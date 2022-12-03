65 Clever Gifts For Men That Seem Expensive But Are Actually Cheap AF On Amazon

Is it just us, or are guys the hardest to shop for? From dads who swear they don’t want anything to new (or newish) boyfriends you’re just getting to know, it’s natural to want to make the person you’re shopping for feel special and seen. Whether you’re stumped on ideas or you’re trying to stick to a budget, you can stop stressing now, because ahead, you’ll find 65 clever gifts on Amazon that seem expensive, but are actually cheap as hell.

To figure out what it is the men in our lives really want, our editors went straight to the source. Friends, boyfriends, colleagues, and picky parents helped us put together this epic list of gift ideas that are guaranteed to impress. A sampling of what guys are lusting after this year? Fleece-lined sweatpants, Carhartt coolers, portable hammocks, fluffy UGG socks, insulated growlers, and gadgets galore (don’t worry: None of the products on this list cost more than $40 — tech stuff included.)

You might be surprised by how clever these budget-friendly gifts are — and may even wind up picking out a few things for yourself. To see all of the best gift ideas for men on Amazon, just keep scrolling.

1 The Portable Campfire That Was Featured On Shark Tank Amazon Radiate Portable Campfire $23 See On Amazon A perfect gift for campers, beach-goers, outdoorsmen, or just Shark Tank enthusiasts, this clever portable campfire gives you between three to five hours of realistic-looking flames and cozy heat, despite being as easy to light as a candle (and small enough to fit into a large coat pocket). One Amazon reviewer commented: “This is such a cool gift for anyone! We have since bought different sizes for friends and family. It really is so simple as you light the inside and poof! You have a legit campfire in an instant!”

2 A Carhartt Lunch Bag That Doubles As The Perfect Beverage Cooler Amazon Carhartt Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag $25 See On Amazon Another great gift for outdoorsy types, this Carhartt lunch bag is the perfect size to fit a six-pack of soda or beer. That said, it’s a great daily bag for packed lunches, too, with two insulated compartments inside and a smaller exterior pouch for napkins and utensils. Choose from four solid colors or go with the on-trend camo print. Available colors: 5

3 The Giant, Portable Hammock That’s A Best-Seller On Amazon Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock $36 See On Amazon If you’re shopping for someone who loves to camp, this is a gift they’re gaurenteed to love. It’s a big, spacious hammock that’s super easy to install, and when you’re done with it, it packs up into a compact pouch. Impressively, over 35,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded it a five-star rating or review. Available colors: 15

4 An Insulated Growler That Keeps Beer Cold For A Whopping 76 Hours Amazon Coleman Insulated Stainless Steel Growler $25 See On Amazon For the beer lover in your life, gift them this stainless steel growler. They can take it to their brewery of choice to fill it up, and it’ll keep their beer cold for up to 76 hours — perfect for a camping trip. It works with hot drinks, too (it keeps everything warm for about 40 hours), so it’s also a nice gift for outdoorsy coffee lovers.

5 This Breakfast Sandwich Maker That’s A Must For Hapless Cooks Amazon Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $30 See On Amazon While this is definitely a great gift for students and inexperienced cooks, even avid home chefs will get a kick out of how fun and easy this breakfast sandwich maker is to use. You can use it with burger buns, English muffins, croissants, and mini waffles; some people even use it to cook up personal pizzas. “I bought this gift for my husband who loves breakfast sandwiches,” commented one Amazon reviewer. “He was skeptical at first but he absolutely loves it! It’s easy to use and makes sandwiches is almost no time, without all the dishes to clean.”

