65 Clever Gifts For Men That Seem Expensive But Are Actually Cheap AF On Amazon

Is it just us, or are guys the
hardest to shop for? From dads who swear they don’t want anything to new (or newish) boyfriends you’re just getting to know, it’s natural to want to make the person you’re shopping for feel special and seen. Whether you’re stumped on ideas or you’re trying to stick to a budget, you can stop stressing now, because ahead, you’ll find 65 clever gifts on Amazon that seem expensive, but are actually cheap as hell.
To figure out what it is the men in our lives really want, our editors went straight to the source. Friends, boyfriends, colleagues, and picky parents helped us put together this epic list of gift ideas that are guaranteed to impress. A sampling of what guys are lusting after this year? Fleece-lined sweatpants, Carhartt coolers, portable hammocks, fluffy UGG socks, insulated growlers, and gadgets galore (don’t worry: None of the products on this list cost more than $40 — tech stuff included.)
You might be surprised by how clever these budget-friendly gifts are — and may even wind up picking out a few things for yourself. To see all of the best gift ideas for men on Amazon, just keep scrolling.
1 The Portable Campfire That Was Featured On Shark Tank
A perfect gift for campers, beach-goers, outdoorsmen, or just Shark Tank enthusiasts, this clever
portable campfire gives you between three to five hours of realistic-looking flames and cozy heat, despite being as easy to light as a candle (and small enough to fit into a large coat pocket). One Amazon reviewer commented: “This is such a cool gift for anyone! We have since bought different sizes for friends and family. It really is so simple as you light the inside and poof! You have a legit campfire in an instant!” 2 A Carhartt Lunch Bag That Doubles As The Perfect Beverage Cooler
Another great gift for outdoorsy types, this
Carhartt lunch bag is the perfect size to fit a six-pack of soda or beer. That said, it’s a great daily bag for packed lunches, too, with two insulated compartments inside and a smaller exterior pouch for napkins and utensils. Choose from four solid colors or go with the on-trend camo print. 3 The Giant, Portable Hammock That’s A Best-Seller On Amazon
If you’re shopping for someone who loves to camp, this is a gift they’re gaurenteed to love. It’s a big, spacious
hammock that’s super easy to install, and when you’re done with it, it packs up into a compact pouch. Impressively, over 35,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded it a five-star rating or review. 4 An Insulated Growler That Keeps Beer Cold For A Whopping 76 Hours
For the beer lover in your life, gift them this
stainless steel growler. They can take it to their brewery of choice to fill it up, and it’ll keep their beer cold for up to 76 hours — perfect for a camping trip. It works with hot drinks, too (it keeps everything warm for about 40 hours), so it’s also a nice gift for outdoorsy coffee lovers. 5 This Breakfast Sandwich Maker That’s A Must For Hapless Cooks
While this is definitely a great gift for students and inexperienced cooks, even avid home chefs will get a kick out of how fun and easy this
breakfast sandwich maker is to use. You can use it with burger buns, English muffins, croissants, and mini waffles; some people even use it to cook up personal pizzas. “I bought this gift for my husband who loves breakfast sandwiches,” commented one Amazon reviewer. “He was skeptical at first but he absolutely loves it! It’s easy to use and makes sandwiches is almost no time, without all the dishes to clean.” 6 The Cozy Fleece-Lined Sweats With A Cult Following
These
fleece-lined sweats have quickly developed something of a cult following thanks to their super cozy, discreet design. While they look like a pair of regular joggers, inside is a super-plush fleece lining that’ll keep you (or your gift recipient) so warm. Available colors: 18 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 7 A Fun Mini Fridge That’s Perfect For Beer Lovers
This fun, kitschy
mini fridge would be perfect in a basement, office, workshop, dorm, or garage — inside it has room for six cans, but it’s also great for sandwiches and snacks. It can even be plugged into a car, so it’s great for RVs and vans, too. Available designs: 5 (Budweiser, Bud Light, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew) 8 A Camping Chair With A Built-In Cooler
This
