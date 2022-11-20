40 Clever Home Upgrades Under $35 That Hide The Eyesores Around Your Home

Even in the most beautiful, thoughtfully curated homes, things like cords, clutter, and not-so-aesthetic essentials (think TV remotes, tissues, and eyeglass cases) can be a threat to the overall vibe. Luckily, we live in a time where there are genius organizational solutions and clutter-concealing products right at our very fingertips — namely, that is, on Amazon — that can make your home look so much prettier. Interested? Then allow us to introduce you to these clever home upgrades under $35 that hide the eyesores around your home.

From stick-and-peel tiles that will disguise your old, outdated bathroom floors, to furniture with built-in hidden storage, you’ll find plenty of products ahead that you probably didn’t realize existed — and solve problems you didn’t think could be fixed. (Some other examples? Markers that conceal scratches on wood furniture, secret drawers that can be stuck under any cabinet or desk, and countless management systems for your cables and devices.) Best of all, none of these products will break your budget, and they’re all conveniently available on Amazon Prime. So, if you’re always on the hunt for ways to transform your home into a more calming, tidy space, this shopping guide is bound to be right up your alley.

Keep scrolling to discover the 40 products under $35 that will seriously upgrade your home.

1 This Chic Velvet Ottoman With A Hidden Storage Compartment Amazon GLOVAL HOME Round Velvet Storage Ottoman $30 See On Amazon On the surface, this simply looks like a sleek velvet ottoman; but lift the lid, and you’ll find plenty of storage space for things like remotes, cables, unused decorations, and other odds and ends that create eyesores around the house. It’s available in four chic colors, all upholstered in luxe velvet and finished with three gracefully curved brass legs. Plus, the flip-top lid converts the ottoman into a small table, so it’s great for holding your coffee and snacks, too. Available colors: 4

2 A Sleek Outlet & Cable Concealer That Lies Flush To The Wall Amazon Sleek Socket Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer $24 See On Amazon Cords and outlets are a necessary evil, but visible cords and outlets? Not so much. A number-one best-seller on Amazon, this outlet concealer completely covers the whole kit and caboodle, and the ultra-thin design lies completely flush to the wall, creating a discreet, seamless silhouette. The order also comes with adhesive and clips for securing cords to the wall. “Our house is small, and space is valuable,” one shopper reported. “These outlet covers allow us to have access to outlets behind heavy furniture while it sits flush with the wall. Installation is as easy as plugging a cord into the wall.”

3 A Wall-Mounted Plastic Bag Dispenser That’ll Streamline Your Storage Space Amazon simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser $25 See On Amazon You know that bag full of bags you have stuffed underneath your kitchen sink? Time to do something about that. Mount this popular, sleek-looking plastic bag dispenser to your wall — or, better yet, hidden inside a cabinet — to finally corral that eyesore into order. It’s easy to mount with adhesive tape (no need to break out the toolbox), and it can accommodate up to 30 plastic bags. You can also use it to store those boxes of sandwich bags currently jamming up your kitchen drawers.

4 These Peel-&-Stick Tiles That Instantly Upgrade Outdated Kitchens & Bathrooms Amazon FloorPops Comet Peel & Stick Floor Tiles $12 See On Amazon If your kitchen backsplash or bathroom floor is outdated, give them a quick upgrade with these clever peel-and-stick tiles. They’re so easy to install — you literally just peel them off and stick them to your wall or floor — and they’re made of water-resistant and washable vinyl, so you can just sponge them down with soap and water when they collect grease splatter and the like. The textured, slightly lustrous finish mimics the look of real tiles, too — minus the time, labor, and cost required to install them.

5 This Genius Hair Tool Organizer That Hangs Inside Your Cabinet Amazon ULG Hair Tool Organizer $22 See On Amazon Free up storage space in your bathroom with this clever hot tool organizer. Designed to either hang inside the cabinet underneath your sink or mount on your wall, it’s equipped with three wells — one larger, and two smaller — that can fit your hair dryer, flat iron, curling iron, and the like. It’s made of a high-quality, rust-resistant stainless steel, so it won’t corrode from the steam of your shower.