6 The Cozy Fleece-Lined Sweats With A Cult Following Amazon Gihuo Sherpa Lined Sweatpants $37 See On Amazon These fleece-lined sweats have quickly developed something of a cult following thanks to their super cozy, discreet design. While they look like a pair of regular joggers, inside is a super-plush fleece lining that’ll keep you (or your gift recipient) so warm. Available colors: 18

7 A Fun Mini Fridge That’s Perfect For Beer Lovers Amazon CURTIS Mini Fridge Cooler $32 See On Amazon This fun, kitschy mini fridge would be perfect in a basement, office, workshop, dorm, or garage — inside it has room for six cans, but it’s also great for sandwiches and snacks. It can even be plugged into a car, so it’s great for RVs and vans, too. Available designs: 5 (Budweiser, Bud Light, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Mountain Dew)

8 A Camping Chair With A Built-In Cooler Amazon Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler $35 See On Amazon This camping chair takes things to the next level with its built-in, four-can cooler. Also great for tailgating and the beach (in addition to camping trips, of course), it’s designed with a cup holder, insulated cooler, and side caddy for a tablet or book. Available colors: 4

9 These Delightfully Fluffy UGG Socks That Anyone Would Love Amazon UGG Crew Socks $15 See On Amazon Let’s be honest: fancy socks — the types that you wouldn’t normally buy for yourself — make the best gifts. These super-cozy UGG socks are bound to make anyone happy, with their plush, fuzzy feel and cute striped design (they’re also sold in several solid colors, for what it’s worth). Perfect for cozy days at home spent snuggled up on the couch. Available colors: 8

10 A Personal Blender & Smoothie Cup In One Amazon Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $23 See On Amazon This personal blender not only allows you to whip up individual smoothie portions with the press of a button, but the blending cup itself doubles as a travel cup, so you can blend, grab, and go — perfect for rushed mornings. This is a longtime best-seller on Amazon, with over 60,000 five-star ratings and counting.

11 These Moccasin-Style Slippers With A Plush Fleece Lining Amazon Zigzagger Slip-On Moccasin Slippers $27 See On Amazon Looking for a pair of high-quality slippers for less than $30? These are it. Featuring thick, durable rubber soles, a snug slip-on design, and — best of all — the warmest, plushest fleece lining, they’re perfect for both around the house and quick trips outside, thanks to the sneaker-like traction on the bottom. Choose between black, gray, and two shades of brown. Available colors: 4

12 A Sleek Record Holder With A Modern, Minimal Design Amazon KAIU Vinyl Record Holder $29 Got a vinyl lover in your life? Here’s the perfect gift. It’s a sleek, wooden record holder that’ll fit in with any style of decor — from ultra modern to mid-century — and it’s spacious enough to fit up to 30 albums. The clear acrylic on each end allows you to show off what you’re currently listening to. Available colors: 7

13 This Lightweight Puffer At A Truly Can’t-Beat Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Hooded Puffer Jacket $35 See On Amazon One can never have too many puffer jackets — they’re a solid, practical gift for just about anyone, and the style is absolutely timeless. This one is nice and lightweight — great for traveling and layering — and costs just $35 on Amazon. It’s a constant best-seller on the site, and it’s sold in over 25 colors to suit any sense of style, from classic black to bright yellow. Available colors: 29

14 A Mug Warmer That Keeps Coffee & Cocoa At The Perfect Temp For Hours Amazon VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer $27 See On Amazon Know someone who likes to leisurely enjoy their coffee in the morning? Or maybe you need a great gift for your work husband (or boss). Either way, it’s hard to imagine someone who won’t appreciate this mug warmer, which keeps hot drinks warm for four hours before turning off automatically. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “This is the gift you didn’t know you needed. When I got it, I thought it was a little odd, but it’s incredible. My job means I’m away from my desk on and off all day and coming back to perfectly warm coffee waiting for me is incredible [...]”

15 This Fancy Italian Shaving Cream Amazon Proraso Shaving Cream $10 See On Amazon A fancy Italian shaving cream would make the perfect stocking stuffer or addition to a wellness-inspired gift basket. Psoraso shaving cream has been a cult classic for years because of its elegant formula, stylish packaging, and super-smooth glide. Hot tip: The brand makes shaving creams for all different skin types, if you’re looking for something more specific — but this original version is a great choice for most.

16 A Whiskey Decanter That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Paksh Novelty Glass Whiskey Decanter $21 See On Amazon This best-selling decanter looks like it could cost $100 from a specialty glass maker — little will your gift recipient know that it costs just $20 on Amazon. Ideal for whisky, brandy, port, and other digestifs, it’s crafted of exquisitely cut glass and comes in three unique styles, all sold on the same Amazon page.

