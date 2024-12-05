Seasonal changes bring about all sorts of shifts — wine cravings being one of them. As the weather cools, often a craving for warming, soul-soothing varieties kicks in. Which is why you shouldn’t sleep on cabernet sauvignon this season. As it happens, the deep, complex vino is the “most widely planted wine grape varietal” in the world, according to Ivo Jeramaz, winemaker and vice president of vineyards and production at Grgich Hills Estate. Which begs the question: What makes this wine so great? From its seductive aroma to delicious notes and savory pairings, perhaps the better one is, what doesn’t make it great?

Those familiar with cabernet sauvignon may know that hot spots like Napa Valley and Sonoma County in Northern California produce a ton of this wine, but Jeramaz shares that its birthplace is actually the Bordeaux region of France. Jeff Cole, a winemaker at Sullivan Rutherford Estate, adds that some of the other notable wine regions currently producing cabernet sauvignon are Santa Barbara County in California, Washington State, Australia, South America (Chile and Argentina in particular), and Italy.

The first thing to highlight about cabernet sauvignon is its unique flavor profile, which is dominated by black fruit. “Think cassis or blackberries at their peak of ripeness,” Jeramaz says. “These fruity flavors certainly impart some sweetness but then are balanced out by a necessary freshness provided by the natural acidity of the wine.”

Though said black fruit flavors are prevalent in all cabernet sauvignons, the climate in which the grapes are grown has a huge impact on both the flavor and composition of the final product in the bottle. “In cooler climates, the resulting wines tend to be less fruit dominant and more herbal and earthy. The fruit can also retain higher acidity, resulting in a fresher, more structured wine. These wines often have firmer tannins, giving a more angular mouthfeel,” Cole explains. In warmer regions, cabernet sauvignon becomes more robust with pronounced fruit characteristics. “Because fruit is able to reach full maturity in the growing season, tannins are reduced, producing a rounder, richer wine that has a higher alcohol content,” Cole continues.

Shutterstock

Another benefit to cab is its ability to age gracefully. According to Jeramaz, this is attributed to the “great structure of cabernet sauvignon,” which allows it to age “10, 20, even past 50 years in the bottle.”

Whenever you do decide to pop the cork on a bottle of red, there is one thing to keep in mind: decanting. This is the practice of pouring specific types of wine out of their original bottles into another container to expose it to oxygen and enhance its flavor. “As a general rule, decanting length is of course a matter of personal preference,” Cole says, hoping to clarify the often confusing, nuanced topic. “I would recommend decanting younger cabernet sauvignon for a couple of hours to 24 hours based on the style and preference. However, older wines need less time, as they’ve developed over time in the bottle and the tannin structure is more integrated.”

Another feather in cabernet sauvignon’s cap is that it holds up well with food, and complements a variety of dishes. Cole lists chicken mole as one of his favorite pairings because “the spice and richness of the sauce can stand up to the wine’s complexity. The bold flavors in the wine complement the robust, savory notes in this dish.” He also encourages pairing cabernet sauvignon with “any decadent sauces, with rich flavors, and of course, steak.”

Michael Barrow Photography/Moment/Getty Images

Rules Of Thumb

Jeramaz’s first cabernet sauvignon shopping tip involves choosing a bottle based on its integrity, which starts with the ethos of its producer. He believes, “A wine should be an unadulterated reflection of the place it was grown.” Therefore, he recommends carefully reading the label and purchasing “wines with the ‘made with organically grown grapes’ designation.”

Not only does this designation mean the grapes were free of chemical treatment, but he explains that winemakers who grow their grapes organically tend to extend this philosophy to their cellars too, “meaning the wines are less manipulated, and a truer expression of the land.”

While price isn’t always an indicator of quality, Jeramaz admits that cabs on the cheaper end of the spectrum might not feature the depth and complexity that make this varietal stand out. “The cost of wine has to do with the reputation of the producer and scarcity of the product — wines made with fruit sourced from old vines (50 years old or older), for example, are typically more expensive, as those old vines aren’t producing as much as their younger counterparts,” he explains.

Instead of looking at the price tag at the store, he suggests going within to help determine the cabernet sauvignon you will enjoy most. “Each individual has a unique sense of taste, which means that no two people will have the same experience with a certain wine.”

This means thinking about other varietals you like that are produced in the same area as a cab sauv you’re eyeing or looking at the label to discern what flavors are forward in the bottle you’re considering.

Ahead, expert-approved cabernet sauvignon picks that carry the magic of fall in a wine bottle.