6 A Set Of Handy Adhesive Drawers That Create Extra Storage Space On Any Table Or Desk Amazon YOOUSOO Under Desk Drawer Organizer (2-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Sleek, drawer-less desks make a minimalist design statement, but they can be a breeding ground for clutter. Happily, these discreet, stick-on drawers offer a space to store all the odds and ends that otherwise end up on your desk’s surface, while maintaining its clean, simple lines. Choose from gray, white, or a larger-sized white, all sold in a set of two.

7 A Pair Of Stylish Macrame Storage Baskets For All Your Odds & Ends Amazon Mkono Macrame Storage Basket $30 See On Amazon Use these macrame boxes to organize all manner of items, in any room of your house (skin care products in the bathroom, cables in the office, dry goods in the kitchen…), to infuse your space with an effortlessly cool aesthetic and a clever storage solution. Sold in a set of two in varying sizes, you can choose from three neutral colors: cream, gray, and brown. They’re all made of woven cotton and iron for structure, and accented with two rustic-chic wooden dowels as handles. Available colors: 3

8 This Farmhouse-Chic Wall Organizer That’ll Clear Your Entrance Of Clutter Amazon Dahey Wall Mounted Mail Holder $26 See On Amazon If you’re a certain type of person, little is more stressful than walking into your home and being greeted by a cluttered entrance table. The fix? Hang this farmhouse-chic wall organizer in your foyer or mudroom. With four hooks, a section for mail, a small shelf for things like your sunglasses or a succulent, it’s the ideal spot to store everything you need to grab before you leave the house, all while keeping surfaces clear. Constructed of solid wood, it’s available in three finishes — black, white, and walnut — and it comes with nails for hanging.

9 The Easiest Way To Spruce Up Wooden Furniture & Floors Amazon DAIXISM Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers (13-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Depending on your aesthetic, wood scuffs can either lend a considered, worn-in vintage vibe to your space, or they can be the bane of your existence — and if you fall into the latter camp, you’ll be obsessed with this furniture repair kit. The kit comes with six wood markers and six Crayon-like wax sticks, each in a different shade of brown to match various types of wood, that you can use to seamlessly fill in scratches, scuffs, and nicks on your furniture, floors, and cabinets. “They're like magic markers, but better,” one Amazon reviewer raved. “You cannot even tell all the areas that were scratched or where chunks are missing. Even tiny cat scratches have disappeared.”

10 A Macrame Armrest Organizer That’ll Keep Your Coffee Table Clear Amazon Mkono Macrame Sofa Armrest Organizer $16 See On Amazon Clear up your coffee table with this macrame organizer, designed to hang on the armrest of your couch. The pouch is roomy enough to fit magazines, an E-reader, remote controls, and other small items, while the woven design and tassel detail lend a beachy-chic vibe. Some enterprising reviewers have hung this over their headboard or off the rocking chair in their nursery, too.

11 This Clever Little Pen That Makes Dirty Grout Look Sparkling Clean Amazon Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen $9 See On Amazon Here’s a great hack: Rather than scrub at your tiles, paint this grout pen over dirty or discolored grout to make them look brand-new. The formula is water-based, non-toxic, and has an off-white shade that matches most grout. Almost 14,000 shoppers have awarded this clever little product a five-star rating, with one writing that the results “[have] lasted without reapplying for 5 years.”

12 A Storage Ottoman Upholstered In A Cozy, Textural Teddy Fabric Amazon Sorbus Teddy Fabric Storage Ottoman $27 See On Amazon Another clever storage-that-doesn’t-look-like-storage solution, this ottoman is upholstered in a soft, cozy sherpa fabric, and the inside is roomy enough to keep things like unused blankets and pillows out of sight. You can also use it as a chic footstool. Available colors: 4

13 A Stylish Way To (Finally) Get Rid Of Those Giant Bags Of Pet Food Amazon Morezi Farmhouse Pet Food Storage $30 See On Amazon Pet owners know how much of an eyesore those giant bags of dog or cat food can be, so they’ll love this clean, low-profile pet food tin. Made of lightweight yet sturdy carbon steel, it’s fitted with an airtight lid to keep food fresh, and it even comes with a coordinating scoop that hangs off the handles for safekeeping. Choose from black or white and two fonts, emblazoned with either ‘dog food’ or ‘cat food.’ Available styles: 6