17 This Classic Zip-Up Sweater Made Of 100% Cotton Amazon Amazon Essentials Quarter-Zip Sweater $32 See On Amazon Zip-up sweaters like these will literally never go out of style, so they’re a practically foolproof gift. This one is super versatile, made of 100% cotton, and less than $35, so it’s a perfect choice for just about anyone. Available colors: 17

18 A Fancy Shower Gel With A Woodsy, Leathery Scent Amazon Molton Brown Russian Leather Bath & Shower Gel $35 See On Amazon Just like fancy socks, fancy shower gel is the type of thing you don’t want to spend a lot of money on for yourself — but when it comes to giving as a gift, it’s bound to be very much appreciated (and enjoyed). This one is made by British brand Molton Brown — one of the rare skin care brands that holds a royal warrant — and has a stunning scent comprising notes of black tea, leather, tobacco, and pine.

19 This Simple Trifold Wallet From The “It” Brand Of The Moment Amazon Carhartt Trifold Wallet $35 See On Amazon Carhartt is the brand of the moment, so gift the guy in your life this rugged-chic (and surprisingly affordable) wallet from the classic workwear brand. It’s sold in lots of unique styles, like the simple canvas style pictured or in various types of leather. For outdoorsy types, the canvas version is particularly perfect since it’s both water-repellant and water-resistant. Available styles: 17

20 The Perfect Gift For Pragmatists Amazon Apple AirTag $25 See On Amazon For the pragmatists in your life, give them an Apple AirTag — it’s bound to be put to good use, whether placed on a phone, keys, luggage, wallet, or even a pet. “Got 2 of these as an xmas gift for my bf who chronically loses his keys and wallet….it has been a life saver,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “No more mornings of him waking me up to help find his keys or wallet! Thank you apple! They have a cool feature that guides you to the missing item and even a sound alert. Also lets you know if you left it behind. Overall a great product!”

21 This Best-Selling Flannel Shirt That’s So Cozy & Warm Amazon Legendary Whitetails Buck Camp Flannel Shirt $28 See On Amazon Flannel shirts will never go out of style — and during the winter months, they’re especially appreciated. This one is would make a great gift for anyone because it’s super warm (you can thank its 100% cotton construction and corduroy-lined collar for that), a great weight for layering, and costs less than $30. Best of all, it comes in 45 unique plaid prints to suit anyone’s taste. Available colors: 45

22 A Great Gift For Aspiring At-Home Chefs Amazon Fresh O2 Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet $26 See On Amazon Whether you’re shopping for an avid chef or someone who’s just starting out, nobody is never not going to appreciate a nice cast iron skillet. Great for cooking literally anything, whether at home or over an outdoor fire, they’re a must for any kitchen (or camping gear collection) — and this one comes at a particularly reasonable price.

23 This Classic Beer Mugs So You Can Bring The Pub To Your Home Amazon Chefcaptain Dimple Stein Beer Mug (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon For the beer lover in your life, bring the vibe of the pub to their home with this set of traditional glass beer mugs that are typically the go-to drinking vessels in England and Germany. The glass is durable and thick — nearly impossible to break — and a set of four costs just $20 on Amazon.

24 A Soothing Moisturizer To Use Post-Shave Amazon Baxter of California After Shave Balm $14 See On Amazon Give the gift of supple skin with this after-shave balm from luxe grooming brand Baxter of California. It’s an alcohol-free moisturizer made with soothing ingredients to calm just-shaved skin (that said, you can use it as a regular moisturizer — not just for after shaving — too). A refreshing, minty scent rounds out the sensitive skin-safe formula.