camping chair takes things to the next level with its built-in, four-can cooler. Also great for tailgating and the beach (in addition to camping trips, of course), it’s designed with a cup holder, insulated cooler, and side caddy for a tablet or book. 9 These Delightfully Fluffy UGG Socks That Anyone Would Love
Let’s be honest: fancy socks — the types that you wouldn’t normally buy for yourself — make the best gifts. These super-cozy
UGG socks are bound to make anyone happy, with their plush, fuzzy feel and cute striped design (they’re also sold in several solid colors, for what it’s worth). Perfect for cozy days at home spent snuggled up on the couch. 10 A Personal Blender & Smoothie Cup In One
This
personal blender not only allows you to whip up individual smoothie portions with the press of a button, but the blending cup itself doubles as a travel cup, so you can blend, grab, and go — perfect for rushed mornings. This is a longtime best-seller on Amazon, with over 60,000 five-star ratings and counting. 11 These Moccasin-Style Slippers With A Plush Fleece Lining
Looking for a pair of
high-quality slippers for less than $30? These are it. Featuring thick, durable rubber soles, a snug slip-on design, and — best of all — the warmest, plushest fleece lining, they’re perfect for both around the house and quick trips outside, thanks to the sneaker-like traction on the bottom. Choose between black, gray, and two shades of brown. 12 A Sleek Record Holder With A Modern, Minimal Design
Got a vinyl lover in your life? Here’s the perfect gift. It’s a sleek, wooden
record holder that’ll fit in with any style of decor — from ultra modern to mid-century — and it’s spacious enough to fit up to 30 albums. The clear acrylic on each end allows you to show off what you’re currently listening to. 13 This Lightweight Puffer At A Truly Can’t-Beat Price
One can never have too many
puffer jackets — they’re a solid, practical gift for just about anyone, and the style is absolutely timeless. This one is nice and lightweight — great for traveling and layering — and costs just $35 on Amazon. It’s a constant best-seller on the site, and it’s sold in over 25 colors to suit any sense of style, from classic black to bright yellow. 14 A Mug Warmer That Keeps Coffee & Cocoa At The Perfect Temp For Hours
Know someone who likes to leisurely enjoy their coffee in the morning? Or maybe you need a great gift for your work husband (or boss). Either way, it’s hard to imagine someone who
won’t appreciate this mug warmer, which keeps hot drinks warm for four hours before turning off automatically. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “This is the gift you didn’t know you needed. When I got it, I thought it was a little odd, but it’s incredible. My job means I’m away from my desk on and off all day and coming back to perfectly warm coffee waiting for me is incredible [...]” 15 This Fancy Italian Shaving Cream
A fancy Italian shaving cream would make the perfect stocking stuffer or addition to a wellness-inspired gift basket.
Psoraso shaving cream has been a cult classic for years because of its elegant formula, stylish packaging, and super-smooth glide. Hot tip: The brand makes shaving creams for all different skin types, if you’re looking for something more specific — but this original version is a great choice for most. 16 A Whiskey Decanter That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is
This
best-selling decanter looks like it could cost $100 from a specialty glass maker — little will your gift recipient know that it costs just $20 on Amazon. Ideal for whisky, brandy, port, and other digestifs, it’s crafted of exquisitely cut glass and comes in three unique styles, all sold on the same Amazon page. 17 This Classic Zip-Up Sweater Made Of 100% Cotton Zip-up sweaters like these will literally never go out of style, so they’re a practically foolproof gift. This one is super versatile, made of 100% cotton, and less than $35, so it’s a perfect choice for just about anyone. Available colors: 17 Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 18 A Fancy Shower Gel With A Woodsy, Leathery Scent
Just like fancy socks,
fancy shower gel is the type of thing you don’t want to spend a lot of money on for yourself — but when it comes to giving as a gift, it’s bound to be very much appreciated (and enjoyed). This one is made by British brand Molton Brown — one of the rare skin care brands that holds a royal warrant — and has a stunning scent comprising notes of black tea, leather, tobacco, and pine. 19 This Simple Trifold Wallet From The “It” Brand Of The Moment