14 This Trio Of Linen & Faux Leather Organizers That Look So Expensive Amazon DECOMOMO Fabric Storage Basket (3-Pack) $27 See On Amazon Some organizing bins are eyesores in and of themselves, but not so with these storage bins. Made of neutral linen and finished with faux leather handles, it’d be easy to imagine these holding cashmere blankets or Turkish beach towels in a chic country home — but they cost under $30 for a set of three in varying sizes. They come in 24 more polished-looking colors and prints as well, including a tree print that’d be a cozy addition to your holiday-season home. Available colors: 25

15 A Cute Little Drawer Organizer With Endless Possible Uses Amazon mDesign 3-Drawer Box Storage Organizer $21 See On Amazon How cute is this little organizer? It’s small enough to put on any surface without taking up too much space, and it has three acrylic drawers for storing all manner of odds and ends, from jewelry to hair ties to changing table necessities (it’s a favorite in nurseries, especially). Choose from pale pink or white. Available colors: 2

16 This Beautiful Marble Catch-All Tray That Shoppers Are Buying In Multiples Amazon Thirteen Chefs Marble Tray $22 See On Amazon This faux-marble tray is so pretty, it’ll make anything you put it in look pretty, too — even your humble TV remote — though it’d look extra-chic as a base for candles and objets d’arts in your living room, perfume and jewelry in your bedroom, or hand soap in your kitchen or bathroom. Take the advice of your fellow shoppers and pick up two — you’ll want one in every room.

17 A Set Of Refillable, Apothecary-Inspired Bottles For Your Hand & Dish Soap Amazon SUNRISE PREMIUM Amber Glass Soap Dispenser (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Ditch the unappealing plastic hand soap dispensers and pick up these apothecary-inspired glass pump bottles, instead — they’ll look so much better on your sink. You can fill them up with shampoo, conditioner, body wash, or lotion, so you’ll never need to be confronted with an aesthetically displeasing bottle ever again. Available colors: 3

18 This Genius Faux-Fur Pouf You Can Stuff With Towels, Blankets, & More Amazon Comfortland Ottoman Pouf Cover $30 See On Amazon Another ottoman that’s designed to discreetly hide the eyesores (or excess textiles) in your home, this one has a pouf-like design, comes in lots of different textures and colors, and — uniquely — gets its shape by being stuffed with things like blankets and towels. So, to make it work in your home, you actually have to de-clutter — and you can fill it with things like toys and games, too. Available styles: 14

19 This Chic & Simple Toy Organizer To Tidy Up Playrooms Amazon StorageWorks Storage Bin with Flip-Top Lids $29 See On Amazon A calm and tidy playroom is possible, thanks to this toy storage container in a chic striped fabric. It comes with a divider so you have the option to create two separate sections, and two long side handles make it easy to move around the room (it’s super lightweight, too — assuming it’s not stuffed to the brim with toys). The whole thing is collapsible, so you can tuck it away if need be. Of course, you can use this multipurpose storage bin for myriad other items too, from towels and shoes and even laundry in lieu of your usual laundry bin. Available colors: 3

20 A Simple Caddy That Keeps Your Kitchen Sink Sleek & Tidy Amazon ODesign Large Kitchen Sink Caddy Organizer $21 See On Amazon This kitchen sinky caddy may not hide any eyesores, exactly, but it will keep them neat and organized — think things like dish soap, sponges, microfiber towels, and any other dish-related essentials. Made of rust-proof stainless steel, it’s sold in two colors: silver and black, Available colors: 2

21 A Clever Kit That Conceals Unsightly Cords & Cables Amazon Delamu Cord Cover Raceway Kit $18 See On Amazon With over 20,000 five-star ratings, and a 4.5-star rating overall, shoppers speak so highly of these cable covers, calling them “sleek and discreet,” and capable of hiding “thicker cables that can be resistant to encasing.” That same shopper continued, “The lines are clean and uncluttered. It was a pleasant activity to put this system together. They come in manageable segments and the covers slide or snap tight. Love it.” Plus, it comes with an ultra-durable adhesive that’s easy to apply and stays put for years.