25 This Classic Stanley Food Jar That Campers & Hikers Will Really Appreciate Amazon Stanley Vacuum Insulated Food Jar $25 See On Amazon No self-respecting camping enthusiast would be caught without a classic Stanley thermos, complete with an included food jar. Crafted of ultra-durable stainless steel (it even has a lifetime warranty), the double-walled insulation maintains the contents’ temperature for 15 hours, whether hot or cold, and the leak-proof lid prevents accidental spills in your backpack. “Always the best,” one Amazon shopper commented. “I use mine for soups and even 4 hrs later, it's still boiling hot.”

26 A Great Foodie Gift For Avid Home Cooks Amazon Nuvantee Pasta Maker $31 See On Amazon DIYing pasta may seem intimidating, but thousands of shoppers confirm this pasta machine is truly simple to use, and it produces perfect results every time. It’s equipped with seven different settings so you can make virtually any kind of pasta you like, from delicate angel hair to thick and chewy fettuccine. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “We love using this to make homemade pasta and even Keto pasta! Easy to assemble and clean. Highly recommend!” Perfect for your next at-home date night.

27 This Cooling Massager That’s Great For Soothing Post-Workout Inflammation Amazon Phyya Rehab Cold Massage Roller Ball $20 See On Amazon This cryo ball is a great little $20 find. Amazon shoppers use it to relieve pain and inflammation associated with things like plantar fasciitis, TMJ, headaches, tendonitis, tennis elbow, and generally achy muscles. It could be use to soothe puffy skin after a morning of too much salty food (or not enough sleep), too.

28 The Simple Espresso Set That Belongs In Every Coffee Lover’s Kitchen Amazon Sweese Stackable Espresso Cups (9-Piece Set) $21 See On Amazon Perfect for coffee lovers — or anyone you know who just moved into a new home — this cute little espresso set comes with four stackable cups, four saucers, and a metal stand to house it all in. It’s a constant best-seller on Amazon, with over 5,000 five-star ratings and a super high, 4.8-star score overall. It comes in a larger size for tea, too. Available colors: 4

29 A Waterproof Case To Keep Your Airpods Protected Amazon Catalyst Waterproof AirPods Case $25 See On Amazon This cute little Airpod case is a no-brainer if you own a pair of Apple’s best-selling wireless earbuds. It’s completely waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about your Airpods becoming damaged, and it comes with a carabiner to clip onto a belt loop or bag. “I received my first one as a gift and loved it. Because they glow in the dark, I can always find them in the bottom of my purse, or on my nightstand in the dark,” wrote one Amazon reviewer, while another commented, “Great protective case. Carabiner clip is very convenient. I gave it to my husband as a gift and he loves it!” Available colors: 15

30 The Coziest Throw Blanket That’s Perfect For A Cabin Amazon Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket $23 See On Amazon Honestly, who wouldn’t be happy to receive this throw blanket? Hailing from heritage outdoor brand Eddie Bauer, it features a reversible design — cotton flannel on one side, fluffy sherpa on the other — and comes in a selection of six plaid patterns that’ll lend any interior with a cabin-inspired aesthetic (even if it’s actually a studio apartment). This high-quality blanket looks great thrown on a couch, the end of a bed, or even over a chair in a drafty office. Available colors: 6

31 A 2-Pack Of Compression Pants Made With Thermal Fleece Amazon TSLA Thermal Compression Pants (2-Pack) $34 See On Amazon A must for keeping warm during outdoor winter workouts, this two-pack of best-selling compression pants are made with a genius combination of thermal fleece and sweat-wicking polyester to regulate body temperature, while stretchy spandex offers lots of flexibility. “I play martial arts on an outside deck all year round - I live in the mountains, and often play in falling snow. These are keeping me very warm and comfortable,” one Amazon reviewer confirmed. Thousands more appreciate the hidden side pockets, just big enough to stash a phone, keys, and credit card for hands-free workouts. Available colors: 22

32 This Set Of Skin Care Must-Haves From A Classic Grooming Brand Amazon Jack Black Skin Saviors Set (4-Piece Set) $35 See On Amazon Whether he can expound on the difference between a toner and an essence, or he still washes his face with hand soap (and, if so, let’s put an end to that right now), the guy in your life will appreciate this Skin Saviors set from OG men’s skin care brand Jack Black. Comprising a full skin care routine, this set includes four of the brand’s best-selling products — a cleanser, an exfoliator, a moisturizer with SPF, and a lip balm — in 3-ounce-or-under packaging, so it’s perfect for traveling, throwing in a gym bag, or just trialing the products (though we’re sure he’s going to love them).

