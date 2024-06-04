Carly Cushnie Just Launched Her First Furniture Collection With Lulu And Georgia

Famed designer Carly Cushnie has finally entered the home space, launching a collection of furniture with interior label Lulu and Georgia. For Cushnie, who had her namesake fashion label for 12 years before closing it in 2020, this new venture is a long time coming. In fact, the London native explains that her approach to the 11-piece collab was similar to that of her past ready-to-wear designs.

“I’ve been manifesting this collection, so I was ready,” says Cushnie in an Instagram video. “In designing clothing, I love playing with the juxtaposition of designs that feel both tailored and fluid all at once, mixing unexpected materials, and creating unique lines and shapes and this naturally translated into the way I approach furniture. Always balancing the raw and the refined.”

Indeed, Cushnie’s collab with Lulu and Georgia is certainly a more modern eclectic mix, leaning on rounded, curved shapes and plush, cozy textures and materials. Standout items include fringed boucle accent chairs, ‘90s-inspired marble dining and coffee tables, cane wood benches and chairs, and a rich rose velvet couch.

“My family is Jamaican and I was born and raised in London and there’s an innate eclectic quirkiness that comes with being British,” continues Cushnie in her Instagram video post. “My husband is Mexican and we spend a lot of time there, so for a long time I’ve been inspired by Mexico’s architecture. All of these rich cultural references as well as my own childhood home have informed have informed this collection.” (In the video message, a throwback image of Cushnie as an infant in her childhood home is shown. She’s sitting against a cherry wood chair that bears a striking resemblance to the aforementioned cane style from her new collection, proving that life in this instance certainly imitated art decades later.)

Courtesy of Lulu And Georgia

“Drawn to eclectic design, Carly wanted each piece to feel as though it was collected over time,” reads the collection intro on Lulu and Georgi’s website. “A mix of textures and materials across the collection ensures the styles can sit well together and apart.‌”

Prices for the new furniture installment range from $298 to $3998 and are now available for purchase on the Lulu And Georgia website. Shop highlights from the collab below.