work. “These little things are SUPER potent and UTTERLY adorable,” one of its 10,000+ super-fans on Amazon raved.

41 These Custom-Dyed Head Wraps That Make Styling A Cinch Amazon The Wrap Life Ribbed Stretch Head Wrap $26 See On Amazon Using the Pantone SkinTone Guide, The Wrap Life custom-dyed these five Ribbed Stretch Head Wraps to complement a diverse range of skin tones. Available in five stunning, warm colors, the user-friendly wraps can be worn around your head in various ways. “I’m a newbie to wearing wraps,” one Amazon reviewer confessed, but found the instructions included on the packaging simple and effective. “Perfect color for my skin tone,” raved another. Available colors: 5

42 2 Surprisingly Chic Tumblers For All Your Beverage Needs Amazon tronco Tumbler with Straw (2 pack) $28 See On Amazon What’s not to love about this two-pack of tumblers? Available in over 45 unique colors, this grab-and-go drinking jar is a hit among Amazon customers for its ease of use and chic appearance. This shatter-resistant and BPA-free glass bottle is so durable, the company promises to send you new one ASAP and cover the shipping costs if it breaks in the first year. Available colors: 45

43 A Light-Up Vanity Mirror For Beauty Experts & Novices Alike Amazon deweisn Tri-Fold Vanity Mirror $34 See On Amazon Regardless of how you power up this portable tri-fold vanity mirror — four AAA batteries or a USB cable — you might get addicted to your reflection. You can easily adjust its brightness with a touch sensor and set your littlest treasures — rings, bracelets, earrings — on the clever, recessed base for safekeeping. Adjustable, side-view mirror panels and the 180-degree rotation ensure you can see yourself from every angle. The mirror’s lightweight, compact size, which one of its 13,000-plus positive reviewers compared to a tablet or iPad when closed, is suitable for teens and on-the-go beauty experts alike. Available colors: 7

44 These Wine-Flavored Face Pads That Make Your Skin Glow Amazon NEOGEN DERMALOGY Gauze Peeling Pads $27 See On Amazon Give your skin a sip of these wine-infused peeling pads two to three times a week and relish the benefits: namely, brighter, smoother, glowing skin. The clever, three-layered structure of these lattice-woven gauze pads — which come in a pack of 30 — help to gently exfoliate your skin to promote a clearer, more even-looking complexion. Over 1,500 Amazon customers swear by the face pads, like the one who dubbed them “a holy grail exfoliator.”

45 A Bamboo Tray That Expands To Fit Any Bathtub Amazon Bambüsi Bathtub Tray $30 See On Amazon Elevate bath time with this Bambüsi bathtub tray. This handsome, bamboo bath caddy features extendable handles with no-slip grips and a clever waterproof varnish that protects it from corrosion and other damage. The metal, rust-proof reading rack keeps your tablet and books secure; there’s even a built-in cell phone tray and wine glass holder. Without it, your bubble baths will feel a lot less luxurious. Better snag one while you can.

46 This Chic iPhone Holder That Transforms Into A Wallet Or Purse Amazon ZVE iPhone Wallet Case $28 See On Amazon It can be tough, keeping your wallet and iPhone together. This ZVE iPhone wallet case not only makes that possible, but it makes you look good while doing it, too. The slightly raised wallet doubles as a phone protector and holds up to eight credit cards in addition to your cash. The crossbody chain strap allows you to wear this smooth wallet case like a purse, with clever detailing that allows you to access the side buttons of your phone. It also comes with an anti-loss lanyard for days when you prefer to carry it on your wrist, and in nine stylish colors like the stunning green pictured. Available colors: 9

47 A Cute, Battery Powered Facial Brush That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand Amazon EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush $25 See On Amazon Available in three pretty pastels — blue, pink, and violet — this EZBASICS facial cleansing brush will give your skin a deeper, more thorough clean. Use the five-speed battery-powered brush once or twice a day for one minute, while the rubber, silicone bristles provide a gentle massage. Plus, its cute and compact oval-shaped design makes it easy to operate and hold. Available colors: 3

48 A Reversible Tote That Comes With A Small Detachable Pouch Amazon Scarleton Reversible Tote Bag $35 See On Amazon Made of premium vegan leather, this reversible tote bag comes in 17 colors and sports a matching, detachable zipper pouch to hold your cards and cash. Use it for work, travel, or your laptop, and switch it inside out as necessary to complement whatever you happen to be wearing that day. Available colors: 17

49 This Pour-Over Kettle That Looks Chic On Your Counter Amazon Bodum Gooseneck Electric Kettle $28 See On Amazon Pour-over coffee drinkers, rejoice. This gooseneck electric kettle is a game changer. Made of sustainable steel with a sleek matte finish (your choice between black and silver) and natural, European cork handles, this kettle will bring your water to a boil in minutes with just one quick flick of the switch. It can boil up to 27 ounces and features automatic shut-off for safety, while the clever, wavy spout makes for the most precise pour. “I love the matte black against the cork finishes,” one of its 4,000-plus fans on Amazon wrote. “Lightning fast, attractive kettle for [a] precision pour-over!” raved another.