33 The Electric Wine Opener With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener $23 See On Amazon A game-changer for oenophiles, this electric wine opener cleanly and effortlessly pulls out corks in seconds. Just fit the opening over the seal and press the “down” button — you don’t even need to cut the foil — then “up” to release it. The order comes with a recharging stand, but it’ll be able to open up to 30 bottles on a single charge. Tens of thousands of shoppers swear by it, awarding it with an overall 4.7-star rating.

34 An Acupressure Mat & Pillow He’ll Use Daily Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $29 See On Amazon This acupressure mat and pillow set is the next-best thing to a professional massage. The mat is covered in discs with needle-like points that painlessly target key pressure points, which in turn can help alleviate joint and muscle pain, ease tension, and promote relaxation. Trust us — he’ll be laying on this thing after working out (or work) daily. Available colors: 10

35 This Clever & Streamlined Headphone Stand With Several Charging Ports Amazon Cozoo USB Charger Headphone Stand $25 See On Amazon A great way to streamline a desktop, this headphone stand not only offers a place to store bulky headphones, but it’s also outfitted with three USB charging ports and two outlets to charge up other devices. It also comes in five colors, from black to pale wood, so it looks surprisingly sleek — always a bonus. Available colors: 5

36 This Ultra-Durable Stainless Steel Mug That’s Great For Beer, Coffee, & More Amazon Nuvantee Beer Mug $13 See On Amazon At under $15, this high-quality, unbreakable stainless steel mug is a failsafe gift for beer drinkers — but since the double-walled construction can keep any drink cold or hot, it’s also ideal for coffee or tea. It’s freezer- and dishwasher-safe and comes with a leak-proof lid, and Amazon reviewers report that there’s no metallic aftertaste. “I gave my beer-loving husband this mug for Christmas. He absolutely LOVES it! He keeps it in the freezer until he wants a beer and then he pours it into this frosty mug. He was pleased that the handle warms up quickly while the mug and beer stay frosty cold,” one shopper wrote.

37 A Fast & Accurate Digital Meat Thermometer With Over 8,000 Stellar Ratings Amazon Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $10 See On Amazon An unexpected hit on Amazon, this digital meat thermometer boasts well over 8,000 five-star ratings, and a 4.7-star rating overall. The easy-to-read LED screen displays the temperature in two to three seconds with incredible accuracy, and the IP65 waterproof rating makes it totally kitchen-safe (and easy to clean). You can even set an alarm to go off when it reaches the temperature you need.

38 These Expensive-Looking Candles Inspired By Vintage Apothecaries Amazon Paddywax Apothecary Scented Candle $22 See On Amazon Inspired by old-school apothecaries, these candles from cult-favorite brand Paddywax are housed in vintage-looking amber bottles that double as decor in an office, living room, or bedroom. The 10 scents on offer are equally classic, all with warm, inviting vibes — think ‘Teak & Tobacco,’ ‘Amber & Smoke,’ and ‘Vetiver & Cardamom’ — making them the rare candle that smells as expensive as it looks. Available scents: 10

39 A Clever Burger Press That’ll Impress Grill Aficionados Amazon Cave Tools Burger Press $19 See On Amazon A fun and clever gift for grill lovers, this burger press creates perfectly sized burgers (clocking in at either one-quarter or one-third pound), and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up. “Make the perfect hamburger patty for grilling so they stay intact on the grill and just the right size and thickness that they cook thoroughly,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “I plan to purchase more of these for my family and friends who grill regularly.”