22 An Adjustable Rack For Those Boxes Of Plastic Bags That Jam Up Your Drawers Amazon YouCopia UpSpace Adjustable Box Organizer $20 See On Amazon This clever storage shelf is the perfect solution for a stressful cabinet (or countertop) situation; and though you can use this multipurpose shelf for pretty much anything, it’s particularly ideal for organizing the rolls of foil, plastic wrap, and plastic bags that tend to jam up your drawers. It’s durable enough to hold up to 20 pounds, and the racks can be adjusted to suit items of various sizes.

23 A Clever Organizer For Ziploc Bags Of Every Size Amazon Tujetsch Bag Storage Organizer $25 See On Amazon Eyesores can exist within your cabinets and pantries, too — and for anyone who is organization-obsessed, those mismatched boxes of Ziploc bags definitely count as eyesores. If you fall into that category, this sleek bamboo bag storage organizer is the product you didn’t know you needed. It can be mounted on a wall or inside a cabinet, or simply placed within a drawer, and it has slots to hold four types of bags: gallon, quart, sandwich, and snack.

24 A Simple Way To Keep Your Cutting Board Collection Out Of Sight Amazon SimpleHouseware Over Cabinet Door Organizer $17 See On Amazon Another genius organizer to tidy up your kitchen, this one slips right over your cabinet door to hold cooking and bakeware essentials like cutting boards, baking sheets, and muffin tins. If you’re currently keeping your cutting boards out on the counter because you have no idea where else to store them, this is a must-have.

25 These Under-Bed Organizers For Every Type Of Shoe Amazon Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer $33 See On Amazon If your ever-expanding shoe collection is taking over your closet — or maybe you’ve been storing your shoes on your floor — you need these under-bed shoe organizers stat. Designed to fit all types of shoes, from sandals to boots, they’re sold in two colors and are made of a durable, canvas fabric with a clear protective color.

26 A Farmhouse-Chic Lint Bin With A Magnetic Back Amazon Calindiana Modern Farmhouse Magnetic Lint Bin $31 See On Amazon Somehow, this farmhouse-inspired canister manages to make laundry lint feel chic — it’s a great alternative to an unsightly trash can in your laundry room. Its magnetic design means you can attach it right to your washer or dryer, but it can also be mounted on a wall, if you prefer. Choose from white, black, mint green, or gray. Available colors: 4

27 This Brilliant Holder For Brooms, Mops, Gardening Tools, & More Amazon Berry Ave Broom Holder & Wall Mount Garden Tool Organizer $10 See On Amazon Ever wondered how to store your cleaning and gardening tools in a way that’s both practical and aesthetically pleasing? Here’s your answer. A best-seller on Amazon with over 35,000 five-star ratings, this Berry Ave organizer can be mounted on a wall or inside a cabinet to hold everything from mops, brooms, and rakes to Swiffers and dust pans and more.

28 A TP Holder With Storage For Baby Wipes & Other Sanitary Products Amazon Carmanon Toilet Paper Holder with Storage $14 See On Amazon Keep your baby wipes and tampons out of sight with this clever toilet paper holder with built-in storage. The wide, flat top also functions as a shelf, so you can place things like a book, succulent, or candle on there (or just use it to hold your phone). In addition to gold, it also comes in silver and black. Available colors: 3

29 A Fake Antique Book To Conceal Just About Anything Amazon Vintiquewise Decorative Vintage Book Trinket Storage $19 See On Amazon This fake antique book can be used to conceal just about any eyesore in your home — place it on your coffee table to hold remotes, on your nightstand to store things like lip balm and pillow spray, or in an entryway to hold glasses and keys. The uses are literally endless, and nobody will be any the wiser that it’s not a real book. Available colors: 7

30 A Microfiber Bed Skirt To Keep Under-Bed Storage Out Of Sight Amazon HC Collection Ice Blue Bed Skirt $13 See On Amazon If you’ve got things like shoe and clothes organizers underneath your bed, keep everything out of sight with this best-selling bed skirt. Sold in five sizes ranging from twin to California king, it’s made of super-soft microfiber and has pleated corners as an aesthetically pleasing touch. Plus, it’s machine washable, so it’s easy to keep clean. Available colors: 12

31 A Slim Briefcase To Organize All Your Rarely-Used Electronics Amazon Vaultz Electronics Organizer $23 See On Amazon Ever wondered where, on earth, to store all those electronics that are just laying around on your shelves or cluttering up your drawers? Here’s your answer. This briefcase-style organizer is slim enough to take up minimal space in a closet or cabinet, but inside, it has ample room for cameras, cords, old phones, headphones, and any other electronics you don’t need access to on a daily basis. Some Amazon reviewers have used it for things like kids’ school supplies and medicine, too.