Carhartt is
the brand of the moment, so gift the guy in your life this rugged-chic (and surprisingly affordable) wallet from the classic workwear brand. It’s sold in lots of unique styles, like the simple canvas style pictured or in various types of leather. For outdoorsy types, the canvas version is particularly perfect since it’s both water-repellant and water-resistant. 20 The Perfect Gift For Pragmatists
For the pragmatists in your life, give them an
Apple AirTag — it’s bound to be put to good use, whether placed on a phone, keys, luggage, wallet, or even a pet. “Got 2 of these as an xmas gift for my bf who chronically loses his keys and wallet….it has been a life saver,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “No more mornings of him waking me up to help find his keys or wallet! Thank you apple! They have a cool feature that guides you to the missing item and even a sound alert. Also lets you know if you left it behind. Overall a great product!” 21 This Best-Selling Flannel Shirt That’s So Cozy & Warm Flannel shirts will never go out of style — and during the winter months, they’re especially appreciated. This one is would make a great gift for anyone because it’s super warm (you can thank its 100% cotton construction and corduroy-lined collar for that), a great weight for layering, and costs less than $30. Best of all, it comes in 45 unique plaid prints to suit anyone’s taste. Available colors: 45 Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Big 22 A Great Gift For Aspiring At-Home Chefs
Whether you’re shopping for an avid chef or someone who’s just starting out, nobody is never
not going to appreciate a nice cast iron skillet. Great for cooking literally anything, whether at home or over an outdoor fire, they’re a must for any kitchen (or camping gear collection) — and this one comes at a particularly reasonable price. 23 This Classic Beer Mugs So You Can Bring The Pub To Your Home
For the beer lover in your life, bring the vibe of the pub to their home with this set of
traditional glass beer mugs that are typically the go-to drinking vessels in England and Germany. The glass is durable and thick — nearly impossible to break — and a set of four costs just $20 on Amazon. 24 A Soothing Moisturizer To Use Post-Shave
Give the gift of supple skin with this
after-shave balm from luxe grooming brand Baxter of California. It’s an alcohol-free moisturizer made with soothing ingredients to calm just-shaved skin (that said, you can use it as a regular moisturizer — not just for after shaving — too). A refreshing, minty scent rounds out the sensitive skin-safe formula. 25 This Classic Stanley Food Jar That Campers & Hikers Will Really Appreciate
No self-respecting camping enthusiast would be caught without a classic
Stanley thermos, complete with an included food jar. Crafted of ultra-durable stainless steel (it even has a lifetime warranty), the double-walled insulation maintains the contents’ temperature for 15 hours, whether hot or cold, and the leak-proof lid prevents accidental spills in your backpack. “Always the best,” one Amazon shopper commented. “I use mine for soups and even 4 hrs later, it's still boiling hot.” 26 A Great Foodie Gift For Avid Home Cooks
DIYing pasta may seem intimidating, but thousands of shoppers confirm this
pasta machine is truly simple to use, and it produces perfect results every time. It’s equipped with seven different settings so you can make virtually any kind of pasta you like, from delicate angel hair to thick and chewy fettuccine. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “We love using this to make homemade pasta and even Keto pasta! Easy to assemble and clean. Highly recommend!” Perfect for your next at-home date night. 27 This Cooling Massager That’s Great For Soothing Post-Workout Inflammation
This
cryo ball is a great little $20 find. Amazon shoppers use it to relieve pain and inflammation associated with things like plantar fasciitis, TMJ, headaches, tendonitis, tennis elbow, and generally achy muscles. It could be use to soothe puffy skin after a morning of too much salty food (or not enough sleep), too. 28 The Simple Espresso Set That Belongs In Every Coffee Lover’s Kitchen
Perfect for coffee lovers — or anyone you know who just moved into a new home — this cute little