40 This 3-Step Tattoo Care Kit For Old & New Ink Alike Amazon Billy Jealousy Tattoo Care Kit (3-Piece Set) $30 See On Amazon Whether the man in your life just got inked or wants to preserve the integrity of older pieces, he’ll appreciate this tattoo care kit from Billy Jealousy. The three products in the kit are dermatologist-tested, and formulated to gently cleanse, nourish, and protect tattoos, promoting better definition and vibrancy in old tattoos and a seamless healing process in newer ones.

41 A Pair Of Cushioned Cloud Slides He’ll Reach For Over His Flip-Flops Amazon Welltree Cloud Slides $21 See On Amazon Ideal for the pool, beach, gym shower, or padding around the house over the warmer months, these cloud slides are guaranteed to be the comfiest things he’ll ever put on his feet — and they happen to be a trendier alternative to his ratty old flip-flops. They also have a treaded EVA outsole, so he can pop out for a walk with the dog or to grab the mail, if need be. Available colors: 19

42 This Coffee Maker That Brews Delicious Cold Brew Overnight Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $12 See On Amazon An amazing gift for coffee drinkers, this cold brew maker is so easy to use — just pour in ground coffee, add water, and stick it in the fridge, and your lucky loved one will wake up to fresh, smooth cold brew in the morning. It’s a particularly handy gift for people who only need to make one or two cups of coffee a day, but it can accommodate up to four cups.

43 A Powerful Little Speaker That’s Totally Waterproof Amazon Kunodi Outdoor Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $20 See On Amazon Portable, shockproof, and completely waterproof, this Bluetooth speaker would make any beach-goer, camper, road-tripper, or shower-singer happy. Boasting serious stereo power and 12 hours of playtime on a full charge, it comes with both a carabiner and a super-strong suction so you can tote it with you anywhere (or stick it to a shower wall). Hard to believe a speaker this powerful costs just about $20.

44 This Surprisingly Stylish Grilling Tool Set In A Convenient Carrying Case Amazon Cuisinart Wooden Handle Grilling Tools (13-Piece Set) $27 See On Amazon Never thought grilling tools could look chic? Enter this 13-piece set, made from steel with beautifully crafted wooden handles, and housed in a convenient, lightweight storage case that’s perfect for taking to the beach, on a camping trip, or to a friend’s house. Thousands of Amazon reviewers rave about the value and quality, and love that the handles are extra-long for safe grill sessions.

45 An Adjustable Cell Phone Stand With A High-Quality Built-In Speaker Amazon JTEMAN Bluetooth Cell Phone Stand $25 See On Amazon Like other adjustable cell phone stands, this one is ideal for any situation in which you need to use your phone hands-free, whether that’s streaming shows, consulting a recipe while you cook, or FaceTiming. The clever part? It doubles as a Bluetooth speaker (check out the speaker nestled into the base) with a sound quality that one Amazon shopper deemed “quite good for such inexpensive speaker.”

46 These Spherical Ice Cube Molds That Add Style & Polish To Simple Drinks Amazon Glacio Round Ice Cube Molds (4-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Even if his bartending skills begin and end with pouring liquid into a glass, these spherical silicone ice cube molds will offer the illusion of skill. “My husband wanted to make large ice balls for his home scotch on the rocks and these molds are perfect. they freeze fast, don't take up much room in the freezer, and are just the right size. Would buy again,” one Amazon reviewer commented.

47 A Purifying Clay Mask That Both Skin-Care Newbies & Pros Will Love Amazon Anthony Deep Pore Cleansing Clay $19 See On Amazon Come for the sleek, straightforward packaging, stay for the super-smooth skin. This Anthony Deep Pore Cleansing Clay mask is formulated with a combination of kaolin and bentonite clays to purify the pores, calendula to soothe redness, apricot kernel oil for nourishment, and a raft of vitamins for their brightening and protective benefits. In other words, it’s pretty much the only face mask he’ll need, especially if he’s just embarking on his skin care journey — and it works in just about five minutes.