50 This Sound Machine & Nightlight That Adults Can Enjoy, Too Amazon Hatch Baby Night Light Sound Machine $60 See On Amazon This clever little device is a sound machine, night light, and alarm clock all in one. And though it’s technically designed for babies, there’s no reason why you can’t enjoy it, too. For the ultimate convenience, you can program and adjust the sounds, volume, and colors of the Hatch Baby Night Light Sound Machine effortlessly from your phone.

51 This Buzzy Charcoal Shampoo That Revitalizes Your Scalp Amazon Briogeo Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo $42 See On Amazon Charcoal’s cleansing properties work wonders on hair, and it’s why binchotan charcoal is the key ingredient in Briogeo’s Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo. It helps your scalp absorb just the right amount of oils and impurities, while veggie-derived micro-exfoliators remove dead skin cells from the scalp and keep it clean. This vegan, cruelty-, and gluten-free shampoo suits all hair types, and can be used either on its own in lieu of shampoo or as a pre-shampooing treatment.

52 An Incandescent Cosmetic Bag That’s TSA Friendly & Stylish Amazon F-color Holographic Makeup Bag $9 See On Amazon Digging through your makeup bag can be such a time suck, especially when all you have time for is a quick refresh. Thanks to this transparent holographic makeup bag, that no longer needs to be an issue. It’s sheer enough for you to grab what you need, but clever enough so that the color changes based on the angle and environment you’re viewing it from. It’s available in three incandescent hues and is perfect for travel and stadium concerts. Currently pulling an admirable 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this is the statement pouch you didn’t know you needed. Available colors: 3

53 This Ultra-Soft, Fleece Throw That Channels Scandinavian Comfort Amazon Eddie Bauer Fleece Throw Blanket $22 See On Amazon Let this Nordic-inspired fleece throw blanket from Eddie Bauer help you incorporate a little bit of hygge into your routine. Available in five mood-setting patterns like Fair Isle Midnight and Nordic Raisin, this reversible throw features ultra-soft polar fleece on one side and faux-shearling popcorn fleece on the other. With a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon, it’s a veritable hit among customers for its comfort, softness, and unbeatable price tag. Available styles: 5

54 An Electric Milk Frother For DIY Lattes & Capps Amazon Zulay Milk Frother $15 See On Amazon In case you didn’t think you needed to add a brassy, electric milk whisk to your kitchen collection, this perfect rainbow of Zulay milk frothers politely begs to differ. If you, like me, have exceeded your weekly quota of coffee shop runs or want to up your coffee-making skills, this clever tool will have you whipping up a creamy foam in seconds for a latte, cappuccino, or whatever other complex coffee drink you’re craving (or just hot chocolate). This mighty, handheld milk frother comes in 15 colors and has stolen the hearts of over 45,000 Amazon customers. Available colors: 15

55 This Dreamy Satin Pillow Case For A Healthy Night’s Sleep Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) $9 See On Amazon These Bedsure satin pillowcases are one of the most affordable, and long-lasting, gifts you can give your hair and skin. But don’t take my word for it — not when over 180,000 shoppers vouch for it on Amazon. “I’ve washed them several times and haven’t noticed a difference in the quality,” one reviewer noted. Another wrote, “I noticed my hair feels way less brittle.” Zipper-free and easy to remove for washing, these best-selling satin cases come in 22 colors and let you feel luxurious without having to splurge. Available colors: 22

56 This Portable Sleep Set That Looks Way More Expensive Than It Is Amazon BlueHills Travel Blanket and Pillow $27 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon and a clever proprietary design, this travel blanket and pillow set may just become your new favorite adventure companion. You can use the set in a variety of contexts, like on a road trip or plane, or while camping. The plush pillow, blanket, and carrying case are a cinch to transport, and can easily be kept out of the way at home while you’re staying put. Choose from eight styles and regal colors, like the deep red pictured or royal blue. Available colors: 8

57 This Darling Heart-Shaped Necklace For A Sentimental Keepsake Amazon Fettero Initial Heart Necklace $12 See On Amazon It might be tiny, but this dainty heart necklace won’t go without notice. This little beauty is made of 14-karat gold-plated brass and features your choice of initial enshrined in an elegant heart. And at a price you can’t argue with, this dainty charm necklace has captivated over 20,000 Amazon shoppers. “It’s the perfect size and length,” one reviewer raved. “Don’t feel complete without it anymore.”

58 Colorful, Fine-Point Pens To Unleash Your Inner Artist Amazon iBayam Fine Point Colored Pens $8 See On Amazon These fine-point pens feel as good as they write. Whether they’re just for doodling or a serious art project, you won’t want to use any other substitutes once you start using these. The ultra-fine metal tips make precise, detailed drawing easy while the water-based ink is designed to reduce smearing and prevent bleeding through the paper. Its 60,000-plus fans on Amazon love how easy they are to use, hold, and gift. Snap ’em up.

59 A Lavender Pillow Spray Made By A Small American Business Amazon Victoria's Lavender Sweet Dreams Linen Spray $18 See On Amazon Breathe in, breathe out. And savor the aroma of fresh lavender flowers with this Sweet Dreams Linen Spray from Victoria’s Lavender, a small, independent business based in Oregon. Since lavender is well known for its relaxing effects, it’s great for spritzing onto your pillows at night, but you can mist it over any linen — from your coach to your coat — to give it a lovely refresh. The packaging is gorgeous, too, so it will look nice on your nightstand.