espresso set comes with four stackable cups, four saucers, and a metal stand to house it all in. It’s a constant best-seller on Amazon, with over 5,000 five-star ratings and a super high, 4.8-star score overall. It comes in a larger size for tea, too. 29 A Waterproof Case To Keep Your Airpods Protected
This cute little
Airpod case is a no-brainer if you own a pair of Apple’s best-selling wireless earbuds. It’s completely waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about your Airpods becoming damaged, and it comes with a carabiner to clip onto a belt loop or bag. “I received my first one as a gift and loved it. Because they glow in the dark, I can always find them in the bottom of my purse, or on my nightstand in the dark,” wrote one Amazon reviewer, while another commented, “Great protective case. Carabiner clip is very convenient. I gave it to my husband as a gift and he loves it!” 30 The Coziest Throw Blanket That’s Perfect For A Cabin
Honestly, who wouldn’t be happy to receive this
throw blanket? Hailing from heritage outdoor brand Eddie Bauer, it features a reversible design — cotton flannel on one side, fluffy sherpa on the other — and comes in a selection of six plaid patterns that’ll lend any interior with a cabin-inspired aesthetic (even if it’s actually a studio apartment). This high-quality blanket looks great thrown on a couch, the end of a bed, or even over a chair in a drafty office. 31 A 2-Pack Of Compression Pants Made With Thermal Fleece
A must for keeping warm during outdoor winter workouts, this two-pack of best-selling
compression pants are made with a genius combination of thermal fleece and sweat-wicking polyester to regulate body temperature, while stretchy spandex offers lots of flexibility. “I play martial arts on an outside deck all year round - I live in the mountains, and often play in falling snow. These are keeping me very warm and comfortable,” one Amazon reviewer confirmed. Thousands more appreciate the hidden side pockets, just big enough to stash a phone, keys, and credit card for hands-free workouts. 32 This Set Of Skin Care Must-Haves From A Classic Grooming Brand
Whether he can expound on the difference between a toner and an essence, or he still washes his face with hand soap (and, if so, let’s put an end to that right now), the guy in your life will appreciate this
Skin Saviors set from OG men’s skin care brand Jack Black. Comprising a full skin care routine, this set includes four of the brand’s best-selling products — a cleanser, an exfoliator, a moisturizer with SPF, and a lip balm — in 3-ounce-or-under packaging, so it’s perfect for traveling, throwing in a gym bag, or just trialing the products (though we’re sure he’s going to love them). 33 The Electric Wine Opener With Thousands Of Rave Reviews
A game-changer for oenophiles, this
electric wine opener cleanly and effortlessly pulls out corks in seconds. Just fit the opening over the seal and press the “down” button — you don’t even need to cut the foil — then “up” to release it. The order comes with a recharging stand, but it’ll be able to open up to 30 bottles on a single charge. Tens of thousands of shoppers swear by it, awarding it with an overall 4.7-star rating. 34 An Acupressure Mat & Pillow He’ll Use Daily
This
acupressure mat and pillow set is the next-best thing to a professional massage. The mat is covered in discs with needle-like points that painlessly target key pressure points, which in turn can help alleviate joint and muscle pain, ease tension, and promote relaxation. Trust us — he’ll be laying on this thing after working out (or work) daily. 35 This Clever & Streamlined Headphone Stand With Several Charging Ports
A great way to streamline a desktop, this
headphone stand not only offers a place to store bulky headphones, but it’s also outfitted with three USB charging ports and two outlets to charge up other devices. It also comes in five colors, from black to pale wood, so it looks surprisingly sleek — always a bonus. 36 This Ultra-Durable Stainless Steel Mug That’s Great For Beer, Coffee, & More
At under $15, this high-quality, unbreakable
stainless steel mug is a failsafe gift for beer drinkers — but since the double-walled construction can keep any drink cold or hot, it’s also ideal for coffee or tea. It’s freezer- and dishwasher-safe and comes with a leak-proof lid, and Amazon reviewers report that there’s no metallic aftertaste. “I gave my beer-loving husband this mug for Christmas. He absolutely LOVES it! He keeps it in the freezer until he wants a beer and then he pours it into this frosty mug. He was pleased that the handle warms up quickly while the mug and beer stay frosty cold,” one shopper wrote. 37 A Fast & Accurate Digital Meat Thermometer With Over 8,000 Stellar Ratings