48 This Under Armour Long-Sleeve Shirt For Outdoor Workouts Amazon Under Armour Compression Long-Sleeve Shirt $25 See On Amazon Another thoughtful gift for guys who love an outdoor workout, this Under Armour long-sleeve shirt is made with the brand’s HeatGear technology, designed to provide insulation without overheating, while strategically placed ventilation panels wick away sweat. It’s lightweight and form-fitting with mild compression, so it’s great for layering. Choose from 22 colors; or, if you really love him, get him two. Available colors: 22

49 A Magnetic Car Phone Mount That’ll Become His New Favorite Driving Accessory Amazon Hussell Magnetic Car Phone Mount $7 See On Amazon This magnetic car phone mount is one of those seemingly humble gifts that they’ll end up using all the time. Compatible with all kinds of phones — Apple and Androids included — the mount has an extra-strong magnet and an adjustable clip that fits snugly onto any car’s A/C vent, allowing drivers to use their phones completely hands-free. “I'm so pleased with it I just bought a second one for future use in case they stopped making them,” raved one of thousands of Amazon reviewers who left this mount a five-star rating.

50 This Electronics Organizer That Keeps Cables & Gadgets Within Easy Reach Amazon MATEIN Electronics Travel Organizer $18 See On Amazon Even though this electronics organizer is designed with portability in mind, it’s surprisingly spacious — especially between the two tiers, mesh pocket, adjustable dividers, loops, and plenty more thoughtfully designed organizational features. “This is big enough to store and organize all my small electronics,” one person wrote on Amazon. “Now when I am ready to travel I can pull out what I need [without] trying to untangle everything. Holds tablet, portable power bank, cords, chargers, ear plugs and so much more.”

51 A Trio Of Products That Takes The Guesswork Out Of His Skin-Care Routine Amazon Bevel Skin Care Set (3-Piece Set) $32 See On Amazon With a revitalizing face wash, moisturizer, and exfoliating glycolic acid pads, this skin care set from buzzy men’s skin care brand Bevel includes everything he needs for a brighter, clearer complexion. They’re formulated with every skin type in mind, from sensitive to acne-prone, so it’s a no-brainer for you, too.

52 This Solar Phone Charger With An Impressive Battery Life Amazon Suscell Solar Phone Charger $20 See On Amazon Gearheads will love this solar phone charger. Beyond being able to charge up all kinds of phones, tablets, and USB devices, it’s shockproof, waterproof, and equipped with two powerful LED flashlights, so it’s a particularly useful gift for hiking and camping. Amazon reviewers rave about the battery power, too. As one commenter wrote, “With two devices hooked up at once, it took about 30-45 minutes to charge my phone completely and to charge my watch about 60-70% after all that, the battery life of the charger was still above 50%.” Available colors: 6

53 A Set Of Unbreakable Wine Glasses For The Guy Who Loves A Dinner Party Amazon FineDine Stainless Steel Wine Glasses (4-Pack) $16 See On Amazon These sleek stemless wine glasses are made of durable stainless steel, so they’ll never break or dent — perfect for parties, particularly if his tend to get a little rowdy. They’re also triple insulated to retain the drink’s temperature, keeping whites and roses perfectly crisp and cold, and they come in a selection of ultra-cool shades, including the ombre black and white pictured here. Available colors: 20

54 This Fancy L’Occitane Deodorant With An Irresistible Woodsy Fragrance Amazon L'Occitane Eau des Baux Deodorant $16 See On Amazon This fancy L’Occitane deodorant is probably the kind of thing he’d covet but wouldn’t get for himself. This Eau des Baux fragrance is inspired by knights hailing from the titular village in the South of France, according to the brand, bearing a balanced cedar and frankincense scent. We can’t promise he’ll start donning armor and riding a valiant white horse, but he’ll definitely smell great.

55 A Clever Hands-Free Dog Leash So He Can Take The Pup Out For Runs Amazon Hertzko Hands-Free Dog Leash $17 See On Amazon If he loves to take the dog out on runs and errands, he’ll seriously appreciate this hands-free dog leash, comprising an adjustable waistband connected to a flexible yet super-durable bungee that clips onto the dog’s harness. There’s also a handle for more control, in case he needs to keep the pup from lunging at that passing squirrel. Choose from either the standard 36-inch bungee, or a longer 48-inch one.