32 This Cutting Board Rack That’ll Clear Up Countertop Chaos Amazon Thirteen Chefs Cutting Board Rack $22 See On Amazon Cutting boards are one of those hard-to-store kitchen products, so oftentimes, they just wind up scattered on the counter. Instead, keep them looking streamlined and neat with this nifty cutting board rack, which can either be set in a corner or placed inside a cabinet. You could use this to organize things like baking sheets and pizza pans, too.

33 A Sleek Device Charging Port With 6 Slots For Tablets & Phones Amazon Poweroni USB Charging Dock $27 See On Amazon Keep your devices tidy and organized with this USB charging dock, which has room for six devices and comes with seven charging cables. It works with all types of smart phones and tablets, including Android and iPhones, and it’ll look so sleek wherever you keep it. Choose between black and silver.

34 A Bronze Toilet Brush Holder That Looks Discreet In Any Bathroom Amazon Estilo Stainless Steel Toilet Brush and Holder $13 See On Amazon Who knew an aesthetically pleasing toilet brush existed? This one has a sleek bronze finish, and the brush stays completely concealed when it’s slotted inside the cylindrical holder. One Amazon reviewer commented, “For years and years and years I have used various toilet brushes and holders, none of which were really ever that good or sanitary, or looked nice in the bathroom. So I decided to try something totally different. Wow! Nice brush and holder. It looks great in the bathroom, is totally enclosed and in my opinion, as sanitary as a toilet brush and holder can get.”

35 The Battery Organizer You Didn’t Know You Needed Amazon The Battery Organizer and Tester with Cover $18 See On Amazon Until now, there hasn’t really been a practical (or aesthetically-friendly) way to store batteries — dozens of which are likely cluttering up your drawers. This best-selling battery organizer is surprisingly popular on Amazon because it solves that exact problem. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “It’s soooo useful for us. We a family of 6 and batteries are a necessity in this house.. Toys, flashlights, remote controls, video game controls, mouses, it’s perfect to store batteries and the battery tester is awesome to use since it helps determine if battery is working or time to replace the item. I love it because it’s less mess of cluttered boxes, literally.”

36 A Glass & Bamboo Box For Tea Bags, Sugar Packets, & Other Coffee Essentials Amazon Estilo Tea Box Organizer $20 See On Amazon If you love the look of a super-organized pantry, chances are all of those half-used boxes of tea are messing with your vibe. Instead, pick up this attractive bamboo tea box organizer, which will make your home feel like a five-star hotel. You could, of course, use this for other tea and coffee essentials like sugar packets and creamer.

37 A Makeup Palette Organizer To Tidy Up Your Glam Station Amazon FAJ Makeup Palette Organizer $23 See On Amazon Leaving makeup palettes scattered on your dresser or bathroom counter can make your space look disorganized and chaotic. But it doesn’t have to be that way, when this handy makeup palette organizer exists. Not only will it tidy up your makeup station, but the acrylic design allows you to show off your favorite palettes, which also makes them easier to find.

38 This Cable Management Box That Conceals Powerstrips & Tangles Of Cords Amazon Baskiss Cable Management Box $18 See On Amazon Make your overflowing power strip or cluttered corner of cords look so much tidier with this best-selling cable management box. Not only does it serve an aesthetic purpose, but it’s also great for keeping your cords protected from inquisitive pets and young kids. “The cords on my desk at work were such a disaster that I bought this for myself and I am so glad I did. It totally cleared up the rats nest if cords and my desk looks so much better,” commented one Amazon reviewer.

39 These Organizers For Extra Bedding, Winter Coats, Blankets, & More Amazon ZOBER Jumbo Storage Bag Organizer (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Keep your space free of rarely used textiles — think spare bedding, blankets, winter coats, and chunky sweaters — with these jumbo organizers. You can keep them tucked away in a closet, attic, or basement, as they’ll stay protected from dust and moisture thanks to the clear vinyl top.