An unexpected hit on Amazon, this
digital meat thermometer boasts well over 8,000 five-star ratings, and a 4.7-star rating overall. The easy-to-read LED screen displays the temperature in two to three seconds with incredible accuracy, and the IP65 waterproof rating makes it totally kitchen-safe (and easy to clean). You can even set an alarm to go off when it reaches the temperature you need. 38 These Expensive-Looking Candles Inspired By Vintage Apothecaries
Inspired by old-school apothecaries, these
candles from cult-favorite brand Paddywax are housed in vintage-looking amber bottles that double as decor in an office, living room, or bedroom. The 10 scents on offer are equally classic, all with warm, inviting vibes — think ‘Teak & Tobacco,’ ‘Amber & Smoke,’ and ‘Vetiver & Cardamom’ — making them the rare candle that smells as expensive as it looks. 39 A Clever Burger Press That’ll Impress Grill Aficionados
A fun and clever gift for grill lovers, this
burger press creates perfectly sized burgers (clocking in at either one-quarter or one-third pound), and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up. “Make the perfect hamburger patty for grilling so they stay intact on the grill and just the right size and thickness that they cook thoroughly,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I plan to purchase more of these for my family and friends who grill regularly.” 40 This 3-Step Tattoo Care Kit For Old & New Ink Alike
Whether the man in your life just got inked or wants to preserve the integrity of older pieces, he’ll appreciate this
tattoo care kit from Billy Jealousy. The three products in the kit are dermatologist-tested, and formulated to gently cleanse, nourish, and protect tattoos, promoting better definition and vibrancy in old tattoos and a seamless healing process in newer ones. 41 A Pair Of Cushioned Cloud Slides He’ll Reach For Over His Flip-Flops
Ideal for the pool, beach, gym shower, or padding around the house over the warmer months, these
cloud slides are guaranteed to be the comfiest things he’ll ever put on his feet — and they happen to be a trendier alternative to his ratty old flip-flops. They also have a treaded EVA outsole, so he can pop out for a walk with the dog or to grab the mail, if need be. 42 This Coffee Maker That Brews Delicious Cold Brew Overnight
An amazing gift for coffee drinkers, this
cold brew maker is so easy to use — just pour in ground coffee, add water, and stick it in the fridge, and your lucky loved one will wake up to fresh, smooth cold brew in the morning. It’s a particularly handy gift for people who only need to make one or two cups of coffee a day, but it can accommodate up to four cups. 43 A Powerful Little Speaker That’s Totally Waterproof
Portable, shockproof, and completely waterproof, this
Bluetooth speaker would make any beach-goer, camper, road-tripper, or shower-singer happy. Boasting serious stereo power and 12 hours of playtime on a full charge, it comes with both a carabiner and a super-strong suction so you can tote it with you anywhere (or stick it to a shower wall). Hard to believe a speaker this powerful costs just about $20. 44 This Surprisingly Stylish Grilling Tool Set In A Convenient Carrying Case
Never thought
grilling tools could look chic? Enter this 13-piece set, made from steel with beautifully crafted wooden handles, and housed in a convenient, lightweight storage case that’s perfect for taking to the beach, on a camping trip, or to a friend’s house. Thousands of Amazon reviewers rave about the value and quality, and love that the handles are extra-long for safe grill sessions. 45 An Adjustable Cell Phone Stand With A High-Quality Built-In Speaker
Like other
adjustable cell phone stands, this one is ideal for any situation in which you need to use your phone hands-free, whether that’s streaming shows, consulting a recipe while you cook, or FaceTiming. The clever part? It doubles as a Bluetooth speaker (check out the speaker nestled into the base) with a sound quality that one Amazon shopper deemed “quite good for such inexpensive speaker.” 46 These Spherical Ice Cube Molds That Add Style & Polish To Simple Drinks
Even if his bartending skills begin and end with pouring liquid into a glass, these