56 This Battery Organizer & Tester That’s Low-Key Genius Amazon The Battery Organizer and Tester $20 See On Amazon Unexpectedly, this battery organizer has become a runaway hit on Amazon, where it’s garnered a 4.6-star rating out of over 18,000 total ratings to date. It provides the perfect place to store all the loose batteries lying around the house, and it even includes a battery tester so you can see if that random battery you found at the bottom of your drawer still works. This is one of those seemingly humble accessories that’ll actually turn out to be a game-changer. Available colors: 7

57 A Rechargeable Bike Tail Light That’ll Keep Him Safe On Nighttime Rides Amazon MEILAN Smart Bike Tail Light $30 See On Amazon In addition to providing a super-bright LED light that’ll keep him fully visible at night, this wireless bike tail light is equipped with “minimal but essential controls that won’t distract me when I ride,” according to the boyfriend of one of our editors who’s currently coveting this accessory. The rechargeable battery runs for five to ten hours on a full charge, and it’s designed to fit any road bike.

58 This Cute & Clever Basketball Mug Amazon MAX'IS Creations Ceramic Basketball Mug $26 See On Amazon You can’t deny the cuteness of this basketball mug, complete with a net affixed to the handle for “dunking” mini marshmallows into hot cocoa, oyster crackers into soup, or cereal into milk. Surprisingly, it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe, so he’ll end up using it all the time.

59 A Sleek LED Alarm Clock That’ll Look So Cool On His Nightstand Amazon Sukeen Digital Alarm Clock $20 See On Amazon Sleek and minimal, this clever LED alarm clock has a mirrored face, so it’ll pull double duty on his nightstand or desk. Other neat features include either a manual or automatic dimmer setting and two USB ports, so he can charge up his phone or tablet, too. Available colors: 5

60 The Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit For Sneakerheads Amazon Gold Standard Shoe Cleaning Kit $17 See On Amazon If he’s the type to stress about the tiniest scuff on his gleaming white Air Jordans, this is the gift for him. This shoe cleaning kit includes a water-based cleaning solution formulated to work on all kinds of materials (except dyed suede), plus a hog hair brush to gently buff away dirt and stains.

61 A Clever Grooming Tool That Smooths & Tames Beards In Minutes Flat Amazon Arkam Beard Straightener $13 See On Amazon With three heat settings to accommodate all hair types and a 30-second heat-up time, this beard straightener is the easiest way to detangle, smooth, and tame facial hair — no technique required. “I have a thick beard and this works great! Never had compliments on how nice my beard [looks] until I start using this,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. It’s the grooming tool he never knew he needed.

62 This Blackout Eye Mask With Built-In Bluetooth Speakers Amazon LC-Dolida Bluetooth Sleep Mask $18 See On Amazon A dream for finicky sleepers, this lightweight, ergonomically designed eye mask has two built-in Bluetooth speakers nestled into the band, so he can bask in total darkness while listening to whatever soothing music or nature sounds he favors (and you don’t have to). Fully charged, the speakers will run for eight to ten hours — a solid night’s sleep.

63 A Rechargeable Hand Warmer That’ll Keep Him Toasty At Games & Tailgates Amazon OCOOPA Hand Warmer $28 See On Amazon Though this looks like a lightweight, wireless mouse, it’s actually an incredibly powerful rechargeable hand warmer. That slim design slots nearly into a pocket, and the oval shape fits snugly in your hand. Meanwhile, the three heat settings adjust between 95 and 131 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring his hands stay super-warm at the game, tailgate, or winter walk.

64 This Cocktail Herb Growing Kit That’ll Take His Drinks To The Next Level Amazon Plant Theatre Cocktail Herb Growing Kit (6-Piece Set) $19 See On Amazon Take his bartending game to the next level with this cocktail herb growing kit. It includes everything you need to grow cucamelon, blue borage, lime basil, hyssop, lemon balm, and mint leaves, either indoor or outdoor, which can be mixed and muddled into cocktail creations. Plenty of Amazon reviewers confirm it’s easy for gardening newbies, too.