Fact: There are certainly hundreds of thousands of serene luxury properties around the world that make for a romantic experience. However, very few have a true love story baked into their foundation. That’s exactly the case for Bolt Farm treehouses, nature-immersive properties designed for authentic connection by IRL husband-wife duo Seth and Tori Bolt. Considering the business was conceived amidst the start of their own relationship, it’s safe to say the company has literally been a labor of love.

“I met her in the middle of the construction [of the first tree house], and that really inspired me to take it all the way to a penthouse-suite-type experience in nature because I had to make it good enough that Tori would say yes to honeymooning there,” says Seth on a Zoom call with The Zoe Report. The couple first met back in 2015 when Seth and his band Needtobreathe appeared as guests on local news station Fox 26 in Texas, where Tori was working as an on-air reporter. A year later, the two were honeymooning at the first Bolt Farm property, the Majestic Treehouse, a cliffside sanctuary on Seth’s parents’ farmland in South Carolina, set in the midst of nature with none of the distractions or noise of modern life.

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In this serene, post-wedding haze, the two found themselves inspired by their idyllic surroundings and wanted other couples to experience the magic for themselves. “We were in the space and experiencing the beauty of curated environments, and also the essential [need] for the soul time away from noise and distractions and news and everything else,” explains Seth, adding that these two key components were what they felt was missing in modern life as well as the travel industry as a whole. “A lot of times spaces aren’t as intentional as what we build,” he says. “You could be in a beautiful place, but if your phone’s still going off, you’re going to miss the moments that happen when you get into a state of flow and you’re thinking about the really important things in life, and not just the day-to-day logistics.”

With this mission of intentional, connection-focused travel at top of mind, Tori and Seth carved out their business plan for a company that created experiences centered on three key elements: million-dollar views, one-of-a-kind designs, and experiences fully curated for two people. The adults-only stays, all located on a secluded property in Whitwell, Tennessee — with the exception of the original Majestic Treehouse — eight domes, 17 treehouses, one Arhaus, one floating mirror, and four mirror cabins.

“You have a view that’s at a minimum of six miles long, and every single tree house and dome is in the front row,” says Seth. “I think being surrounded by beauty is one of those things that is just so good for the soul, and especially for the modern person.”

While the Bolt Farm structures may vary, the “high touch” interiors and luxe amenities are the through line that both Tori and Seth refuse to compromise on. “Everything is designed for two people, from the outdoor shower to the hand-hammered copper tub,” says Seth. “The first tree house I built by hand with my dad, so there’s always been this human touch element, and I think that matters more than ever in the world of mass production and AI. Bolt Farm is an entirely human experience where you’re going to see antiques and cool things that were made by people generations ago, and you’re going to see things that were handmade with a lot of love and feel that.”

To achieve this authentic antique-modern vibe, the duo often source from independent shops, scouring vintage hubs like Etsy as well as online antique stores around the country for gems that fit the Bolt Farm aesthetic. For more specific pieces, they’ll take matters into their own hands. “For example, our beds, nightstands, and chaise lounges — all of that furniture is literally carved by hand,” says Seth. “I love that, and I think just strategically that’s going to age really well in this modern world. The things that are uniquely human are worth more, and the things that are true are more valuable.”

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These uniquely human things of value also include the concept of romance, which Tori says the company is aiming to redefine, or rather bring back to its purest form. “Some people might think, ‘Oh, romance is all about formality and the lavish roses,’ but it’s really about losing track of time with the person you love,” she says. “And if we can get people to laugh or cry together by reminiscing and truly rediscovering their best friend or remembering why they got together in the first place, then we’ve won.”

In lieu of crowded dining experiences, tourist-filled museums, and packed beaches, the wilderness sanctuary transports guests back to the basics of human connection. Amenities include a wellness haven encompassing hot spring pools, an on-property spa, a sauna, and steam rooms. For active travelers, 2.5 miles of hiking trails will plop you in the center of nature, amidst waterfalls and flowing creeks. Special curated, all-inclusive packages allow guests to unlock VIP-level experiences like candlelit acoustic sets led by Seth, signature couples spa treatments, and chef-made, oven-ready meals. Again, the magic lies in the very simple details and quiet moments, “like making pizza together or reading through our conversation cards that we create ourselves,” says Tori. “It doesn’t have to be loud and lavish. It’s just setting the table for [couples] to connect.”

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The business has also created a special connection for the Bolts, who built the business in the midst of the early stages of marriage as well as a global pandemic, when the travel and hospitality industries were at an all-time low. The two both left their respective established careers to essentially dive into uncharted territory. Seth describes Tori’s involvement as “life-changing,” explaining that her talent for task management and “responsible things” was very much needed for Bolt Farm to come to fruition. “We make a great team in that way,” he says. “You need a visionary and an integrator a lot of times in order to have that big impact. So we’re a great mixture of ‘dream it’ and ‘do it.’ I have no shortage of big dreams, and Tori keeps the train on the tracks, making sure that [things] get done.”

Tori seconds this notion, explaining that, early on, she stopped comparing her marriage journey with that of her friends and peers, most of whom didn’t work with their partners. Well-intentioned advice around work-life balance and boundaries was appreciated but not adhered to. “Hearing people talk about, ‘Don’t talk about business at dinner,’ and all these things — we just realized that was stupid for us,” she says. “It didn’t apply, because we just love it. It’s not just a job, it’s our life’s work. So why force yourself to turn that off? And that has looked like many dates turned business meetings [in which] we came up with great ideas that were actually really, really fun.”

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A decade since that fateful honeymoon, the Bolt business is truly booming — and so are the Bolts. The couple welcomed daughter Amma in August 2023, amidst rapid expansion and property buildouts. Despite the giant leaps of faith and sacrifices made (the couple sold their home and lived in an RV on the Bolt Farm property for eight of the 10 years of business), the ROI is certainly materializing in more ways than one. In addition to generating buzz as a top five-star retreat and winning accolades and spotlights from major platforms like TripAdvisor, Travel + Leisure, and Forbes, the feedback from guests serves as the proof in the pudding.

“Once we saw enough handwritten notes and journals and guest books from people that stayed at Bolt Farm that just said, ‘This probably added 25 years to our marriage,’ or, ‘I rediscovered my best friend this weekend,’ we were like, ‘Hell or high water, we’ve got to do this and we’ve got to scale this and we’ve got to make this more available,’ because we literally have not been able to build fast enough to keep up with demand.”

In an effort to keep up, the Bolt Farm team has — and is — growing at an equally rapid pace. Just like the unique experience offered to guests, the Bolts aim to create a different work environment for staff as well. “I want people to know this is a place where you can unleash your builder superpowers and escape the corporate grind for true freedom and fuel your purpose at a place where your voice can be heard,” says Seth. “Because what makes life meaningful and rewarding is when you actually get to do something where you apply your talents and gifts, and it comes to life.”

Tori says it best in claiming “love” to be the superpower of Bolt Farm. “We consider it an honor that people have their honeymoon here, their 25th anniversary here, elopements and proposals, you name it,” she says. “It’s high praise to be the place that just now thousands and thousands of people have chosen to celebrate life’s biggest milestones and moments. So we’re motivated by that, and we keep that front and center, because ultimately that’s what it’s all about.”