spherical silicone ice cube molds will offer the illusion of skill. “My husband wanted to make large ice balls for his home scotch on the rocks and these molds are perfect. they freeze fast, don't take up much room in the freezer, and are just the right size. Would buy again,” one Amazon reviewer commented. 47 A Purifying Clay Mask That Both Skin-Care Newbies & Pros Will Love
Come for the sleek, straightforward packaging, stay for the super-smooth skin. This
Anthony Deep Pore Cleansing Clay mask is formulated with a combination of kaolin and bentonite clays to purify the pores, calendula to soothe redness, apricot kernel oil for nourishment, and a raft of vitamins for their brightening and protective benefits. In other words, it’s pretty much the only face mask he’ll need, especially if he’s just embarking on his skin care journey — and it works in just about five minutes. 48 This Under Armour Long-Sleeve Shirt For Outdoor Workouts
Another thoughtful gift for guys who love an outdoor workout, this
Under Armour long-sleeve shirt is made with the brand’s HeatGear technology, designed to provide insulation without overheating, while strategically placed ventilation panels wick away sweat. It’s lightweight and form-fitting with mild compression, so it’s great for layering. Choose from 22 colors; or, if you really love him, get him two. 49 A Magnetic Car Phone Mount That’ll Become His New Favorite Driving Accessory
This
magnetic car phone mount is one of those seemingly humble gifts that they’ll end up using all the time. Compatible with all kinds of phones — Apple and Androids included — the mount has an extra-strong magnet and an adjustable clip that fits snugly onto any car’s A/C vent, allowing drivers to use their phones completely hands-free. “I'm so pleased with it I just bought a second one for future use in case they stopped making them,” raved one of thousands of Amazon reviewers who left this mount a five-star rating. 50 This Electronics Organizer That Keeps Cables & Gadgets Within Easy Reach
Even though this
electronics organizer is designed with portability in mind, it’s surprisingly spacious — especially between the two tiers, mesh pocket, adjustable dividers, loops, and plenty more thoughtfully designed organizational features. “This is big enough to store and organize all my small electronics,” one person wrote on Amazon. “Now when I am ready to travel I can pull out what I need [without] trying to untangle everything. Holds tablet, portable power bank, cords, chargers, ear plugs and so much more.” 51 A Trio Of Products That Takes The Guesswork Out Of His Skin-Care Routine
With a revitalizing face wash, moisturizer, and exfoliating glycolic acid pads, this
skin care set from buzzy men’s skin care brand Bevel includes everything he needs for a brighter, clearer complexion. They’re formulated with every skin type in mind, from sensitive to acne-prone, so it’s a no-brainer for you, too. 52 This Solar Phone Charger With An Impressive Battery Life
Gearheads will love this
solar phone charger. Beyond being able to charge up all kinds of phones, tablets, and USB devices, it’s shockproof, waterproof, and equipped with two powerful LED flashlights, so it’s a particularly useful gift for hiking and camping. Amazon reviewers rave about the battery power, too. As one commenter wrote, “With two devices hooked up at once, it took about 30-45 minutes to charge my phone completely and to charge my watch about 60-70% after all that, the battery life of the charger was still above 50%.” 53 A Set Of Unbreakable Wine Glasses For The Guy Who Loves A Dinner Party
These sleek
stemless wine glasses are made of durable stainless steel, so they’ll never break or dent — perfect for parties, particularly if his tend to get a little rowdy. They’re also triple insulated to retain the drink’s temperature, keeping whites and roses perfectly crisp and cold, and they come in a selection of ultra-cool shades, including the ombre black and white pictured here. 54 This Fancy L’Occitane Deodorant With An Irresistible Woodsy Fragrance
This
fancy L’Occitane deodorant is probably the kind of thing he’d covet but wouldn’t get for himself. This Eau des Baux fragrance is inspired by knights hailing from the titular village in the South of France, according to the brand, bearing a balanced cedar and frankincense scent. We can’t promise he’ll start donning armor and riding a valiant white horse, but he’ll definitely smell great. 55 A Clever Hands-Free Dog Leash So He Can Take The Pup Out For Runs
If he loves to take the dog out on runs and errands, he’ll seriously appreciate this
hands-free dog leash, comprising an adjustable waistband connected to a flexible yet super-durable bungee that clips onto the dog’s harness. There’s also a handle for more control, in case he needs to keep the pup from lunging at that passing squirrel. Choose from either the standard 36-inch bungee, or a longer 48-inch one. 56 This Battery Organizer & Tester That’s Low-Key Genius
Unexpectedly, this
battery organizer has become a runaway hit on Amazon, where it’s garnered a 4.6-star rating out of over 18,000 total ratings to date. It provides the perfect place to store all the loose batteries lying around the house, and it even includes a battery tester so you can see if that random battery you found at the bottom of your drawer still works. This is one of those seemingly humble accessories that’ll actually turn out to be a game-changer. 57 A Rechargeable Bike Tail Light That’ll Keep Him Safe On Nighttime Rides
In addition to providing a super-bright LED light that’ll keep him fully visible at night, this wireless
bike tail light is equipped with “minimal but essential controls that won’t distract me when I ride,” according to the boyfriend of one of our editors who’s currently coveting this accessory. The rechargeable battery runs for five to ten hours on a full charge, and it’s designed to fit any road bike. 58 This Cute & Clever Basketball Mug
You can’t deny the cuteness of this
basketball mug, complete with a net affixed to the handle for “dunking” mini marshmallows into hot cocoa, oyster crackers into soup, or cereal into milk. Surprisingly, it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe, so he’ll end up using it all the time. 59 A Sleek LED Alarm Clock That’ll Look So Cool On His Nightstand
Sleek and minimal, this clever
LED alarm clock has a mirrored face, so it’ll pull double duty on his nightstand or desk. Other neat features include either a manual or automatic dimmer setting and two USB ports, so he can charge up his phone or tablet, too. 60 The Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit For Sneakerheads
If he’s the type to stress about the tiniest scuff on his gleaming white Air Jordans, this is the gift for him. This
shoe cleaning kit includes a water-based cleaning solution formulated to work on all kinds of materials (except dyed suede), plus a hog hair brush to gently buff away dirt and stains. 61 A Clever Grooming Tool That Smooths & Tames Beards In Minutes Flat
With three heat settings to accommodate all hair types and a 30-second heat-up time, this
beard straightener is the easiest way to detangle, smooth, and tame facial hair — no technique required. “I have a thick beard and this works great! Never had compliments on how nice my beard [looks] until I start using this,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. It’s the grooming tool he never knew he needed. 62 This Blackout Eye Mask With Built-In Bluetooth Speakers
A dream for finicky sleepers, this lightweight, ergonomically designed
eye mask has two built-in Bluetooth speakers nestled into the band, so he can bask in total darkness while listening to whatever soothing music or nature sounds he favors (and you don’t have to). Fully charged, the speakers will run for eight to ten hours — a solid night’s sleep. 63 A Rechargeable Hand Warmer That’ll Keep Him Toasty At Games & Tailgates
Though this looks like a lightweight, wireless mouse, it’s actually an incredibly powerful rechargeable
hand warmer. That slim design slots nearly into a pocket, and the oval shape fits snugly in your hand. Meanwhile, the three heat settings adjust between 95 and 131 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring his hands stay super-warm at the game, tailgate, or winter walk. 64 This Cocktail Herb Growing Kit That’ll Take His Drinks To The Next Level
Take his bartending game to the next level with this
cocktail herb growing kit. It includes everything you need to grow cucamelon, blue borage, lime basil, hyssop, lemon balm, and mint leaves, either indoor or outdoor, which can be mixed and muddled into cocktail creations. Plenty of Amazon reviewers confirm it’s easy for gardening newbies, too. 65 A Pair Of Foot Peel Masks That Leave Even The Roughest Feet Baby-Soft
No matter what kind of shape his feet are in, they’re no match for these
foot peel masks. Just slide them on, wait an hour, and within a few days, all the dead skin will peel off like a snake, leaving behind the soft, smooth skin underneath. He’s going to repurchase these on his own, guaranteed.
